Sombrio Launches Jersey Collaboration with Reece Wallace

PRESS RELEASE: Sombrio Cartel

Wallace took advantage of our ability to fully customize artwork across each panel of the Chaos Longsleeve Jersey opting for a fully printed front, solid sleeves and a bright white back for contrast. Photo: Liam Wallace.

The Wallace Chaos Limited Edition Jersey Key Features:

- Sublimated graphics | Designed in collaboration with Reece Wallace

- Raglan long sleeve design

- Moisture-wicking and antibacterial finish

- Drop back hem

- Standard fit

- Cool Wik fabric

- Available in Men’s XS – 2XL

- $70.00 USD



(Left) Royal Canadian Air Force-inspired digital camo detail. (Right) The Sombrio X Reece Wallace insignia inspired by the pilot of planes and two wheels. Photo: Liam Wallace