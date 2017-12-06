FIRST LOOK

Spengle's One-Piece Carbon Enduro Wheels - First Look

Dec 6, 2017
by Mike Levy  
SPOKES SUCK. Spengle Carbon Monocoque Wheels

by Nico-T
Views: 2,316    Faves: 9    Comments: 2



Long before it was widely accepted as a strong, lightweight, and relatively reliable material to build everything from entire frames to cranks, derailleur cages, handlebars, and even stems, carbon fiber was seen as something exotic and reserved for weight weenies with deep pockets. These days, you can, for the most part, also add rims to that list, although nearly all of those are mated to hubs by way of steel spokes that are under tension. You know, like how it's been done for more way longer than a hundred years.

Swiss company Spengle wants to change that with their one-piece, carbon fiber monocoque wheel design.


Spangle Wheels Photo by Simon Nieborak
Spengle Wheel Details

• Intended use: all-mountain / enduro
• Wheel size: 27.5''
• Carbon monocoque construction
• Multi-directional carbon fiber
• 24mm internal width
• Hookless bead
• Centrelock w/ adaptors for 6-bolt
• Hub spacing: Boost or non-Boost; quick-release or 15mm thru-axle
• Availability: early 2018
• Lifetime warranty
• Weight: 1,750 grams (claimed)
• MSRP: 1,490 EUR
www.spengle.com

''Times change. The world has drastically changed since the first bike wheel was rolled out - but really what has changed since that original wheel,'' Martin Cox, Spengle CMO, replied when I suggested that a cynic might say that the Spengle wheel is different solely for the sake of being different. ''That original concept of using spokes has effectively stagnated; the industry is becoming lazy - looking to iterate rather than revolutionize,'' he went on to say.

But this is far from being the first time that the traditional spoked system has been ditched on a high-end, ''revolutionary'' wheel - who remember Spin or Spinergy? None of those were ever accepted en masse or even stuck around long enough to seen as anything more than trick-looking yet likely unobtainable for most riders. Cox, however, sounds confident that it'll be different with Spengle's wheels.


Spangle Wheels Photo by Simon Nieborak


While I'd probably argue that the spoked wheel is closer than ever to being optimized rather stagnating, Cox certainly had some interesting things to say. I shot him a handful of questions about Spengle's new wheels, why they look so different, and how he expects things to play out down the road.



9 Questions With Martin Cox, Spengle CMO


Mike Levy: With only a few exceptions, the very large majority of wheels, from entry-level to high-end, employ steel spokes. This is a time-proven layout, yet you've gone with a one-piece design. A cynic might say that the Spengle wheel is different only for the sake of being different. How would you reply to them?

Martin Cox: We set out to create the best wheel the world has ever seen, using the technology that was available to us, with production and design methods that were developed for the 21st century. Just think how many component pieces go into an old-fashioned wheel; you are talking about hundreds of separate potential points of failure, and it’s ultimately the same as 100 years ago.

The Spengle Carbon Monocoque has been developed to simplify the bike wheel, and to make the most efficient use of technology to deliver a superior ride. We started with the wheel’s outline, and have never relied on convention to dictate how it ‘should be done.' The end result is a product that delivers a superb riding experience, an agile and stable monocoque delivering across the key characteristics that riders have told us are most important: strength, weight, and stiffness.

But you know, cynics will be cynical - and we get that, we really do! Even on first sight, our test pilots were unsure about the wheel - that is, right up until the moment they rode it and very quickly caught our vision. So dialed is that experience that we’ve even been winning races in Europe on unbadged wheelsets! You don’t revolutionize such an industry without butting up against skepticism, but the proof is in the layup, and our riders are loving the results!


Spangle Wheels Photo by Simon Nieborak
Spangle Wheels Photo by Simon Nieborak


Levy: When it comes to steel spokes and traditional wheel design, the consensus is that the more spokes there are, the more the load is spread out across each spoke and over the diameter of the rim. Why does Spengle use three carbon "spokes" instead of four, five, or some other number?

