VIDEOS
Sound of Speed: Luca Shaw - Video
Mar 16, 2017 at 7:54
Mar 16, 2017
by
Red Bull Bike
See more at
Red Bull Bike.
MENTIONS:
@redbullbike
/
@SramMedia
Tweet
10 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 1
hyroller80
(13 mins ago)
Smashed it like a boss!! Stoked an American rider is on the Syndicate this season. He gets to watch and learn from Mr. Minn. Luca could be a darkhorse this season for a top 5 overall finish! USA!!
[Reply]
+ 1
charles0210
(0 mins ago)
That was way to quiet... Bikes these days are being made too well.... wheres the clanking and smashing noises?!?! Let me build the bike for the next edit, it will sounds old school
[Reply]
+ 2
garrettstories
(50 mins ago)
Sick riding on a sick course! Not the usual high production value, great visuals, and great audio we usually see out of Red Bull.
[Reply]
+ 1
Wouldhaveletmego
(11 mins ago)
It's cool to see how much pros slow down when trails get narrow and tense. Too bad uci tracks are no longer realistic like this one.
[Reply]
+ 2
renno
(34 mins ago)
yer luca is going to kick some ass on the santa cruz syndicate this session good for the new season and team bro
[Reply]
+ 1
Kre1985
(43 mins ago)
What is that Silver damper cap on his Fox 40? New Damper? Pause video with 28 seconds left.
[Reply]
+ 1
plplplplplplplplplplplp
(27 mins ago)
Ratboy had one on the custom bike at worlds last year.
[Reply]
+ 2
plplplplplplplplplplplp
(47 mins ago)
Moist
[Reply]
+ 1
dazach
(43 mins ago)
i like this
[Reply]
+ 1
china666
(13 mins ago)
nice control
[Reply]
