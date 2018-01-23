VIDEOS

South Wales Sessions: Wookey Trails – Video

Jan 23, 2018
by Matthew Davies  
by dhmatt123
Views: 2,355    Faves: 18    Comments: 0



BIG SESSION AT WOOKEY TRAILS
BIG SESSION AT WOOKEY TRAILS


Must Read This Week
20 Bikes - Core Bike Show 2018
65641 views
Tech Randoms - Core Bike Show 2018
49981 views
Raked & Rated - 6 MTB Trail Sculpters
47375 views
Transition Releases New Carbon Smuggler – Video
44558 views
Pinkbike Poll: Does the Current Method of Mountain Bike Classification Make Sense?
41525 views
Tech Randoms 2 - Core Bike Show 2018
39353 views
Jeff Steber Returns as Intense CEO [Updated]
38902 views
Giant Factory Off-Road Team Partners with DVO Suspension for 2018 Race Season
36793 views

5 Comments

  • + 7
 Lovin the old school J5. Looks like good times were had that day.
  • + 5
 Jurassic 5 yussssssssss.
  • + 4
 +1 for J5
  • + 1
 I'm only 2 mins in and already stoked to ride! Great edit Beer
  • + 1
 " Rrrrnhrnghrnrghrhnrghr"-
Chewbacca's growl of approval

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.022119
Mobile Version of Website