Cox: To some extent that consensus is correct, but within the beauty of the monocoque’s tri-blade design comes the evolution of wheel technology. We have looked to the simplicity in mathematics and nature to produce this design, the prime number of 3 being the ultimate reduction of the chaos of a traditional spoked wheel. Rather than relying on 28 spokes, we have effectively created a wheel with tens of thousands of spokes, the strands of carbon doing that conventional job of dispersing the load.

Instead of coping on an individual level, the carbon fibers act in unison as a pressure release system throughout the entire monocoque structure. But why three? Three allows us to produce a wheel that helps to cope with Newton’s third law (equal and opposite reaction etc. ). Effectively what we are saying is that when a spoked wheel interacts with the ground, it is passing that force straight back up to the rider, but by using the tri-blade monocoque we are spreading that force away from the rider, giving them a smoother, more comfortable ride.



Levy: What happens when a rider knocks the rim out of true? Or manages to crack the rim?

Cox: First up, a rim goes out of true when spokes are loosened - we don’t have any spoke, so that’s not going to be an issue! But if the worst does happen, and somehow the rider manages to crack or break a wheel then we want them to get in touch and let us know. At the end of the day they are strong. However, we don’t claim to be indestructible. They are the optimal combination of strength and weight for an enduro wheel; that’s where we envisage them being used, and they will do an outstanding job out on the enduro bike, but we haven’t made a downhill or jump wheel.

We offer a lifetime warranty on the wheel provided that it’s being used within those realms - if we see you at Rampage on them, that will certainly invalidate the warranty. If you do crash and break the wheel, we’d want you to get in touch and we’ll offer a replacement at a discounted rate. We want to engage with the riders on our wheels - we want to see what you are up to, and if something does go wrong, then we want to ensure that it’s made right.


Spangle Wheels Photo by Simon Nieborak


Levy: You say that you've incorporated ''cutting-edge aerospace technology,'' but what exactly are you referring to when you say that?

Cox: From the selection of suitable materials to create the carbon Spengle Monocoque, through to the use of state-of-the-art Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) software, we’ve looked to revolutionize the entire design and development process. In addition to the computing power behind our product development, we have over 20 years of experience in the application and production of high-performance carbon structures.

We use the most up-to-date technologies, including aerospace grade metals to create our bespoke hub casings, delivering an extraordinary strength/weight ratio, and we utilize a plasma activation treatment to ensure complete system integrity. And the rest? Well, we keep our secrets locked up tight!



Levy: Are the wheels built using the same type of carbon that you might find used for a carbon bike frame? Or is the carbon, resin, or anything else drastically different to suit the wheel's needs?

Cox: It makes sense to use materials that have proven themselves for specific applications. In this instance, we use grades of carbon that are also used in the aircraft, vehicle, and sporting goods industries. However, the real value for our customers comes from bringing our considerable experience and the materials together, producing an end product that will delight them on every ride. Anybody can ride a bike, but we can’t all wear rainbow bands!


Spangle Wheels Photo by Simon Nieborak


Levy: Can you give a brief description of the wheel build process? Where are they manufactured?

Cox: We are entirely made within the EU, something we are really proud of. We have custom facilities dedicated to both the R&D phase and also to the manufacturing process. We mix both precision hand layups with a computer controlled curing and testing environment, dubbed Production 4.0. Each wheel is RFID enabled to allow us to track it throughout its lifetime, from production through to shipping and the end-user.

This rigorous process is crucial for us to ensure the integrity of the wheel - as riders ourselves, we want our customers never to need to worry about their equipment. To the extent that we have integrated safety into the core of our design process - we have called the accumulation of technology and protection in our wheels Failsafe; if the worst happens on your ride you should always be able to rely on your Spengle wheels to help get you home!



Levy: The website says that the Spengle wheels are twenty years in the making. Are these wheels your first product? And if so, what do you mean when you reference twenty years?

