Spēd Precision Maul TR Wheels - Review

Jul 25, 2017
by AJ Barlas  
Sp d Precision Maul TR Wheels

Spēd Precision is a new player in the ever-growing carbon wheel market and we first showed you their product at Sea Otter this year. The US-based brand has set out to create carbon wheels for most dirt disciplines; DH, trail/enduro, XC, and Cyclocross, and have taken some different approaches in hopes of creating something that is durable and retains good trail manners. To this end, Spēd has done a number of things slightly different to the modern day norm with the goal of servicing a portion of the market where there is a bit more of a value proposition. Did it work in the real world? We find out.
Maul TR Wheel Details

• Six double-stepped pawls, 42t drive ring
• Bead hook design
• Angled tire bed
• Directional, reinforced spoke nipple interface
• 28 spoke (front and rear)
• 28mm internal rim width
• Weight: 1,775g
• MSRP: $1,750 USD
spedprecision.com

One of the most apparent differences from the current trends in wheels is the choice to retain the bead hook, with Spēd claiming that they were able to make the wheels as strong as those without bead hooks, while also claiming that it allowed them to make sure the tires remain seated. To add to this they also built the rim bed with a four-degree angle from the center to the sidewall.

Another immediately noticeable attribute to the Maul TR wheels is the lower profile than many other carbon hoops. The brand wanted to avoid the extra surface area that can be damaged, even punctured, by strikes from rocks and trail debris. They also claim that moving away from the tall sidewall enabled them to focus the carbon layup and possibly generate a stronger surface and rim.

The attention to detail shows in the directional, reinforced spoke nipple interface between the rims and the nipples. Note the lower profile than other carbon rims too.

The rim profile on the Maul TR wheels is the same as their Maul DH, but the layup between the two varies slightly. The layup on the TR wheels is a little less robust given that a DH rider is more-often going to put a lot more abuse to their wheels than a trail rider. That said, Spēd is quick to note that the TR wheelset is ready for the abuse of Enduro racing. The wheels are also designed to work with 2.3–2.4-inch tires, with the brand claiming to work with a number of key tire manufacturers in order to produce a wheel that provided users with what they feel is an optimal tire profile, for the most popular tires being sold in this category.

Something that is not noticeable by looking at them is their weight, and while some expect carbon products to weigh less, there are more brands utilizing the material for the tunability that it provides and that is the case with the Maul TR. At 1,775g these aren't the lightest wheels out there, but the brand is quick to note that they focused on ride quality first, then weight second. This is also the reason they chose 28 spokes rather than 32, noting that more spokes made the wheel too stiff and negatively affected the ride quality that they were seeking.


Performance

The Maul TR wheels tested here are of the 142x12 and 100x15 variety. They were setup tubeless with a set of e*thirteen’s TRS tires, which measure in at 2.35, and thrown on my 155mm travel Transition Patrol. I’ve been riding these wheels for a couple of months now and they’ve seen everything from casual rides to more aggressive steep and chunky days and even ended up staying on for a great week riding blind on the rowdy trails of the Trans B.C. Enduro.

The Maul TR rear hub in the 142x12 configuration.
Maul TR front hub in the 100x15 configuration and the well finished rotor interface.

Carbon wheels are an interesting thing for me, with many brands pushing for a stiffer is always better ideal with their hoops. With Spēd being a new brand we literally had no idea what to expect and I was pleasantly surprised to find the wheels well mannered on the trails, while still providing adequate snap out of corners or compressions. Having a wheelset that doesn’t turn you into a pinball down trails like the often moist and rooty ones of Coastal B.C. is something that is often overlooked in the hunt for “stiffer is better”.

That’s not to say that the Spēd Maul TR wheels aren’t stiff, but rather, they’re just about right. Their trail manners are great in a number of situations with a good balance between flex and stiffness. They provide that great carbon feel in the rough, snap out of corners, and stay on a line with minimal effort. They won’t snap out of a turn like some of the stiffer wheels out there, but they will keep a line far better and provide a much more comfortable and controlled ride.

The Maul TR rims and Maul DH feature a 4-degree slop to the rim bed and a bead hook.
The Maul TR rims (and Maul DH) feature a 4-degree slope to the rim bed and a bead hook.

Having busted a number of carbon wheels over the years, I am happy to report that the Maul TR’s made it through unscathed. The most damage is a couple of chips to the outer coating on the rims, which is completely normal for any wheel that is subjected to rocky terrain; carbon or alloy. The tires have bottomed to the rim on many occasions, some due to sloppy riding, others thanks to unexpected snipers in the ground, and all is well. There are no signs of cracks or delamination in the rim.

