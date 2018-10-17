Photo Report: NZ South Island Secondary School MTB Champs

Friday, Day 1 - Enduro.

RFID timing and set over 4 timed stages, for some it was their first taste of enduro.

Cohan Glintmeyer looks like he knows how to enduro. Abby Ross navigates a rock garden on stage 1.

Oli Clarke was almost impossible to spot with his camo race kit.

Finally a break in the clouds.

Jorden Sutherland from Shirley Boys High. Luke Wayman of Christchurch.

Loren Edwards (U14 Girls) makes short work of the rocks.

Riders lining up for stage 4, looking out over North Dunedin.

Day 2 Downhill.

The team pits look just like a national cup round, but without all the empty beer cans.

Racers start queuing up, keen to get their practice laps in. Trail bikes outnumber downhill bikes these days.

Alex Barke of Queenstown wasted no time getting stuck into practice, but run out of luck in seeding with a dnf

Oliver Elkington knows you always have to throw down when you see a camera.

Jessy Janssen in the zone Connor Leov of Geraldine

Kalani Muirhead a Wanaka shredder, on her way to a solid 10-second win in the U16 girls

Nico Femandez keeps it low and fast over the finish jump

This rooster didn't keep it low but he did keep it fast, crossing the finish beam on his face like a champ.

Day 3 Cross Country.

The look of determination on Brandon Thornley's face shows he was in it to win it from the get-go, and that's exactly what he did, winning the U20 boys

Oliver Mann knows you always need to throw down when mum's watching

Slick corners really pushed riders skills to the limit, as keen punters waited for the next victim to come unstuck. And this is what MTB racing is all about, a solid heckle.

Hamish Sadler rides by historic Pelichet Bay Rifle Butt constructed in 1880ish.

Overnight rain caused havoc on the now slick trails.

Dunstan High School student Imi Blance the fastest woman of the day.

Emma Cunningham and Caitlin Titheridge sprint to the line for 1st and 2nd in under 17 girls.

MBO club president and event organiser Kristy Booth making sure everything goes to plan. This woman has put in an amazing amount of admin to make this event what it is. Inside the timing control centre where longtime MTB timing guru Hamish Seaton and wife Pam take care of the important stuff. Hamish has put more hours into the Dunedin trails and the overall riding scene than anyone else.