Cox: As a company, Spengle existed in the late 80’s and 90’s at the birth of the MTB scene in Europe. Our wheels have a heritage that would make most brands sick with envy, having won numerous Crocodile Trophies in Australia, RAAM in the US, and even holding Downhill Speed Records!

We’ve returned to the scene after a hiatus; now that technology and production methods have caught up with our ambitions, we are once again producing wheels with the aim of creating the best enduro wheel on the planet. Our chief engineer is a certifiable genius with decades of experience with composite materials and their qualities, and able to focus on a rider-tuned product to give the best possible experience - the freedom to create without the inherent frailties of the spoke as would be found in the rest of the industry.

Spengle´s CEO is the son of the original owner and has always had ambitions to bring the Spengle brand back to production. This first wheel is the culmination of three years of work to do just that, and is the opening statement for our aims as a company to shake up an entire industry. Already we have a product roadmap that looks at how we can bring the wheel to a wider market, both on the road and MTB scene.


Spangle Wheels Photo by Simon Nieborak
Spangle Wheels Photo by Simon Nieborak


Levy: Your wheels are said to weigh as little as 1,750-grams, which is a lot lighter than previous one-piece wheels. How were you able to bring the weight down?

Cox: Weight is an interesting focus of the industry as a whole - when your product is essentially the same as every other wheel out there, you have to try and justify its price by throwing numbers around. We strongly feel that the aim should always be to provide the best possible combination of weight, strength, and stiffness to ensure the rider experience.

We could certainly make them lighter, but at what cost? Likewise, we could make them heavier and stronger for the downhill crowd. Our core focus is the enduro rider, and for that rider we've worked to optimise those ratios to deliver the best ride possible. We spoke to hundreds of riders about where they felt they were being neglected by traditional wheel firms for their needs, so our product was born from a research background, where we really listened to the concerns of riders to allow us to tune the wheel to those needs.

By working with the best materials, and some incredibly talented and visionary team members, we’ve been able to challenge ourselves to create a product that has no rivals in the market! From its stunning visuals through to its ride qualities, the Spengle Carbon Monocoque absolutely delivers across all fronts.



Levy: One-piece wheels have been done before (Spin, among others ) but have never taken off or been as widely accepted as traditional spoke and rim design. How can Spengle be different, and how would you like to have people see your wheel design two years from now?

Cox: We see ourselves in the same mold as a Tesla or an iPhone in this manner; in two years time, we are aiming for people to look at spokes and consider them to be the odd-looking wheels. Just consider how the mobile phone looked before the iPhone! Yes, there were other touch-screen devices out there already, but they were ugly and ill-considered affairs. A decade later and you’ll struggle to even find an old-fashioned device anymore, such is the ubiquity of the touchscreen. Simply put, our aim is to be considered entirely normal, and people will look at a spoked wheel with curiosity.

The challenge is to ensure that we can produce in sufficient volumes to cope with demand, whilst simultaneously ensuring that the integrity of the wheel is maintained - we are entirely focussed on rider safety and ensuring the experience of riding a Spengle Carbon Monocoque is as good as it can be. To that end, we have invested heavily in having a process-driven manufacturing facility, one that is super-efficient to guarantee that every wheel that rolls off our line is the best enduro wheel on the market.

We have already had initial inquiries from bike brands about fitting our wheels as OEM stock, and we are developing a ‘shoebox’ facility that will enable us to install it alongside their current facilities and for the firms to then produce wheelsets with our production values and quality assurance.



So there you have it, Spengle's new one-piece carbon wheels. The Swiss company's aim to have mountain bikers see the traditional spoked wheel as a dated design is ambitious, but do you believe that it's possible? If not, what do you think would need to change for that to happen?

