Sombrio Releases its First Mountain Bike - A $999 Hardtail

Sep 7, 2021
by Sombrio Cartel  
SHOVEL
\\ A tool for the proletariat //




PRESS RELEASE: Sombrio Cartel


Sombrio is proud to launch our first line of mountain bikes available in Canada, the Shovel series.

The Shovel; commonly known as a hand tool - many of us would have first picked up a shovel as our first foray into trail building. Now the Shovel represents a tool for progression, a cornerstone for the everyday Joe, a foundational element of many great things. The Shovel is purpose built to be square one. A starting point for entry into the world of mountain biking. Designed to be easy to use, attainable and most of all - fun.

Taking heavy influence from The North Shore and the rigours of modern mountain biking - the Shovel is the cumulative result of what you need to get rolling from your first ride.

Sombrio was founded in 1998 on The North Shore of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Founded by mountain bikers to represent to core values of what riders need in order to progress. Maintaining the free-spirited attitude with a focus on gear that people want to ride. Honing equipment in the harsh mountain environment of the North Shore - we create innovative products that perform on any trail or path you may take.

Shovel 3 shown above. $999.99



Key Highlights
Rolling on 27.5 X 2.6 inch rubber with room to spare, this hardtail can tackle almost any terrain you can throw at it. The 66 degree HT paired with a 140mm fork up front, it sits solidly in the trail category of things. The Shovel has internal dropper routing so as you grow and get more capable with your Shovel, you can add a dropper to make it your own jack of all trades.

Gobs of tire clearance.

Geo Highlights / Pricing / Availability:

• 66 degree HTA and 74 degree STA
• $799.99 - $1,299.99 CAD depending on model
• Available through Canadian dealer network
• Top model - Shovel 2, boost through axles front and rear
• Internal dropper post routing
• Big bling-y head tube badge
• Ample tire clearance
• T6-6061 Aluminum frame


Internal dropper routing.

North Shore and Shovels? Contact your local trail association.


The Shovel comes decorated in Sombrio componentry; cockpit, saddle, seat post. The entry level Shovel 5 starts with mechanical disc brakes, Caribou Co. wheels, L-TWOO taking care of shifting and a RST fork. The top end Shovel 2 comes with upgraded MicroSHIFT 10 speed Advent X 11-48t drivetrain, UD34 front suspension, KS dropper and Riderever Attack hydro disc brakes. These components help keep the price more attainable for those seeking performance of a good frame with solid geometry whilst on a budget.

Equally at home on the pump track as it is in the alpine single track.


Pricing Structure
Shovel 2: $1,299.99
Shovel 3: $999.99 (shown in photos)
Shovel 4: $849.99
Shovel 5: $729.99

Did someone say bike packing?

To find your nearest Shovel - swing by your Sombrio dealer check in order to check it out. If you are unsure where Sombrio goods are sold, use our dealer locator here.

Photography: @the_real_liam_wallace
Website: Sombrio Cartel



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Hardtails Sombrio Sombrio Shovel


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021
90192 views
Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021
71764 views
Updated: Brendan Fairclough Airlifted from Lenzerheide World Cup with Severe Gash to Thigh
67461 views
Orange Releases the Phase AD3 Adaptive Bike for Ex-EWS Racer Loraine Truong
65597 views
Day 2 Randoms - Eurobike 2021
52496 views
Day 3 Randoms - Eurobike 2021
50707 views
Final Results from EWS Loudenvielle 2021 Race 1
46916 views
Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2021
44261 views

44 Comments

  • 31 0
 Key Features:
- Able to be purchased with money
- Headtube badge
  • 18 0
 Great looking bike really but wow the spec list reads like a foreign language
  • 1 0
 @AckshunW that’s probably all a new brand can get right now (I know they’re not “new” but new in ordering components to speed on a bike)
  • 6 0
 Alibaba spec list for sure.
  • 2 2
 Probably every bit as good as the household products of the same cost.
  • 1 2
 perfect for the "I found a tube bent it and hammered on bike works great. the 300 $ raceface I once had crank broke on first ride" crowd.
  • 1 0
 The UnDing fork for sure had my head turning. Advent from Microshift is awesome though.
  • 13 0
 As a shop that's a dealer and has already sold through all the ones we got for 2021 I will say these are perfect bikes for people looking to get into trail riding. I won't be suggesting them as an N+1 bike, but as a kids first trail bike, or a bike for someone just scratching the surface they've been wicked!
  • 2 0
 Really reminds me of the RM Soul I got for my son. There are parts on it that would bug me (some for performance, others just in my head), but the geometry is excellent and will be a great bike to him to continue to develop on. Also, that Microshift drivetrain on some of these Sombrios runs great and the clutch mechanism is good enough that he's had no dropped chains yet.
  • 1 0
 Agreed. My first mountain bike was a Marin hardtail that was along these same lines. It was perfect for me to just get out on the local trails, explore a little, and see what it was like. After a couple years I had a much better understanding of my local trails and how I wanted to ride them which made purchasing and upgrade much easier.
  • 9 1
 Frame only option? I know it kinda goes against the simplicity of entry into mountain biking they're aiming for, but there are those of us that would like to build a budget hardtail to our own spec.
  • 1 1
 A thousand times yes.
  • 1 0
 Does it have a 12x148 thru axle? I doubt it. This bike was spec'd by a clothing company by what I can tell.
  • 1 0
 @7hhuman:

Yes, actually it does.


