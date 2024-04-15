Sonder Launches New Evol All-Mountain Bike

PRESS RELEASE: Sonder
Sonder is excited to announce the launch of the next generation of Evol all-mountain bike. Featuring increased front and rear suspension travel (160mm), improved geometry and mullet set up, Evol sets to reshape Sonder’s all-mountain scene. Designed and built by riders for riders; Sonder retains meticulous control over design and development, ensuring the final product and its components are not only of the highest quality, but also meets rider’s needs and demands.
As Europe's first B-Corp-certified cycling brand, Sonder boasts some of the industry's most ethical and environmentally preferable standards. See full details of our sustainability report here
. The next generation of Evol
The next generation of Evol reshapes itself to rediscover the more playful side of riding. Crafted from 6061 alloy, it offers a stiff, sturdy frame built to withstand the most demanding conditions and terrains. Thanks to the durable frame construction Evol is a reliable choice for enduro and all-mountain fun. The bike features updated geometry, SRAM UDH, and new mullet set up for comfortable, responsive and joy-inspiring riding.
An innovative approach and focus on rider comfort and experience is visible throughout the revised geometry. The new Evol provides an improved position, allowing riders to unlock a more lively experience in and out of the saddle; The slacker head angle across sizes creates a more capable bike when descending, and lets riders take more challenging lines and routes whilst having complete confidence. Paired with the efficient pedalling suspension platform, Evol welcomes an easy ride winching it back up for another run.
The updated Evol stands out for its versatility and rider experience; whether you’re taking on your favourite enduro trails, or embarking on a 30 mile loop around the Peak District, this next generation bears witness to improved suspension performance, greater balance and mullet setup to cruise over tree roots and rocky-terrain, and tighter cornering. The suspension set up features 230x60mm rear shock custom tuned by SRAM based on our in-house testing for Evol, and can be tuned to suit a wider range of riders nodding to Sonder’s control over design and laser focus on riding experience. The horst-link suspension gives riders more control over anti-squat throughout travel, and also improves reactivity when braking.
The use of SRAM UDH allows riders to swap out and repair the derailleur hanger with ease. Compatibility with Shimano and SRAM, including the new SRAM T-Type direct mount transmission systems, SRAM UDH removes potential barriers riders may have when it comes to parts and repairability. From clipping rocks, to mid-race mishaps, SRAM UDH makes it easy to get back rolling.
Thanks to Sonder’s build options, bikes can be customisable to the nuances of individual riding styles making Evol an attractive option for those looking for something unique.
With ten shop-in-shops across the UK, Sonder offers a unique experience where every bike and wheel is built to order. Renowned for its exceptional service, custom options, and bespoke bike frames, Sonder stands resilient and poised for continued success throughout 2024. Sonder is committed to supporting the evolution of multi-disciplinary riders.
Discover the range here
.