Being the first rims in some time to feature a bead hook, I’m now left somewhat curious why so many brands are moving so quickly away from it. Perhaps some folks don't have issues, but all of the hookless rims I've ridden have burped at some point or another. Normally my tires are set to about 21psi front and 24–25psi in the rear and I am yet to burp a tire with the Maul TR wheels. Even with pressures lower than this—nothing. These and a set of alloy wheels I own (Easton Arc on DT hubs) are the only wheels that have yet to burp on me and they’re the only wheels ridden in recent times that have bead hooks…

Pinkbike’s Take:

bigquotesSpēd Precision’s Maul TR wheels are up there in price at $1,750 USD, and while some can be found/built cheaper, they often don’t include the quality control that I've found in these—to get the same quality in finish and ride, you would have to shell out even more.

These are a well thought out wheel and it shows in how they perform on the trail. The hubs have a good amount of engagement, the wheels provide a great ride and they are standing the test of time. If you are looking into carbon wheels at this price-range or higher, it would be remiss to not have the Spēd Maul TR’s on the list.AJ Barlas


21 Comments

  • + 16
 Same garbage in every review and how the wheelmakers try to explain why their $2000 are so different and special compared to all other $2000 wheel sets out there. What a joke...
  • + 11
 Piss off. The review says something like "if you're in the market for a wheelset at this price range"

If you're not, move along and stfu about it. Enjoy the amazing free content or take your whining elsewhere.
  • + 10
 I bet these would sell even better if the rim said "remember to floss once per day" on it.
  • + 1
 That's a pretty funny quote
  • + 5
 why would dentists buy wheels telling them to floss, they should already know that.
  • + 2
 @jaycubzz: no no, for the other people on the trail. plus it could strike up conversations that might lead to new patients.
  • + 3
 So.....around $1800 for 1800 gram wheels that ride "just right"?

For $500-800 less, you could buy (prebuilt or have a local wrench lace 'em) a sturdy wheelset with aluminum rims with comparable weight, durability and ride quality. And......you could get DT 350 hubs instead of the Joytech or other less durable Asian junk laced into the center of these (yeah, yeah they claim to have their own hub design, but I doubt the pawls, springs and drive ring are as robust as DT, I9, or King driver assemblies).

For example, Dt 350 Centerlocks, 32 light spokes (say, DT Comp race front, Comp race non-drive and Comp drive side), alloy nipples and some decent 500 gram rims will get you there (weight and strength-wise)-at around $800 (including an upgraded, higher tooth count driver).

I don't outright dismiss carbon as a rim material-done right it can be stronger and lighter than a comparable aluminum rim. That said, most carbon rims are too harsh riding or don't offer any notable weight advantage, and the replacement cost is steep. Sorry Sped, but you bring nothing to the table but a high price tag for an unimpressive product.
  • + 1
 When I say they ride "just right", I mean they don't provide the harsh ride that you are complaining about from carbon wheels (I hear ya, that shit sucks). My alloy wheels mentioned in the review, which are my favourite alloy wheelset, still don't offer the trail manners that the Spēd wheels do, and they cost around $1,100 USD with the upgraded driver, handbuilt in Bellingham. The fact is, these carbon wheels do bring something to the table that many others I've ridden don't and that's a great feel on the trail (and they haven't cracked yet, where others have by this point). I hear ya though, if you want lighter hoops, these aren't it
  • + 1
 @AJBarlas: Probably should have articulated that in the review instead of the comments.
  • + 1
 Why wouldn't Sped get into the mountain bike wheel business? Think about it: They can sell a single wheel-set for the same price of an entire bike... and there are fools (cough... errrrr... I mean "enthusiasts") out there that'll buy em!
  • + 2
 these are cool (and expensive) & all, but please oh pretty please can you hurry up and get me the low-down on that 2018 carbon process 153?

it's like i'm wilford brimley and that bike is my syringe fully of insuline.
  • + 4
 Sweet Nextie rim. I really like mine but I only paid $200 for each rim direct from the factory.
  • - 1
 Those bead hooks looks like; bang, bang, snap crack through the rock garden, just saying.
With every carbon wheel with carbon bead locks, they will be weak. They need to add proprietary rim protection from the factory to be able ask that kind of money for potential crack popper carbon wheels.
  • + 3
 Yes, where are the €500,- and less wheel set reviews?
  • + 1
 Really good review of the Race Face Affect wheelset on NSMB about the same weight and way less money.Just sayin
  • + 1
 i love that nsmb gives reviews of real world products and are not shy of saying what has to be said about a product. i trust their opinion when they say something is quality.
  • + 1
 I'm under the impression that spēd is short for special education, this makes a lot of sense after seeing the price tag.
  • + 1
 I'll stick with my $500 Stans Flow/Hope wheelset.
  • + 1
 Thats a a big $2000 worth of NOPE.

Post a Comment



