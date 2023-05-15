Video: Something Different with Antoine Buffart

May 15, 2023
by SCOTT Sports  

Words: SCOTT Sports

Constantly creating new and interesting ways to ride is what Antoine Buffart is all about. Whether it be front flipping out of a trampoline, or riding a DH race track with no hands, he is always surprising us.

Antoine just sees the world differently. Maybe it’s the reading glasses or the water in Chatel? We don’t know but we love seeing how he sees it.
Hands down one of the most creative minds you'll encounter at Châtel Bike Park. Antoine spends a lot of time in the forest and it's now time to reveal some of his secret spots around the resort. But first, let's have a run down the freshly built French Cup race track with Antoine's unique twist.







Regions in Article
Chatel Bike Park

Posted In:
Videos Scott


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Forbidden Druid V2 - High Pivot Evolution
76726 views
[Updated with More Ways to Watch] How to Watch UCI Downhill, Enduro, & XC Mountain Bike World Cup Racing in 2023
64199 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023
48682 views
First Ride: Canyon's New Torque:On
42831 views
Tech Randoms: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023
40864 views
Bike Check: Sam Hill's Nukeproof Dissent Carbon
40407 views
First Look: New Pinarello Dogma XC Race Bike for Pidcock and PFP
39089 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a SCOR 4060 Frameset & Shock
36613 views

6 Comments

  • 2 0
 holy moly that guy rips scary lines on a trailbike. also cool to see just how hard this stuff is at the end, even for someone that talented
  • 1 0
 Right? The fact that he didn't injure himself after those attempts is incredible.
  • 2 0
 This was excellent. The sort of chill and fun edit i didn't know i was craving till I saw it. well done.
  • 1 0
 You Sir are a Mountain Biker! Not a mountain bicyclist like we have these days......good to see old schooling still exists! CM!
  • 2 0
 Creative, mad props.
  • 1 0
 Name checks out.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.028582
Mobile Version of Website