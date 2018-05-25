Sombrio Launches 2018 Collection & International Shipping

PRESS RELEASE: Sombrio

(left) Men's Chaos Jersey in Grizzly Camo and Black (right) Women's Alder Jersey in Fig Forest Creatures and Grizzly Camo

(left) Men's Badass Shorts in Black and Amazon (right) Women's Rebel Shorts in Fig and Black

A closer look at Sombrio Cartel rider Jill Kintner in the Women's Alder Jersey and Rebel Shorts. Can you spot all the forest creatures?

(left to right) Second Decade Chaos Jersey, Second Decade Tee, Second Decade Alder Jersey andWomen's Second Decade Tee.

Sombrio Cartel rider Bryn Atkinson goes from business to party in the Ridgeline Jersey

TheRenegade Jersey also comes printed front and back in Deep Earth Tie Dye and pairs seamlessly with the Highline Shorts for a kit that stands out amongst the trees

The Smuggle storage system seamlessly integrates with any mountain bike short

(left) Men's Smuggle Bib Liner and Smuggle Liner (right) Women's Luxe Bib Liner and Luxe Liner

The Men's liner chamois features Sombrio's Assorted Nuts print and the Women's liner chamois features Sombrio's Assorted Cats print

Sombrio Cartel riders Darren Berrecloth and Bryn Atkinson in the Squall 2 Jacket.

The Sombrio Squall 2 Jacket is loaded with features like a DWR treatment to repel mud and rain, a helmet compatible roll-down hood and a rear stow pocket that turns into a wearable fanny pack

Sombrio Cartel rider Rachel Strait with the Chinook 2 Jacket in fanny pack mode

Sombrio Cartel Grom's Dane Jewett and Anthony Shelly sporting the new 2018 Grom's Collection

About Sombrio Cartel: