Sombrio Launches Jersey Collaboration with Reece Wallace

Oct 18, 2019
by Sombrio Cartel  

PRESS RELEASE: Sombrio Cartel

With Red Bull Rampage just around the corner, we are stoked to announce the release of a limited edition jersey collaboration between Sombrio Custom and Freeride athlete Reece Wallace – the same jersey that he’ll be wearing as he takes on Utah’s red rock playground.

We have been collaborating with our athletes on unique jersey graphics since the launch of our custom program in 2018, which gives riders the ability to use Sombrio jerseys as a blank canvas. “It’s always fun to see what our riders come up with” says Ashley Turk, Sombrio Global Marketing Manager. “Sometimes their vision is really simple and other times it’s totally out there and we love helping them bring it to life. When we sat down to talk about Reece’s kit for Rampage, we knew it was going to be a fun one and decided to produce a limited run.”

Wallace took advantage of our ability to fully customize artwork across each panel of the Chaos Longsleeve Jersey opting for a fully printed front, solid sleeves and a bright white back for contrast. Photo: Liam Wallace.

[QUOTE author="Reece Wallace"I’m hyped to have my own signature jersey with Sombrio. The design matches my helmet for Rampage and stems from my love for flight with the digi-camo matching the Canadian Air Force’s flight kits. It blends in with the forest and pops when I’m in the desert. Keeping it simple with a nod to Canada is what this was all about for me.[/QUOTE]

The Wallace Chaos LE Jersey.
The Wallace Chaos LE Jersey.

The Wallace Chaos Limited Edition Jersey Key Features:

- Sublimated graphics | Designed in collaboration with Reece Wallace
- Raglan long sleeve design
- Moisture-wicking and antibacterial finish
- Drop back hem
- Standard fit
- Cool Wik fabric
- Available in Men’s XS – 2XL
- $70.00 USD

The Wallace Chaos LE Jersey.
The Wallace Chaos LE Jersey.
(Left) Royal Canadian Air Force-inspired digital camo detail. (Right) The Sombrio X Reece Wallace insignia inspired by the pilot of planes and two wheels. Photo: Liam Wallace

The Wallace Chaos Limited Edition Jersey is available exclusively on Sombrio's Website in North America.

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 White will not stay white. Mud/dirt really never comes out.
  • 2 0
 Exactly, why would you put white on the back?!? Just make the whole thing the camo
  • 2 0