The top model has boost thru axles. It’s in the spec listing, in the article.

This bike is absolutely rad for a beginner or someone looking for a true budget bike.
  • 6 0
 Gotta be jumped over roadies now.
  • 4 0
 What kind of fork is that? AliExpress or is it a known thing? Not knocking it just curious cause I haven't heard of them before.
  • 3 0
 It's a Uding fork made by ZTTO. They have their own little suspension factory. ZTTO is mostly known for their affordable drivetrain parts. I ride their cheapo 11 speed 9-42 cassette on my moped. So far Iike it.
  • 2 0
 I like this concept. I completely ignore if this is the objective, but this is an incentive for someone to buy a quality bike and continue into the sport. On the other hand, it is good to give the opportunity to other brands or new ones to have more offers into components. In the long term, we can have more quality offers on less $$$$$.
  • 1 0
 I used to ref in a rec hockey league where the top division was "4". Now we have a top spec bike that is "2". I'm not #1 at anything but if I was, or wanted to think I was, I wouldn't be scared to use "1". Like, the best. Or is this a weird humblebrag thing? Or did they stop at "2" because Microshift (you know, almost there but not quite)? Or are they just saving room for when they can get their hands on some Shimano and have a pretty kick ass bike considering the price points?
  • 1 0
 I ended up using the Micro shift Advent 9 on my Rootdown built this year because there was literally nothing else, some stuff I ordered in October last year is still MIA. For the $150 I spend on the entire group it's near flawless. Sure the 9 speed 11-46 had some big jumps but you get used to it. Only thing I'd wish I'd done is get the pro 9 shifter I didn't know existed at the time so it would push/pull release. I'm in no hurry to swap out the group since the whole thing's costs as much as the XT derailleur on my other bike.
  • 2 0
 This is amazing Its cheap yet it is fully modern. Most cheap hardtails don’t have rear boost axles so often those get stripped out when your rear tire start fall out beacuse have a stupid qr skewer.
  • 1 0
 These look like they rock for beginners. This is the bike that every beginner asks for but is never available for a $1000 (On the PNW Facebook forum for instance). Pinkbike tends to have some gatekeeping comments which are largely focused around spec this time. However, this bike can be actually upgraded since it has a proper boost rear end, proper head tube, and comes with a dropper.
  • 1 0
 1300 bucks. No dropper and no-name components that will fail and be more expensive to replace with quality components than the cost of the bike. This is no better than a 500 dollar throwaway specialized hardtail, and there's wayyyy better specd 1.5k bikes out there I'm not seeing the draw besides fleecing money from wanna-be's who will ride it around town and never see dirt.
  • 5 1
 That spec list spells trouble
  • 4 7
 Yeah... mech disk brakes don't belong anywhere on a MTB in 2021(unless MAYBE we're talking kids bikes).
  • 7 0
 @pbfan08: They are on the $799 bike, which is the price of some disc brakes (i.e. without the rest of the bike)
  • 12 1
 @pbfan08: I’ll take a $50 mechanical disc over a $50 hydro disc EVERYDAY.
  • 4 0
 Gotta take your hat off to them....
  • 2 0
 Looks cool. Would be wicked with a Deore groupset and a better fork - even one of the better Suntour models.
  • 1 0
 Pretty wild to launch in the midst of a global supply chain slow down. And for that price, wow.
  • 2 0
 Wish they'd just sell the frame!
  • 2 0
 Man, the whole bike is cheaper than your typical frame-only option.
  • 1 0
 Canfield brothers Nimble9 is a good choice for frame only
  • 2 0
 Good geo, upgradable components. That's what most beginners need
  • 2 0
 Next time: a shovel called "bike".
  • 1 0
 There's alr-UD oil on those stanchions.
  • 1 0
 I got 99 problems but a stitch ain't one
  • 1 0
 Dont forget that price is in Canadian Dollars. Wow. Well Done.
  • 1 0
 somewhere this is a country singing, singing "SomBrio, Somewhere"
  • 1 0
 Awesome Boys.someone needed to go that way.good to see it from the Cartel
  • 1 1
 Bout time
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010930
Mobile Version of Website