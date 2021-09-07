Sombrio Releases its First Mountain Bike - A $999 Hardtail

PRESS RELEASE: Sombrio Cartel
Sombrio is proud to launch our first line of mountain bikes available in Canada, the Shovel series.
The Shovel; commonly known as a hand tool - many of us would have first picked up a shovel as our first foray into trail building. Now the Shovel represents a tool for progression, a cornerstone for the everyday Joe, a foundational element of many great things. The Shovel is purpose built to be square one. A starting point for entry into the world of mountain biking. Designed to be easy to use, attainable and most of all - fun.
Taking heavy influence from The North Shore and the rigours of modern mountain biking - the Shovel is the cumulative result of what you need to get rolling from your first ride.
Sombrio was founded in 1998 on The North Shore of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Founded by mountain bikers to represent to core values of what riders need in order to progress. Maintaining the free-spirited attitude with a focus on gear that people want to ride. Honing equipment in the harsh mountain environment of the North Shore - we create innovative products that perform on any trail or path you may take. Key Highlights
Rolling on 27.5 X 2.6 inch rubber with room to spare, this hardtail can tackle almost any terrain you can throw at it. The 66 degree HT paired with a 140mm fork up front, it sits solidly in the trail category of things. The Shovel has internal dropper routing so as you grow and get more capable with your Shovel, you can add a dropper to make it your own jack of all trades.
Geo Highlights / Pricing / Availability:
• 66 degree HTA and 74 degree STA
• $799.99 - $1,299.99 CAD depending on model
• Available through Canadian dealer network
• Top model - Shovel 2, boost through axles front and rear
• Internal dropper post routing
• Big bling-y head tube badge
• Ample tire clearance
• T6-6061 Aluminum frame
Internal dropper routing.
North Shore and Shovels? Contact your local trail association.
The Shovel comes decorated in Sombrio componentry; cockpit, saddle, seat post. The entry level Shovel 5 starts with mechanical disc brakes, Caribou Co. wheels, L-TWOO taking care of shifting and a RST fork. The top end Shovel 2 comes with upgraded MicroSHIFT 10 speed Advent X 11-48t drivetrain, UD34 front suspension, KS dropper and Riderever Attack hydro disc brakes. These components help keep the price more attainable for those seeking performance of a good frame with solid geometry whilst on a budget. Pricing Structure
Shovel 2: $1,299.99
Shovel 3: $999.99 (shown in photos)
Shovel 4: $849.99
Shovel 5: $729.99
To find your nearest Shovel - swing by your Sombrio dealer check in order to check it out. If you are unsure where Sombrio goods are sold, use our dealer locator here
.
Photography: @the_real_liam_wallaceWebsite: Sombrio Cartel