Must Read This Week
The Insolent DH Bike Uses a Fox 40 Stanchion Tube as a Shock
90969 views
YT USA and Cam Zink Part Ways - Updated December 3rd
68941 views
Bike Yoke Shifty: SRAM Derailleur Upgrade - Review
58998 views
Intense Announces Lower Retail Prices and Hybrid Direct-to-Customer Sales
56858 views
East Bound and Down: Boone, North Carolina
56537 views
Taking a Knife to Brand New Frames to Build the World's Lightest 29ers
53945 views
Niner Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy with Pending Sale to Colorado Investment Group
45125 views
Win a SRAM GX Eagle Drivetrain - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
44950 views

129 Comments

  • + 66
 This is awesome, If there was one thing that massively expensive carbon wheelsets needed, it was removing the ability to change the rim after you crack it. Now you can bin the entire wheel instead of just the rim.
  • + 16
 And be the enve of all your mates
  • + 29
 @honourablegeorge For you it's easy, you live on a small island. But living in Austria, how am I going to manage to trash my broken carbon wheels in the ocean ??
  • + 6
 @zede: You can bury them under the snow in the mountains. Don't worry, it's just as environmentally unfriendly as dumping them in the sea
  • + 2
 @zede: Well, there's plenty of room in Wörthersee as well. Wink
  • + 1
 Kill them before they lay eggs.
  • + 50
 24mm internal width. Sorry but you’re going to have to actually measure up with the competition if you want to compete haha
  • - 1
 only if you're into fads.
  • + 12
 6 extra mm would make for a more pleasurable ride...
  • + 1
 @poah: fad or no fad. It’s simply a question of keeping with a market that is very competitive, they didn’t create these wheels to not make money off of them haha
  • + 8
 @MTBrent: that's what she said.
  • + 16
 I do not care about the inner width. I am concerned with the mouth-feel of this particular rim. It resembles several toys which can be thrown and then retrieved. What is the achievable distance for throwing these rims? Will they feel soft in-mouth or are they firm and slippery. Real questions again unanswered by the bike industry.
  • + 3
 If the lips of the are too close, putting the rubber on is pretty hard, and sealant tends to spill all over the place when you try to mount it. Moreover, its makes for a tougher time as you need to ride it super hard no to deflate over a small bum. Wider lips on the other hand, tend to make everything smoother and that's probably why everybody is looking for this these days.
  • + 1
 @MTBrent: Said the actress to the bishop...
  • + 50
 The 90s called...
  • + 8
 And the 1890's called for your spoked wheels....
  • + 6
 Spin wheels, first thing I thought of
  • + 2
 And they said here’s some dope wheels for the future!!
  • + 4
 @bman33: you got it. The name is similar and they are just as ugly.
  • + 4
 I'm oddly drawn to them ... but I'm an 80's kid... could be it?
  • + 1
 @nohit45: So these super futuristic wheels can't be ridden for DJ or DH .. or Ramapge Big Grin
but, a traditional spoked wheel desighn from the 1890's can............

Because riders don't ride down hills or over jumps on thier enduro bikes or in enduro races......
A hel lo fa lot of spin (pun intended) in this article
  • + 28
 Man we could solve the energy crisis if we hooked up generators to all the wheel builders spinning in their graves
  • + 19
 Hahahaha , I’ll just bang these on with my oval chainring and await eagle gripshift.
  • + 3
 Eagle gripshift is already a thing.

www.sram.com/sram/mountain/products/xx1-eagle-grip-shift#sm.000ur5ziduojesa10qj24rz7bxwpv
  • + 18
 if only they put them on an ellsworth...
  • + 1
 i rock gripshift on my Moment : ]
  • + 10
 Looks like wheels you see on those horrendous bikes you find at Toys R Us. One good thing about these wheels will be that I'll get a good laugh whenever I see someone riding on those. However I seriously doubt I'll ever see anyone put those wheels on their bike.
  • + 1
 I'm sure there's a dentist out there who'd be interested in a super unique wheelset like this.
  • - 15
flag zer0c00l44 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Bro fuck off with ur negetive nonsense. The wheels look cool and if they're strong and do the job good luck to them. U need to ride your bike more and stop looking at kids bikes in toys r us u fucking creep.
  • - 28
flag zer0c00l44 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @drenzoni: dentist hahahahahaha good one. Now. Where have I heard that shit before. Oh I know. EVERYf*ckINGWHERE!!!!

