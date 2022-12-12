Spada Launches Winter Gear Range

Dec 12, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Just in time for winter, Spada has added to its MTB apparel collection first launched at the start of the year with some items perfect for cold and wet weather riding.


Topo Thermal Jersey


First up is the Topo thermal long-sleeve jersey, using a fast drying material with a fit tailored for additional coverage to keep you warm. The jersey is available in two color options with sizes from S to XXL and a price tag of £49.99.

Hydro Trousers & Shorts


To keep you dry and warm below the waist Spada has added its Hydro trousers and shorts using 10K waterproof and 10K breathable fabric and taped seams. The trousers feature darted knees and stretch panelling for the calf and ankle areas. The trousers come in sizes S to XXL as well and cost £119.99. Spada told us that it has slightly adjusted its sizing to suit smaller riders for the new range when compared to its previous offerings so they recommend going up a size in the trousers and shorts.


If you want to keep wearing shorts through the winter the Hydro Short uses the same waterproof fabric as the trousers and also features a micrometric waistband adjuster for a perfect secure fit. The shorts can be found in size S to XXL for £89.99.

Waterproof Socks


Finally, Spada has added waterproof socks to the range with a 20,000mm waterproof rating. The socks use a Coolmax fabric and feature arch support as well as comfort seams. The socks are available in a choice of Stormy or Olive colors for £34.99.

