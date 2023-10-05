Video: Ethan Nell Oozes Style in 'Apex'

Oct 5, 2023
by Gravity Cartel  

Words: Gravity Cartel

Spank Ind Presents Apex Featuring Ethan Nell

Ethan getting totally whipped off

a·pex /eɪˈpɛks/
noun
The highest point; the vertex.
The apex of a triangle; the apex of a hill.
The highest level or degree that is attained. – American Heritage
The highest point; peak; vertex. – Webster’s New World

Ehtan shredding on his setup in Utah

Where passion meets performance, power meets poise and professionalism bleeds into the personal, you’ll find the convergence of attributes at an epicentre called the Apex.

SPANK Industries is pleased to announce a homecoming of sorts. Ethan Nell is back on SPANK wheels to round out his assortment of cockpit parts. Ethan’s current kit is equipped with Spank’s signature 359 Vibrocore Rims, High Engagement Hex Hubs, Spike 800 Vibrocore Bars, DM 40 Stem, and Spike Reboot Pedals. Engineered with innovative technologies and built from materials that optimize weight, strength, and form factor; SPANK parts are designed with the pinnacle of performance in mind.

Ehtan s Whip

From track, to trail, to tournament, Ethan’s skill on and off the bike embodies the heart and soul we pour into our products.


Welcome home Ethan, see you at the Apex.

Posted In:
Videos Gravity Cartel Spank Industries Ethan Nell


Author Info:
TheGravityCartel avatar

Member since Jul 12, 2023
1 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
122764 views
Guerrilla Gravity Appears to Have Closed Up Shop
80658 views
First Ride: SRAM's New Powertrain Motor
71871 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
51734 views
Yoann Barelli Signs With Devinci
38017 views
Injury Update From Alicia: One Year Later, I've Started to Like Bikes Again
35494 views
Review: Reeb Steezl - US Made & Super Capable
35173 views
Semi-Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
34743 views

1 Comment
  • 11 2
 Lame





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.039948
Mobile Version of Website