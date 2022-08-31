Spawn Cycles is introducing a new 22” wheeled kids’ bike today as well as an adjustable 20"/22" model as they've seen that the jump from 20" to 24" bikes is the most difficult for kids to make. They've also got a new 26/27.5” with adjustable geometry and 160mm of travel.
Over our 11 years in the industry, we have consistently seen that the jump from 20” to 24” bikes is the most awkward and difficult jump for kids to make. By introducing the new 22” wheel size, we are bridging the gap so kids can have better fitting bikes as they grow and get those incremental benefits that larger wheels provide.—Max Zureski, founder of Spawn Cycles
Spawn Cycles Rokk 20/22”
The new Spawn Cycles Rokk 20/22 is a convertible geometry full suspension model boasting 100mm of travel. A flip chip in the chainstay lengthens or shortens the rear and allows riders to swap from 20” to 22” sizes while also keeping the bottom bracket, cranks and pedals at a consistent height regardless of wheel size.
Doing laps with our own kids in Whistler Bike Park when they were younger showed us that larger wheels really aided in the ability to clear jumps and technical obstacles while also helping with the fatigue the little ones feel through braking bumps. If your kids aren’t quite tall enough to make the jump to a 24” full suspension, the move from 20” to 22” wheels will give them a little more speed through the jumps and chatter and hopefully buy them a little more time on the bike.
Spawn Cycles Yama Jama 22”
The Spawn Cycles Yama Jama 22” sits between our best-selling Yama Jama 20” and 24” models. If you’re a parent who wants the perfect fit for your grom every year, this model will bridge that gap. If your kid grew a bunch over the winter and is in between the traditional sizes, the Yama Jama 22” might be the perfect bike to get a couple of years out of before the move to a larger full-suspension bike or hardtail trail bike. Spawn Cycles Rokk 26/27.5”.
Spawn Cycles Rokk 26/27.5"
While the 22” bikes took the most work for us to develop (think new tire and bead molds, new rim tooling and a fork with arch clearance for a 22” tire), Spawn has constantly been trying to grow our lineup to keep up with some of our favourite young riders. Enter the Rokk 26/27.5” with adjustable geometry and 160mm of travel.
The new Rokk 26/27.5” is the first bike where we’ve been able to take advantage of grown-up goodies like the Rock Shox Pike up front, Rock Shox Super Deluxe shock, a full SRAM Eagle NX drivetrain, SRAM DUB crankset and SRAM G2 brakes.
Full geometry and technical specs are available on our website for each model and all of the new models are now available for pre-order at www.spawncycles.com
