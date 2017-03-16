Sound of Speed: Luca Shaw - Video

Mar 16, 2017 at 7:54
Mar 16, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  
 
See more at Red Bull Bike.

MENTIONS: @redbullbike / @SramMedia
  • + 1
 Smashed it like a boss!! Stoked an American rider is on the Syndicate this season. He gets to watch and learn from Mr. Minn. Luca could be a darkhorse this season for a top 5 overall finish! USA!!
  • + 1
 That was way to quiet... Bikes these days are being made too well.... wheres the clanking and smashing noises?!?! Let me build the bike for the next edit, it will sounds old school
  • + 2
 Sick riding on a sick course! Not the usual high production value, great visuals, and great audio we usually see out of Red Bull.
  • + 1
 It's cool to see how much pros slow down when trails get narrow and tense. Too bad uci tracks are no longer realistic like this one.
  • + 2
 yer luca is going to kick some ass on the santa cruz syndicate this session good for the new season and team bro Smile
  • + 1
 What is that Silver damper cap on his Fox 40? New Damper? Pause video with 28 seconds left.
  • + 1
 Ratboy had one on the custom bike at worlds last year.
  • + 1
 i like this
  • + 1
 nice control

