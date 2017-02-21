PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Specialized Air Tool Blast Tubeless Tire Setter - Review

Feb 21, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  

It used to be that getting a tubeless tire seated and sealed without the aid of an air compressor was a nearly impossible task, one that usually involved a floor pump, sweating, swearing, and probably some sealant spillage at some point during the process. Thankfully, tires, rims, and even pumps have evolved to a point that getting a tubeless setup going no longer poses much of a hassle. However, every so often you'll come across a stubborn tire / rim combination that refuses to seat, no matter how crazy you get with the floor pump.

That's where Specialized's Air Tool Blast comes in. It's a small tank that can be pressurized with a floor pump, and then used to quickly air up a tire in order to get it to snap into place. At $50 USD it's less expensive than an air compressor, and likely safer than going the DIY route with an old fire extinguisher or plastic soda bottle.

Specialized Air Tool Blast
• Works with road and mountain tires
• Designed to seat tubeless tires without an air compressor
• Inflate with a floor pump that has a pressure gauge, operating range of 100–140 PSI (7–9.5 BAR)
• Safety valve to prevent over-inflation
• Price: $55 USD
• Contact: www.specialized.com
Specialized Air Tool Blast review

Specialized Air Tool Blast review
A floor pump that can reach 100-140psi is used to air up the canister.
Specialized Air Tool Blast review
The dual sided head makes it easy to switch between Shrader and presta valves.


Performance
Operating the Air Tool Blast is about as easy as it gets. Using a floor pump that can reach at least 100, and ideally 140 psi, the device is inflated via a Shrader valve on the top of the canister. Next, connect the hose to the valve on the wheel that's being worked on – the two-sided head allows for compatibility with both Shrader and Presta valves.

Once it's connected, a quarter turn of the plastic dial is all it takes to let that air out and into the tire, an event that hopefully corresponds with the satisfying 'thwunk, thwunk' sound of a bead snapping into place.
Specialized Air Tool Blast

by mikekazimer
Views: 8,052    Faves: 1    Comments: 1

The Air Tool Blast has come in handy on multiple occasions over the last few months, saving me the walk of shame to my local bike shop in order to make use of their air compressor. The canister's 1450cc capacity was just enough to get the job done, although there were a couple of instances that I had to go through the process two or three times to get a tire's bead to seat, typically when working with tires that had thicker, less pliable sidewalls. For the most part, though, all it took was airing up the canister and letting 'er rip to get a tire seated and mostly inflated.

If I had one request, it would be for a slightly bigger volume canister for those extra-difficult scenarios, but then you would start to run the risk of diminishing its portability, which is one of the key selling points. As it is, there's enough air to inflate a 29 x 2.5” Maxxis Minion DHF to 25psi in one go. There was still some air left in the canister at that point – the hiss from the valve on the hose when I removed it made that clear – but there wasn't enough pressure to push those few extra pounds into the tire.



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesThe Air Tool Blast is an excellent, reasonably priced addition to a home workshop for those 'just in case' moments, and it's small enough to bring along on roadtrips for the very same reason. - Mike Kazimer