Give originality a try, you might like it.
  • + 5
 i mean really?? 24mm internal width ??
  • - 3
 @zer0c00l44: I was shopping for a bike for my 5 year old nephew you ignorant c*nt. I guess your bitterness is a result of being an occupied colony controlled by England. You may have your own ghastly sounding language, but you'll never have your independence. Rule Britannia!
  • - 10
flag zer0c00l44 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Rocky-Urban: yeah that's what ur kind always say. Just browsing for my "nephew"
  • + 1
 Aerospoke.
  • - 10
flag Rocky-Urban (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @zer0c00l44: And who is the little child in your profile pic? Another one of your victims? Should we be concerned with how that child is being treated?
  • - 7
flag zer0c00l44 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Rocky-Urban: that's me when I was a child. Please don't download it to Ur hard drive of creepy wank files.
  • - 5
flag zer0c00l44 (57 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Rocky-Urban: oh hitting me where it hurts my ghastly sounding language and being ruled by England. I'm hurt. Spouting nonsense like that is an obvious sign of laying to much pipe t the under age. Aren't all Ur ancestors famous for rape and murder. U must feel so proud.
  • + 0
 @zer0c00l44: Something tells me that you wank to the pic of your younger self as you sing lullaby songs in welsh.
  • + 11
 popcorn
  • + 1
 This. The combination of the narrow width and the rotated spokes are both so dated. Its just so hard to make a tri-spoke design look good. Sportbikes make it work with wide deep wheels, but these just dont look as good for some reason.
  • + 1
 To complete the Toys R Us bike look one should frame this wheels in Orange.
  • - 4
flag MetalheadWolfRider (53 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Rocky-Urban: who the f*ck do you think you are to being insulting one's nation and language you f*cking c*nt.

Pb is plagued with idiots like you who criticize every single new product that tries to go to a different direction for f*cks sake. i wonder if someone pays dudes like you to talk shit about new products because you're f*cking everywhere
  • - 2
 @Rocky-Urban: fair play you got me. That's exactly what I do. Much better than going to toys r us and collecting wank bank material for later while shopping for my imaginary nephew. You must have a f*cking garage full of shit toys r us bikes by now.
  • - 3
 @jollyXroger: lol
  • - 3
 @MetalheadWolfRider: exactly dude I'm sick of coming on here and reading dickhead comments bagging on any thing and every thing. It needless.
  • - 9
flag Rocky-Urban (50 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @zer0c00l44: Sorry, I just don't have respect for a defeated and occupied group of people. It probably explains why you're all so bitter and why the English have such a negative opinion about you people. Good luck.
  • - 4
flag Rocky-Urban (49 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @MetalheadWolfRider: Freedom to express personal opinion. Are you one of those liberal idiots who believe in freedom of opinion as long as it doesn't go against your own opinion? Enough with the double standards. Grow some thick skin and stop being such a pussy.
  • + 0
 @Rocky-Urban: says the wanker from the very worst of all the Nordic countries. You girly looking boring back country bumpkin. Get a wash the fish smell is not attractive.
  • - 1
 @zer0c00l44: ok
  • + 6
 Holy hell. This thread is gold! Thanks for the entertainment. This is why I internet. Wink
  • + 1
 Christ alive, you people suck...
  • - 1
 @Rocky-Urban: There's a good boy. Obey. A person from Sweden wouldn't have rolled over so easily. Or Finland for that matter. You f*cking little bitch. All the contempt you have for my country and u just got owned by Welsh person. Your rapist ancestors must be turning in their graves. Lol.
  • + 4
 merry xmas
  • - 1
 @zer0c00l44: @zer0c00l44: Welsh can never own anyone. It's the Welsh who are owned. A sad defeated people with no nation of their own. You struggle to hold on to the remains of your culture by still teaching children an irrelevant language. You live under the shadow of England, the taxes you pay, a portion goes to the same royal family that conquered you. Remember that every time you make a purchase, every time you pay your taxes. Know that you pay them because you have been defeated. Have a great day my good man! Wink
  • + 9
 So for $1757.00 you can get a wheelset that look like they came off a 90's GT BMX, but weight 200 grams more than I9 Trail S wheelset, which also costs less than half the price. I'm gonna nope the f*ck out on this one.
  • + 1
 Haha...Yes! Totally Spin wheels. Wade Boots ran them when he rode for Balance as well.
  • + 6
 I'll withhold judgement until I either ride them or read some decent reviews.

