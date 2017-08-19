PINKBIKE TECH

Spank's Foam Filled Rim Promises Better Reliability and Feel - Crankworx Whistler 2017

Aug 19, 2017
by Mike Levy  
Spank Vibrocore rim


Can a specially made, foam filled aluminum rim provide a smoother and more forgiving ride? Spank believes that their soon to be released Ooozy 350 Vibrocore rim does exactly that, and it's a technology that they've been using for quite awhile with their Spike 800 Race Vibrocore handlebar.

We've seen rims grow over the last few years to the point that a 30mm internal width, a number that was once unheard of, has become pretty dang normal. But in order for strength to be retained, rim height has also had to increase a good deal, a combination that's made for some stiff and unforgiving rims, especially when they're done in carbon fiber. That's not necessarily a bad thing, of course, but a rim or wheel that's too rigid vertically and laterally can sometimes transfer harsh vibrations right up through the bike and into the rider, especially if large carbon fiber rims are fitted to a short-travel bike. High-volume rubber can help, sure, but there's a reason why World Cup downhillers have been known to run 'soft' wheels that feature lower spoke tension: better tracking and less fatigue. Hell, some of the best racers in the world have been spotted running dual crown forks with arches cut in half, or the same done to their seat stays, in a search for more forgiveness and improved tracking.

Can't a certain amount of flex be built into a carbon rim? Spank believe that they can accomplish the same thing with their foam filled alloy Ooozy 350 Vibrocore rim, and at a much lower price to both the consumer and the environment than anything constructed out of carbon fiber.

bigquotesFrom a design point of view, I love carbon fiber. There's a lot you can do with it, but from an environmental and a cost point of view, I don't see the value in it. The cost of the product exceeds the value that it brings to the consumer. Gavin Vos, President of Spank Industries
Spank Vibrocore rim

The rim itself is an all-new shape for Spank, with an ultra-low height that's designed to allow for a specific amount of vertical compliance, more so than a taller rim that wouldn't flex as much. The corrugated shaped OohBah rim bed is used, as is their Bead Bite anti-burp treatment, but the Vibrocore foam that's hidden inside the rim is the real trick. The low-density green foam is injected into the rim in a soft state, only hardening once inside to expand and provide structural support. Spank's Gavin Vos likened it to a full and unopened can of pop that can support a lot of weight whereas an empty can is easily crushed.


Spank Vibrocore rim


Just like in Spank's Spike 800 Race Vibrocore handlebar, the foam is designed to filter out a lot of that high-frequency buzz that can tire riders out without them even realizing it, but Spank claims that it also allows the low-profile aluminum rim to take in bigger impacts and return to its original shape much more effectively than a standard rim. The Vibrocore rim pictured here is designed with exactly that in mind, and Vos did say that there will be a number of rims designed specifically for the Vibrocore treatment, starting off with a downhill model being tested by the Polygon UR World Cup race team. I could also see an exceptionally light aluminum cross-country rim using Vibrocore foam to increase strength without adding too much weight; Vos said that the Vibrocore foam adds about 40-grams to a 27.5" rim.

The rim still requires tubeless tape, foam or no foam, and the standard external nipples can be replaced if required as per normal - no special tools or technique required.


Spank Vibrocore rim
Spank Vibrocore rim


Spank plans to have Vibrocore-equipped rims and wheelsets available before the new year, and we'll have a set in for testing quite soon. How much difference will it make? I'm not sure, but I know that the Spike 800 Race Vibrocore handlebar that I tested back in 2014 did surprise me with how effective it was. And, having ridden pretty much every carbon wheelset on the market, I also know that my favorite wheels featured low profile aluminum rims because they simply feel nicer. Either way, Spank's Vibrocore rims sure are interesting.

19 Comments

  • + 12
 "You can put your weed in there" - Adam Sandler
  • + 1
 Also: foaming my frame, my crank spindle, the inside of my thru-axles, any non-dropper seatposts, and if there's lots left over, I'll foam all the space between the spokes and make foam supported wheels.

More foam = more fun
  • + 3
 So is this to reduce vibrations solely or does the foam actually exert significant pressure on the rim to make it less prone to buckling?
  • + 0
 Think about it I mean really think about it. You know the answer I have faith in you.
  • + 2
 @markg1150: I'm asking b/c the rep gives a slightly weird analogy with the pop can. I don't think this could provide much structural support, but that seems to be the claim. Do you have any insight or just smart-ass comments?
  • + 4
 @captaintyingknots: That pop can analogy is wack for sure.
  • + 0
 Foam is tough as hell, I imagine it would add a fair amount of stiffness and maybe even dampen vibration a little. If you filled an empty can of pop with great stuff foam I bet you couldn't crush it at all.
  • + 0
 That bead bite sure is.... I don't know. I pinched my tube but because the tire/rim seal was so good I was able to ride 10 more minutes as my tire held the air but inevitably slowly deflated. So that's a good thing about Spank's bead bite, but the bad is that I broke my tire lever getting the tire on after swapping my tube because the fit is so friggen tight! Next time I flat I'm going tubeless to see if I can go the season without taking my stupid tire off again. Also, getting the bead to set is much harder than on other rims.
  • + 0
 You should have gone tubeless 3 years ago when the rest of the world did!
  • + 2
 If you buy them in Colorado you get a little treat once the time comes to retire the rim.
  • + 1
 Who is stripping off their tires & tape, and injecting spray foam into their hollow rims right now?

You know you want to...
  • + 1
 I'm going to inject that 'Great Stuff from Home Depot into my rim and see what it does. Same principle.
  • + 2
 I think you would be better off stuffing your fork with packing peanuts.
  • + 1
 I am formulating an aftermarket rim foam so I can reap the foamy benefits.
  • + 0
 The vibrocore bars are ace but they have stopped doing new 26 inch stuff now Frown
  • + 0
 If it works as well as the bars do, it'll work pretty damn well. When is Pinkbike getting a set or three to test then?
  • + 1
 Let's put foam in everything then change back to an imperial standard.
  • + 1
 #putsomefoaminit
  • + 0
 serious?

Post a Comment