138 Comments

  • + 197
 why wouldn't you build a pump in to it. Having to have a pump AND this thing is ridiculous.
  • + 3
 My thought exactly.
  • + 6
 Agree, I no longer own a floor pump that goes that high. I would need to take this thingy, a road tire pump, AND my Joe Blow FAT pump. Cool product, but could be better.
  • + 42
 @Knife-in-the-dark: I'm guessing patent infringement on Trek/Bontrager.
  • + 2
 Kind of thought the same thing when I saw it in store, was going to buy it thinking it was the best of both worlds but nope, just a bug air canister.
  • + 7
 jenson makes one like that. it is actually really nice build quality and all
  • - 22
flag chillrider199 (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Why no pump? Because Special-f*ckboy wants you to buy this and a floor pump with it too. I mean specialize combining the two and making it a decent price, that doesnt sound like specialized now does it?
  • + 0
 cause specialized. so dumb. Doesn't most other versions of this on the market double as a pump too, like the bontrager flash?
  • + 45
 I'd imagine most of you already own pumps...this way you dont have to lug around extra weight when you dont need? Just a thought
  • + 69
 @chillrider199: also you dont sound like a very chill rider
  • + 47
 I have the Bontrager Flash Charger pump. It is nice to have a 2 in one system, but what I don't like about it is that when using it as a regular pump the air has to fill the big can before filling your tire meaning you pretty much have to use the can to get a tubeless tire up as the pressure is low when pumping. Also means if you wanna use the pump to check your tire pressure you lose about 5psi into the big can connecting your tire, which you then have to pump back up. Definitely first world problems, but I sometimes think have a really good floor pump and then the can for the occassional tire setting would be a better option.
  • - 7
flag owlie (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Perfect product, if you dont want to use the 99 cent c02 in your pack..
  • - 14
flag chillrider199 (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @me2menow: I get mad pretty easy with dumb shit. And I havnt been on a bike in daaays. But Ive got a new one coming today actually!!! Smile
  • + 8
 @JesseE: Simple solution I use on my TLR pump, close the air chamber before disconnecting the valve and leave it like that. Next time you air up a tire, just open the valve and its already equalized. Repeat the process indefinitely. Problem solved.
  • + 40
 Why no pump? Because most people already have one. $50 is a lot easier to swallow for a "second pump" than $120 for bontrager.

We've used it to great success on 700x 33c cx tires, 29×2.3, 650x3, and 26x4.6 tires. It pays for itself real quick.
  • + 1
 @chillrider199: Good stuff dude. Cheers
  • + 0
 oops
  • + 6
 Yeah, as others have also said, all of us already have floor pumps, so no need for one to be integrated into this, and that also helps keep the cost down at a super reasonable $55. Damn good when consider the capability you're getting at that price
  • + 1
 @JKSR: Yeah, that's not a bad idea at all. Rarely even thing about the chamber being open or closed as I maybe change tires twice a year, while I use the pump every ride to check pressure. I should really just buy a gauge.
  • + 0
 Because another brand did already and likely filed a patent for it.
  • + 11
 It's to hit the price point. Most people already have a pump, so the $120 for the Bontrager, $140 for the Lezyne, $160 for the Topeak, or $120 for the JensonUSA might be a bit much to swallow if you don't need the pump part of it. This is less than half the price of any of those (though Jenson does have theirs on sale for $80 right now, which isn't a bad deal). If you don't have a pump or yours doesn't go to a high enough pressure, then by all means, buy one of the others. Not every product has to be for everyone.
  • + 3
 @sambs827: Thanks for the info. Gotta admit this is priced well. Had it come out 3 years ago, I would have bought this instead of a compressor.
  • + 2
 If you are in Canada MEC carries a combined pump and air chamber that is $100. Made by a company called filzer. I've had mine for a year or so and its been great.I have no idea why specialized would not combine a pump with it? i don't think it can be a patent thing because there are other pumps out there doing the same thing as the bontrager pump.
  • + 2
 @c25porter MY thoughts are cause it would add a lot of extra expenses, if you want a pump as well just buy the Bontrager one:

www.trekbikes.com/gb/en_GB/equipment/cycling-accessories/bike-pumps/bontrager-tlr-flash-charger-floor-pump/p/11881
  • + 2
 We already had wheel sizes, bb sizes and handlebar sizes that we were used too as well, but that didn't stop them. All of a sudden cost and convenience matter now, on a pump of all things?
  • + 1
 @sambs827: and, when your pump goes bang, you have not lost 100 notes of TLR either as you have still got a usable air blast.
  • + 9
 Just a ton o bitching. Its $55 usd. That's cheap considering the cost of bike related items these days. You guys wouldn't be happy even if it polished the knob for you too.
  • + 1
 Probably because that would be infringing on treks product which is likely patented. The bontrager pump is a better idea this is just a air can.
  • + 2
 Yeah, agreed. This product blows.
  • + 1
 You can buy a cheap higher pressure floor pump for next to nothing. I had to buy one because my MTB only Lezyne doesnt pump road tyres to beyond 70 psi.
  • + 1
 When all the comments are discussing points you left out, your review is a failure. Pretending its competitors don't exist may make Spesh happy, but it's not serving your readers.
  • + 0
 @chillrider199: "Because Special-f*ckboy wants you to buy this and a floor pump with it too"

So you're bitching about the idea that a company wants to make some money?

That's the American Way, isn't it? Welcome to capitalism...
  • + 1
 @KeithReeder: This thread is getting awkward.
  • + 2
 www.lezyne.com/product-dpumps-hv-digipressovrdrive.php#.WK3GIZHfWhA

Got this. Works a treat. And it's got a slick digital gauge for getting the pressures dialled in.
  • + 3
 Or, for around $100 you can go and buy a Porter Cable 6 gallon compressor and do this the easy way. And now you have something to pump up your car tires and run a nail gun also.
  • + 1
 @McNubbin: Agree I did this one of the best tools I've bought.
  • + 38
 Most people already have a pump. Combining the two, means more cost, complexity and size. I only occasionally need the kind of pressure that something like this delivers. Mostly it stays at home and only goes in my car on bigger rides or overnighters. It's simple and it works. As much as people like to bag on the big S, they produce many clever cycling products.
  • + 32
 Sooo, its like an Airshot then, been out for quite a while. If you want something like this, please get it from Airshot and fund a small business rather than the big S.
  • + 2
 Didn't airshot get bought up by Schwalbe or did they just lease the rights?
  • + 4
 @OnkleJoachim: As far as I know leased rights - The Schwable is a slightly 'prettier' version of exactly the same thing.
  • + 2
 @Racer951: thanks racer, good to know. I agree, I would take the original over the specialized version any day.
  • + 2
 @OnkleJoachim: think they are leasing the rights, it's the same bar paint job and you can still get airshot.
  • + 1
 i have 2 airshots. they are great
  • + 14
 never really had a problem getting tubeless to set, bit of beer into the rim and the rest is history because I can't remember how I did it.
  • + 3
 "bit of beer into the rim"

That's the wrong hole, isn't it?

Seems like a waste of beer - but I've never tried it, I admit...
  • + 10
 In addition to my big compressor I have a little pancake tank compressor that is a lot easier to hoof around when doing finish carpentry or roofing or...

When I have line power, I use my big compressor to seat tubeless tires. When I don't, I can run the pancake compressor until the tank is full and then pack it in the car. It will hold plenty of air to seat several tires. It cost around US$100. Sounds like a better deal to me
  • + 4
 Came here to say the same thing.
  • + 7
 " However, every so often you'll come across a stubborn tire / rim combination that refuses to seat, no matter how crazy you get with the floor pump."