They only look unusual (ugly) because they aren't what we are used to. If they do perform better and the cost is reasonable, then I'd consider them
  • + 4
 The video is great, and the marketing talk is alright. I get it, but what would really sell me is a raw video of someone just dropping these things to flat for a few minutes. That would say something about the product and it's strength and also the confidence the company has in their wheels.
  • + 7
 danny macaskill needs to get on these ASAP
  • + 1
 Yes, what is the stair-rating, or whatever we came up with?
  • + 4
 ok. we used to use these in the late 70s called Tuff wheels for jumping. I can't believe we have now come full circle but stronger, lighter and better. Can't wait until this company makes wheels for freeride: sold!
  • + 3
 I won't try to be skeptical here (or throw the dentist card before someone else does), but I do have some questions and concerns.

About that aerospace technology, what does fluid dynamics have to do with this? Is this to simulate the resin flow during the production process or is this to reduce aerodynamic drag while riding. In this context (of the Enduro rider), how representative are these simulations when you also take into account the suspension movement, the turbulence caused by the knobby tires and the motion of the feet near those wheels?

Have you tried throwing a stick (in practice thrown up by the front wheel) into a spinning wheel? My perception is that with a regular 32-spoked spinning wheel the stick will most often bounce off whereas in this case the stick will have a fairer chance to be taken along until it locks up the wheel.

Of course the concept of radial spokes (curved or not) loaded under compression isn't new, not even for the first bicycles. Wooden wheels for carriages were loaded under compression. Granted these were actually preloaded and the steel strip on the outside of the rim kept it all together. But I think of this more as an evolution more than a revolution. Same goes for Apple and Tesla. It always gets a bit itchy when companies claim to be revolutionary.

That said, of course I wish them the best. The price seems to be on par with what these other reviewed carbon wheels seem to go for. And this this at least is being produced right here in Europe so I expect them to adhere to some stricter environmental regulations than what far east producers comply to. It is not for me no. But I'm not against this either.
  • + 5
 Yep spokes are obsolete, every time I look at any moto-x bike I always think, surely they could of fit carbon tri spokes to that
  • + 2
 What a bunch of marketing jumbo he spewed out. I've got a set of Roval carbon wheels, 29", 30mm IW, that only weigh 1600g and have been very reliable needing only an occasional spoke over 3 seasons. When they can match those specs I"m a buyer, because I do like the looks and non-maintenance possiblities.
  • + 2
 Some translation of the gibberish:

Q:Why 3 "spokes"?
A: Really it has10s of thousands of virtual spokes. And 3 is a prime number.

My analysis: But if you use only 1 "spoke" you get 3 times as many virtual spokes. (30s of thousands?) Alas, it is not a prime number so I guess that is problematic.
  • + 2
 What about the hub and internals?! Doesn't matter if the carbon cracks or not if the hub guts strip out, leaving you stranded and freewheeling forward and reverse. Did they solve that the way some hub manufacturers like Onyx have?
  • + 2
 Saw these wheels pop up on another site and my first thought was about all the dentist jokes that will be on Pinkbike by all the fucking muppet keyboard warriors who seem to think if you're successful and can afford expensive bikes you can't be as cool as them. Maybe if you spent more time studying you too could afford whatever the hell it is you want to spend your money on. For gods sake the dentist jokes a fuckin boring to the rest of us. No I'm not a dentist.
  • + 2
 "We are entirely made within the EU"

The EU countries are: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the UK
  • + 6
 ....Waiting for the POLE CNC'd version so I can save the environment.
  • + 2
 "We have looked to the simplicity in mathematics and nature to produce this design, the prime number of 3 being the ultimate reduction of the chaos of a traditional [insert whatever the f*ck you want]."

