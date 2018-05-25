Sombrio Launches 2018 Collection & International Shipping

PRESS RELEASE: Sombrio
For two decades, Sombrio has been designing and testing mountain bike gear on Vancouver's North Shore. The 2018 Sombrio collection, backed by a Lifetime Guarantee, highlights durability through lightweight fabrics with added mobility, comfort, and protection from the elements while drawing graphic inspiration from the loam and its elusive ecosystem. From the critters who roam in the loam, to what lies beneath the surface, the 2018 collection is an intimate interpretation of trail life in Sombrio's backyard.
Sombrio is also stoked to announce international direct shipping coming this Summer. Direct shipping is currently available for Australia, New Zealand and the UK, with more countries across Europe rolling out in the coming weeks.
For 2018, Sombrio has introduced fresh silhouettes to the Freeride lineup with the Men's Chaos Jersey and Women's Alder Jersey. Both are made from silky smooth Cool Wik fabric that wicks moisture away from the body and has an anti-microbial treatment to help keep the stink away. Sombrio has also introduced a new Women's Freeride short inspired by the Men's Badass Shorts called the Rebel. The new Rebel Shorts offer 4-way stretch and a slightly longer length in the front to deliver mobility and knee pad coverage without the bulk behind your knee.
(left) Men's Chaos Jersey in Grizzly Camo and Black (right) Women's Alder Jersey in Fig Forest Creatures and Grizzly Camo
(left) Men's Badass Shorts in Black and Amazon (right) Women's Rebel Shorts in Fig and Black
A closer look at Sombrio Cartel rider Jill Kintner in the Women's Alder Jersey and Rebel Shorts. Can you spot all the forest creatures?
The Chaos and Alder jerseys also come in special edition graphics as part of Sombrio's Second Decade Collection which celebrates their 20th anniversary and includes the Men's Second Decade Chaos Jersey and Second Decade Tee, as well as the Women's Second Decade Alder Jersey and Women's Second Decade Tee. The entire collection comes with a 20th anniversary canvas patch and a portion of proceeds on all Canadian sales supports IMBA Canada's Sombrio Freeride Scholarship, awarding a young athlete an all expenses paid trip to a summer mountain bike camp in Whistler, BC. Click here
to learn more about the scholarship and special edition collection.*
(left to right) Second Decade Chaos Jersey, Second Decade Tee, Second Decade Alder Jersey andWomen's Second Decade Tee.
Sombrio Cartel rider Bryn Atkinson goes from business to party in the Ridgeline Jersey
The Ridgeline Jersey in Grizzly Camo is made from Chill Mesh which uses Xylitol (just like the stuff in mint gum!) which reacts with your sweat to keep you feeling cool on hot summer days and is part of Sombrio's Mullet Collection–business in the front with solid colors and party in the back with wild prints!
[PI=15938433 width=text nopbcaption] Sombrio Cartel rider Bryn Atkinson in the Renegade Jersey in Forest Creatures (another Mullet Collection style) and Longhorn Shorts in Pacific Teal.
TheRenegade Jersey also comes printed front and back in Deep Earth Tie Dye and pairs seamlessly with the Highline Shorts for a kit that stands out amongst the trees
The Smuggle storage system seamlessly integrates with any mountain bike short
The Smuggle Liner Collection has expanded to offer both a Men's and Women's liner and bib liner short. All Sombrio liner shorts now come standard with enough storage for all your ride essentials, a premium Formula FX chamois featuring Poron memory foam for ultimate vibration dampening and a 60-day comfort guarantee so if you're not completely stoked, you can return them within 60 days!
The Women's Luxe Bib Liner also features Sombrio's unique Pit Stop Technology–simply pull down the super stretchy shoulder straps for easy nature breaks without removing all your layers.
(left) Men's Smuggle Bib Liner and Smuggle Liner (right) Women's Luxe Bib Liner and Luxe Liner
The Men's liner chamois features Sombrio's Assorted Nuts print and the Women's liner chamois features Sombrio's Assorted Cats print
Sombrio Cartel riders Darren Berrecloth and Bryn Atkinson in the Squall 2 Jacket.
Sombrio has redesigned their windbreakers to introduce the Men's Squall 2 Jacket and Women's Chinook 2 Jacket. These lightweight, minimalist wind shells are made from an durable stretchy fabric designed to block out the wind and let you breath while riding for ultimate temperature regulation on cooler days.
The Sombrio Squall 2 Jacket is loaded with features like a DWR treatment to repel mud and rain, a helmet compatible roll-down hood and a rear stow pocket that turns into a wearable fanny pack
Sombrio Cartel rider Rachel Strait with the Chinook 2 Jacket in fanny pack mode
Sombrio also offers a Grom's Collection of durable gear for pint-sized shredders, all covered by their Lifetime Guarantee. New for 2018 is the Grom's L/S Chaos Jersey available in Grizzly Camo and the Grom's Badass Shorts available in Amazon and Black.
Sombrio Cartel Grom's Dane Jewett and Anthony Shelly sporting the new 2018 Grom's Collection
Visit sombriocartel.com
to view the full 2018 collection.*Second Decade Collection: Sombrio will donate 10% of the proceeds from the 2018 sales of Sombrio Second Decade Jerseys or Tees in Canada to IMBA Canada’s 2019 Sombrio Freeride scholarship program to send at least one young athlete age 13-18 to a week-long mountain bike camp in Summer 2019. Donation amounts will be calculated as follows: For sales made directly by Sombrio to a consumer in Canada through Sombrio’s website or telephone customer service, Sombrio will donate 10% of the retail price charged by Sombrio to the consumer. For sales made by Sombrio to authorized Sombrio retail dealers in Canada, Sombrio will donate 10% of the wholesale price charged by Sombrio to the dealer. If a consumer buys this product from the dealer, they will be supporting the spirit of freeride, but a second additional donation will not be made by the dealer.About Sombrio Cartel:
Sombrio is the original, authentic Freeride apparel brand from Vancouver’s North Shore. Today, Sombrio continues to innovate fashion-forward, functional elements, to live and breathe the two-wheeled culture, while supporting a unique roster of athletes, who along-side Sombrio, strive to make the mountain bike world a more vibrant place.