"Every so often" is at least 1/2 the time in my experience. Am I doing something wrong?
  • + 3
 probably haha. the only combo i have had a tough time with is light bikes rims and maxxis tires. soaping the bead helps
  • + 1
 Whats your wheel and tire combo?
  • + 3
 @chillrider199: Most often it's WTB I25 rims with Maxxis DHF 2.3 tires. Maybe there's some magic combo that never needs an air compressor, but I've used numerous setups, and I'd say I've needed the air compressor at least 1/2 the time.
  • + 1
 @skelldify: My advice off the start is get WTBs tires on those rims. Trust me when you pair the two tires it makes everything regarding tubeless 100x better. Are the Maxxis tires a hard casing?
  • + 1
 I have the i25's aswell, I always need a compressor with these wheels.
  • + 1
 @skelldify: My last wheels were WTB I25 with Maxxis Minion in 2.3 and 2.5 and a High Roller in 2.3. All of these set up fine with a floor pump. Are you using Stans tape? The bead sets more easily with Stans tape that with Guerrilla tape. Wetting the bead with soapy water, and getting as much of the beas set by hand as possible helps a lot.
  • + 3
 There's a million possible combinations of rims, tires, tape, etc, all with various pros and cons. Without going into my specific case, my point is that it saying the tire won't seat "every so often" seems a bit far-fetched.
  • + 1
 @skelldify: Indeed. They either pop right on, or it'll never happen with a floor pump. It's always nice when the combo you have installs with no compressor, but lots of "tubeless" tires and rims don't actually mount up that well. I am a bit surprised that you have had an issue with those i25's though since mine were no problem at all. Sounds like @omtimasprime had the same issues.
  • + 1
 @skelldify: I've had trouble getting certain tires on my wtb rims as well
  • + 1
 @adrennan: Me too. LB i30 wheels with Maxxis WT 2.5 DHF and 2.4 DHRII. No way these were going on without a C02 cannister per wheel.
  • + 1
 @tsn73: co2 didnt even do it for me haha
  • + 1
 I mounted numerous combos that were hard to set up, mostly XC tires do not seal that good at first.
With a 9bar/10l compressor, pre-inflating with tube and soaping the bead i got everything mounted except Continental Raceking on Notubes Crest 29.
  • + 1
 New tyres of all brands can give problems. Re-seating a tyre usually doesn't need more than a pump. Certain tyres and rims are more problematic than others. This thing is for those tricky combo's.
  • + 8
 I haven't had to use my compressor to seat a tire in a while.. Something like this seems like it would have been cooler in the earlier days of tubeless.
  • + 4
 "likely safer than going the DIY route with an old fire extinguisher "

Actually if its a Co2 fire extinguisher... you can't really be safer since it STILL functions as just that. You're just changing the hose & nozzle on them.
  • + 7
 I bet there was 25 psi left in the tank when it was removed from the wheel... That's why it hissed.
  • + 4
 ... Another "alternative solution" is to unscrew the stem in the valve and remove it temporarily while you either pump really hard or use a small scale compressor. The stem actually restricts the air flow and if you can get a decent volume of air to rush into the tire you can at least set the bead of the tire on the rim and then replace the stem to adjust the tire pressure to your desired level.
  • + 3
 I don’t ‘plan on buying a compressor anytime soon. This would be perfect to have in the garage for those late-night tire swaps before an early AM ride and not being able to get a good seal with a floor pump.

No-brainer $50 considering the hassle is could have saved me over the years.
  • + 1
 I got one and love it
  • + 5
 Why do humans make the simpliest of things difficult? Oh did forget to mention, looks like a Session!
  • + 2
 Stans flow rims + Maxxis tubeless tyres + large volume track pump. No need for anything else.

With this combo I can seat the tyres holding the wheel in one hand and pumping one handed and I have a sensible pressure gauge on the pump so I'm not guessing the pressure.
  • + 1
 "There was still some air left in the canister at that point – the hiss from the valve on the hose when I removed it made that clear – but there wasn't enough pressure to push those few extra pounds into the tire."

You can continue using your pump as normal while everything is connected. Pressure is equalized between your pump, the AirBlast, and the tire. This way, you don't have to reconnect the pump directly to the tire to achieve desired riding pressure.
  • + 1
 no but you'll have to blow up tyre plus the canister to pressure...
  • + 1
 I wish this had a bleed valve. I've found that you have to remove the valve stem to get tires to seat. However, once the bead is set, it'd be nice to have a way to slow release the pressure. The current option is to pull off the pumphead and WHOOOOSH! If there is any sealant in the tire, you're gonna get some on your workspace floor.
  • + 3
 Do it with the valve stem at the top (pointing at the floor) rather than at the bottom (pointing at the ceiling). That way, any sealant in the tire pools opposite the valve stem.
  • + 1
 @ChristophColombo: LOL. Agree on that one.
  • + 1
 I bought this unit right before Christmas. I've used it maybe 4 times and it is really nice that I don't have to drag my compressor out of the shed and set it up to seat one tire. I also have to do it 2 MAYBE 3 times to get certain tires to seat but it's still better than any other option in my opinion. For the price, this is a green light.
  • + 1
 From my experience my old plastic bottle hack works better than these new pumps and canisters that you charge up and cost diddly squat (made from bits any cyclist would have lying around the garage)

