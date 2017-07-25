Spēd Precision Maul TR Wheels - Review







Spēd Precision is a new player in the ever-growing carbon wheel market and we first showed you their product at Sea Otter this year. The US-based brand has set out to create carbon wheels for most dirt disciplines; DH, trail/enduro, XC, and Cyclocross, and have taken some different approaches in hopes of creating something that is durable and retains good trail manners. To this end, Spēd has done a number of things slightly different to the modern day norm with the goal of servicing a portion of the market where there is a bit more of a value proposition. Did it work in the real world? We find out. Maul TR Wheel Details



• Six double-stepped pawls, 42t drive ring

• Bead hook design

• Angled tire bed

• Directional, reinforced spoke nipple interface

• 28 spoke (front and rear)

• 28mm internal rim width

• Weight: 1,775g

• MSRP: $1,750 USD

• spedprecision.com

One of the most apparent differences from the current trends in wheels is the choice to retain the bead hook, with Spēd claiming that they were able to make the wheels as strong as those without bead hooks, while also claiming that it allowed them to make sure the tires remain seated. To add to this they also built the rim bed with a four-degree angle from the center to the sidewall.



Another immediately noticeable attribute to the Maul TR wheels is the lower profile than many other carbon hoops. The brand wanted to avoid the extra surface area that can be damaged, even punctured, by strikes from rocks and trail debris. They also claim that moving away from the tall sidewall enabled them to focus the carbon layup and possibly generate a stronger surface and rim.





The attention to detail shows in the directional, reinforced spoke nipple interface between the rims and the nipples. Note the lower profile than other carbon rims too. The attention to detail shows in the directional, reinforced spoke nipple interface between the rims and the nipples. Note the lower profile than other carbon rims too.



The rim profile on the Maul TR wheels is the same as their Maul DH, but the layup between the two varies slightly. The layup on the TR wheels is a little less robust given that a DH rider is more-often going to put a lot more abuse to their wheels than a trail rider. That said, Spēd is quick to note that the TR wheelset is ready for the abuse of Enduro racing. The wheels are also designed to work with 2.3–2.4-inch tires, with the brand claiming to work with a number of key tire manufacturers in order to produce a wheel that provided users with what they feel is an optimal tire profile, for the most popular tires being sold in this category.



Something that is not noticeable by looking at them is their weight, and while some expect carbon products to weigh less, there are more brands utilizing the material for the tunability that it provides and that is the case with the Maul TR. At 1,775g these aren't the lightest wheels out there, but the brand is quick to note that they focused on ride quality first, then weight second. This is also the reason they chose 28 spokes rather than 32, noting that more spokes made the wheel too stiff and negatively affected the ride quality that they were seeking.





Performance



The Maul TR wheels tested here are of the 142x12 and 100x15 variety. They were setup tubeless with a set of e*thirteen’s TRS tires, which measure in at 2.35, and thrown on my 155mm travel Transition Patrol. I’ve been riding these wheels for a couple of months now and they’ve seen everything from casual rides to more aggressive steep and chunky days and even ended up staying on for a great week riding blind on the rowdy trails of the Trans B.C. Enduro.





The Maul TR rear hub in the 142x12 configuration. The Maul TR rear hub in the 142x12 configuration. Maul TR front hub in the 100x15 configuration and the well finished rotor interface. Maul TR front hub in the 100x15 configuration and the well finished rotor interface.



Carbon wheels are an interesting thing for me, with many brands pushing for a stiffer is always better ideal with their hoops. With Spēd being a new brand we literally had no idea what to expect and I was pleasantly surprised to find the wheels well mannered on the trails, while still providing adequate snap out of corners or compressions. Having a wheelset that doesn’t turn you into a pinball down trails like the often moist and rooty ones of Coastal B.C. is something that is often overlooked in the hunt for “stiffer is better”.



That’s not to say that the Spēd Maul TR wheels aren’t stiff, but rather, they’re just about right. Their trail manners are great in a number of situations with a good balance between flex and stiffness. They provide that great carbon feel in the rough, snap out of corners, and stay on a line with minimal effort. They won’t snap out of a turn like some of the stiffer wheels out there, but they will keep a line far better and provide a much more comfortable and controlled ride.





The Maul TR rims (and Maul DH) feature a 4-degree slope to the rim bed and a bead hook. The Maul TR rims (and Maul DH) feature a 4-degree slope to the rim bed and a bead hook.



Having busted a number of carbon wheels over the years, I am happy to report that the Maul TR’s made it through unscathed. The most damage is a couple of chips to the outer coating on the rims, which is completely normal for any wheel that is subjected to rocky terrain; carbon or alloy. The tires have bottomed to the rim on many occasions, some due to sloppy riding, others thanks to unexpected snipers in the ground, and all is well. There are no signs of cracks or delamination in the rim.



Being the first rims in some time to feature a bead hook, I’m now left somewhat curious why so many brands are moving so quickly away from it. Perhaps some folks don't have issues, but all of the hookless rims I've ridden have burped at some point or another. Normally my tires are set to about 21psi front and 24–25psi in the rear and I am yet to burp a tire with the Maul TR wheels. Even with pressures lower than this—nothing. These and a set of alloy wheels I own (Easton Arc on DT hubs) are the only wheels that have yet to burp on me and they’re the only wheels ridden in recent times that have bead hooks…