Sincerely,

- Big heaping pile of market BS
  • + 2
 The whole, "we've replaced 36 adjustable spokes with 3 spokes" doesn't bode well for me. I'm not a, "carbon fibre" guy honestly, because I don't know what I'm getting. At the local shop I was comparing a carbon fibre propeller, directly to a wood one, exact same dimensions, and the carbon fibre was heavier. I just don't know what I'm getting when you say, "carbon fibre", it's just a buzz word to me.
  • + 2
 Is Martin Cox a real person, or one of those automated Bot's that give positive Expedia reviews? Levy: 'How were you able to bring the weight down?"
Cox: "By working with the best materials, and some incredibly talented and visionary team members, we’ve been able to challenge ourselves to create a product that has no rivals in the market! From its stunning visuals through to its ride qualities, the Spengle Carbon Monocoque absolutely delivers across all fronts"

L u L
  • + 2
 The reason wider rims are considered a "fad" is that not everyone has experienced the benefit of a larger contact patch. I choose to not ride anything smaller than 2.4, and will never buy another rim less than 35 mm wide.
  • + 4
 Stop trying to make three-spoke wheels happen. Stick to knives and chocolate.
  • + 3
 If I ever "look at [wheels with] spokes and consider them to be the odd-looking wheels," I might as well just head down to the bike shop and buy an e-bike.
  • + 1
 The spoked wheel is a relentlessly refined and elegant piece of mechanical design. Easily replaced components, and many elements to distribute stress. Cheap, easy to service, very strong for its weight. Carbon one piece wheels are not progress. Integrated components just make it a disposable wheel. I have a sad that some people want to sell this as a step forward. It’s not.
  • + 1
 "So dialed is that experience that we’ve even been winning races in Europe on unbadged wheelsets!" ....Ah, yes, without the logos I would have mistaken them for a run-of-the-mill DT Swiss or Stan's wheelset. Very clever camoflage!
  • + 6
 kill it with fire.
  • + 1
 Carbon fiber has a much higher tensile strength than compressive strength. At least 50% higher, but often times more due to stress concentrations at joints under compressive load. Why wheel companies still insist on using carbon fiber in compressive application I will never understand. Look at Mavic R-sys failures, and every other wheel that has tried to do a compression spoke instead of a traditional tension design. You can do it, but it will always be heavier, more expensive, and less damage tolerant than a carbon wheel using spokes in tension.
  • + 1
 In theory, function over form should prevail. Seems archaic to still be putting a wheel together with a hoop and a bunch of spokes when we can 3-d print stuff now, for example. Some of the concerns are hubs and brake disc mounting options, as well as the typical weight and cost debate. It would be awesome though to just simply change hubs when upgrading or when the new standards roll in instead of rebuilding the entire wheel.
  • + 5
 Id do the fixie thing and only ride a front one
  • + 4
 This would make an entertaining TED-talk, but no less absurd as transcribed here.
  • + 1
 These look good to me. a wheel like this could be insanely stiff and uncomfortable and skittering through every turn, or they could be soft... I wonder how they're designed from this standpoint... they are potentially a lot more aerodynamic than normal wheels, so much faster in racing. This idea can for sure go someplace nice for a high end racing wheel. I would worry most about durability... Really the difference between enduro and dh a far as what the wheel needs to handle is not much different. But they seem to think differently on this...
  • + 1
 If the proof is in the pudding....can you tell everyone which exactly the MTB races in Europe, riders, and dates? Cause we in PB tune in on the regular and have not seen your product much.
  • + 0
