Video: Something Different with Antoine Buffart

Words: SCOTT Sports



Constantly creating new and interesting ways to ride is what Antoine Buffart is all about. Whether it be front flipping out of a trampoline, or riding a DH race track with no hands, he is always surprising us.Antoine just sees the world differently. Maybe it’s the reading glasses or the water in Chatel? We don’t know but we love seeing how he sees it.Hands down one of the most creative minds you'll encounter at Châtel Bike Park. Antoine spends a lot of time in the forest and it's now time to reveal some of his secret spots around the resort. But first, let's have a run down the freshly built French Cup race track with Antoine's unique twist.