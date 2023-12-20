Video: Sophie Perrault Pushes Her Limits in “Mais J'ai Peur”

Words
: Forbidden
“But I’m scared.” Whether we want to admit it or not, these words often pop into our heads when riding bikes. Overcoming fear is one of the things that make this sport so addictive. The challenge of pushing yourself past your comfort zone and the rewarding sense of accomplishment from it is a big part of why we ride.
Sophie’s journey as a mountain biker is similar to most riders out there. She lives in a small town with a community of riders and some bike trails. She picked up mountain biking one summer and has been hooked ever since. She’s not a sponsored rider or an influencer. She works full-time as a nurse and rides bikes or snowboards on her days off.
For Sophie, the desire to progress is entirely personal. She finds satisfaction in the process of setting goals and reaching new milestones. “Mais j’ai peur” was repeated more than once while shooting this video, her French Canadian background coming through. That fear is a healthy response to staring down the unknown. It’s what makes committing to a new trick, steeper line, or bigger jump so exhilarating. Sophie channels fear into motivation to keep learning and growing as a rider. We hope she inspires you all to push your limits, big or small, and have a damn good time doing it. Get out there and try something new, scare yourself. It’s fun.
Riders: Sophie Perrault
Video: Dylan Siggers
Song: Count to five - Bedroom#forbiddenbike