not sure if its just me but the air flow often seems restricted a little with these pumps so the air enters a little slower and doesn't quite have the sudden force to get particularly stubborn tyres on while my bottle fires the air in at quite some rate!
  • + 1
 Sometimes it's a matter of airflow. My shop compressor puts out 100 psi but I still have problems trying to seat a tubeless tire thru a presta valve. What always works is to remove the presta valve (if you have removable type and if you don't you're screwed) and blast in the air with sufficient flow to seat the tire. Works every time.
  • + 1
 My Ardents wouldn't seat for shit even with 120 psi in the compressor tank. Then my shop buddy asks me if I soapy watered the beads. Boom. Done in 5 minutes. For both.
  • + 1
 WTF is the point of that? Seriously? Why?

There are already what... 3 brands... making similar products that actually have a functional pump attached to them... So you pump this thing up and what... bring it with you? Then it's a one shot deal or you're gonna be sitting there at the trailhead with a frame pump trying to arnold that thing full again?

Seriously specialized... this shit is stupid.
  • + 2
 Very tempted, but my regular floor pump gets the job done easily 30% of the time, with a bit of hassle 40% of the time, and I use a $2 CO2 cartridge the remaining 30% of the time...
  • + 13
 70% of the time it works every time...
  • + 1
 If u seat a lot of tires $2 per cartridge will surpass the cost of this. Plus added waste.
  • + 1
 You can make one out of a fire extinguisher pretty easily too. I guess that's only helpful if you have an empty fire extinguisher lying around, which I did and it works great.
  • + 3
 Also. I bought a 1 gallon air compressor at Home Depot for 30$. Damn. Now we're at 103 comments.
  • + 4
 This video is more pointless than hearing a golf match on the Radio. :-/
  • + 2
 "the two-sided head allows for compatibility with both Shrader and Presta valves"

Who the hell has tubeless Schrader valve setups?
  • + 1
 So it's ok for specialized to rip off other peoples ideas, cough, cough AIRSHOT. but the second you do anything even remotely like them the lawyers are down on you like a ton of bricks.
  • + 3
 This product is just full of air....
  • + 1
 A compressor is way cooler to have at home! CO2 cartridge is perfect on the go $1.99, small, light, and cheap! $55 better spent on good beer!
  • + 2
 looks shiny, but i'm good with my bodged fire extinguisher which also doubles as an air duster so beat that specialized.
  • + 1
 Stans Flow and Hans Dampf / Magic Mary 27.5" Super Gravity.

No need for anything other than Stans spaff and my £10 floor pump.
  • - 1
 Here's the shitty, not-totally-safe, DIY version:

Use a normal pump. Attach to the wheel. Pinch the hose just before the valve head like you would do when trying to stop a garden hose. Pump it up as much as you can (it will be hard to pump!). Then let go of the hose, and a blast of air will enter the tire.

