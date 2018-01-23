Pinkbike.com
South Wales Sessions: Wookey Trails – Video
Jan 23, 2018
by
Matthew Davies
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video
supports HTML5 video
by
dhmatt123
Views: 2,355
Faves: 18
18
Comments: 0
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 7
Snapcatcher
(13 hours ago)
Lovin the old school J5. Looks like good times were had that day.
[Reply]
+ 5
BadgerBacker
(10 hours ago)
Jurassic 5 yussssssssss.
[Reply]
+ 4
mikefromdownthestreet
(9 hours ago)
+1 for J5
[Reply]
+ 1
c2crider
(52 mins ago)
I'm only 2 mins in and already stoked to ride! Great edit
[Reply]
+ 1
RimCyclery
(6 hours ago)
" Rrrrnhrnghrnrghrhnrghr"-
Chewbacca's growl of approval
[Reply]
5 Comments
