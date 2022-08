The new Spawn Cycles Rokk 20/22 is a convertible geometry full suspension model boasting 100mm of travel. A flip chip in the chainstay lengthens or shortens the rear and allows riders to swap from 20” to 22” sizes while also keeping the bottom bracket, cranks and pedals at a consistent height regardless of wheel size.



Doing laps with our own kids in Whistler Bike Park when they were younger showed us that larger wheels really aided in the ability to clear jumps and technical obstacles while also helping with the fatigue the little ones feel through braking bumps. If your kids aren’t quite tall enough to make the jump to a 24” full suspension, the move from 20” to 22” wheels will give them a little more speed through the jumps and chatter and hopefully buy them a little more time on the bike.