Obviously this will not get you nearly as much pressure, and there may be a risk of your hose exploding, but I have done it several times. It provided just enough pressure to get the tire on.
  • + 2
 Only on PB would an air tank get 101 comments. There's literally only 20 on the badass Highland Fat Bike race.
  • + 2
 I used to use the ghetto coke bottle, but have upgraded to an Airshot - works great, I'd recommend it.
  • + 7
 I use a 2L bottle lol. Works well but is always so damn sketchy as you never really know if it's going to explode in your face and render you blind. But hey, saves me £40 so definitely worth it.
  • + 1
 Worcester Expansion vessel another option. Has a Schrader valve on it,,just connect a hose,and you're up an running.
  • + 1
 this is the best, cause u can have only 'prepared cup" with you and coke you can by anywhere and you dont have to carry such a thing.
@Jack-*** : u dont have to be scared coke bottles are made for pressure about 10-12bar , so 8bar is safe.
  • + 1
 ive used an airshot to inflate a tyre that the compressor was struggling with, did it straight away.
  • + 1
 Airshot is a much nicer product, more portable and overall a very impressive product. This is too little too late. Buy the Airshot.
  • + 1
 Good price point, however if you travel with your bike the thought of needing 2 pumps might make you lean towards an all-in-one option even if more expensive.
  • + 2
 this air blaster is garbage. the blast of air is so light... waist of money.
I will sell you my new one for 30$ NEW!!!
  • + 2
 these product release ads remind me of the stuff you see on tv at 3 am. only its not $19.99.
  • + 1
 like i dont have enough stuff cramed into my car when I go biking. why not just bring a full sized compressor and done with it?
  • + 1
 ive always just used a floor pump to seat ad inflate my tubless tires without a hitch. takes a bit of effort but sure is the easist way
  • + 1
 ...and you need a pump to pump a pump to pump to a seat a tire a pump can't seat? $pecialized on to $omething, geniu$$!
  • + 1
 I don't know but had a hard time with my floor pump this pump helped me a lot =P
  • + 2
 Is it still ok to use tubes??. No need for this. Lola
  • + 0
 Stans rims + Stans tape + Stans sealant + Maxxis tires = no need for a compressor ever again. I could probably mount tires tubeless with my hand pump with this combo.
  • + 0
 What kind of warranty does Specialized offer on it's pumps? I like that with Blackburn, for example, you get a lifetime no questions asked warranty, and they honor it.
  • + 4
 Same as Blackburn. Lifetime, no questions. We've swapped hoses and replaced seals on 10-20 year old pumps for free. Always have a few parts in stock, so 99% of the time, we can have the pump repaired same day or next day depending on work load. Had a few that were so dead, Specialized told us to just give them a new one off the floor.
  • + 1
 @ChristophColombo: Badass.
  • + 1
 Good to know. I literally just broke my 8 yr old JoeBlow 2hrs ago.
  • + 1
 @jmd2drsrbtrrthn4: Call Topeak, they may hook you up as well.
  • + 1
 Why it is required? I've been setting all tires tubeless with regular 10$ floor pump
  • + 1
 12v car compressor is less that half the price of this and will let you soap the tyres for really stubborn combinations.
  • - 2
 Some people think that buying a car compressor is an overkill... and some of them think that if a car compressor costs this little then something is really fkd up with the world and don't want to take part in such sht. But some of them are not on the high horse and are relatively fine with others buying such stuff. They just go ufff... and go on with their lives.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: I don't have to buy one, my car has one already in the boot from new Smile
  • - 1
 Topeak makes a better version of the Bont charger pump. It has more metal parts, and doesn't say bontrager on it most importantly Wink
  • + 0
 Yup, a little pricey but you forget that real quick when you're not struggling setting a new tire up.
  • + 1
 Can we get a comparison between this and the similar Trek Flash Charger?
  • + 1
 Guaranteed to work every time?
  • + 0
 Or just use Stans wheels and don't even bother with an air compressor or this...
  • + 0
 Just buy the Lezyne Tubeless pump which can do both.
  • + 1
 Many people, in fact EVERYONE, already has a track pump. So this is a cheaper alternative.
  • + 0
 Trek's is a much better product.
  • + 1
 nn
  • + 1
 Oops!!, lol
  • - 1
 #iamroubaix
Below threshold threads are hidden