 So, you user super hiper modeling techniques and ended with 24mm internal width rim?
Honestly, you will not be the iPhone in MTB world. MTB world does not need iPhones. You see, a bicycle is a very simple thing, much simpler than a plane or a car or even a motocycle. But you know what? MTB is a niche sport, because it requires some effort and pain. Thus even the number of dentists doing MTB and buying carbon everything is hopefully limited.
My advice - leave enduro and create e-bike specific wheels, this is much wider market since it is open for lazy people.
  • + 3
 I won't trust them until they go through the rigorous Danny MacAskill test.
  • + 3
 Lifetime warranty = get new one at discount price ? Or is he talking only about "wrong usage".
  • + 3
 thats dumb. what happens when the built in hub craps out or isnt loud enough for your taste.
  • + 2
 "24mm internal width" - not the best choice in the world on 30 mm internal enduro rims. And I've seen Spengle before, about 20 years ago, where they should stay.
  • + 3
 Behold the pale horse of the bikepocalypse! Repent, and grab your rigid steel singlespeed before it's too late!
  • + 1
 Those look pretty cool, but the major problem I see if the it looks like you can't change out hubs, so if one were to buy these, they'd better hope that there isn't another change in hub width a la boost
  • + 3
 Looks is a personal thing but I find them ugly. Plus beyond aesthetics, I don't see the benefit.
  • + 2
 I was just thinking about this the other day. Wouldn't they ride like, REALLY stiff?
  • + 1
 Toys r us looks and only 1490 euro bargain,thay look turd in comparison to a set of cross max ,ohh dear Spengler,venkman ain't gona be happy
  • + 2
 Someone had their memberberries this morning.
  • + 1
 Simplicity is the best complexity. Spoked wheels are so antiquated... I'll get these, but wait for the 2nd generation.
  • + 1
 5 smaller straight blades would have looked more the business. Only Yeti can pull off the curvatures en fibre.
  • + 1
 Pretty funny answer to how they chose three spokes. It's a prime number, what???
  • + 1
 They should have gone 5 spoke, would have overcome the 90s look pretty easily and woulda looked badass
  • + 1
 I'd like to know how the hub attaches. Is it threaded, press fit? Will they require a new standard?
  • + 1
 Never wanted a carbon wheel - until now! Need to see some long term tests first though.
  • - 2
 All you negative Nancies. You know if that wheel said ENVE on it, you'd all flip your shit and line up to get them. Look, if they fit the bill (except they better move that width to 30mm because ya know, trends and stuff), they're light, easy to clean, maintence free, then who cares?
  • + 1
 Where is the video filmed? Looks like Derbyshire in the uk to me. Love the look of the wheels-hopefully they are tough
  • + 3
 A' la 1980's fad wheels.
  • + 2
 I was wondering when these would come around again..
  • + 1
 I would buy them right now even if they were twice as expensive-no one said ever.
  • + 2
 A bit too much hyperbole.
  • + 2
 No Danny McAskill test, no lifetime/ no question warranty? No way!
  • + 1
 I like the idea but I wouldn’t consider $1,756 US dollars affordable to the masses.
  • + 2
 Spinergy
  • + 1
 Yup, the first Spinergys were so good they had to make more!
  • + 1
 Holding out for Skyway to bring back the Tuff Wheel II’s.
  • + 1
 Something different, let's all whine and complain!
  • + 2
 Hmmm...no thanks
  • + 2
 Nope.
  • + 1
 looks like something you find on an old mongoose BMX
  • + 1
 Pretty sure nobody is going to do Rampage on those...
  • + 1
 Id buy them is they looked like a set of skyways!
  • + 1
 skkkkkrt Spinergy flashbacks
  • + 1
 70's throwback plastic Huffy wheels. Sweet Wink
  • + 1
 spin wheels for sure
  • + 1
 oh.....
  • + 1
 Ugly!!
  • + 1
 kill me now
  • + 1
 Fuck no.
  • + 1
 sick
  • + 0
 Team Robot strikes first..
  • + 1
 Skyway reborn
  • + 0
 Yup. I'd take a pair.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.075975
Mobile Version of Website