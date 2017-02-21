Specialized Air Tool Blast Tubeless Tire Setter - Review

It used to be that getting a tubeless tire seated and sealed without the aid of an air compressor was a nearly impossible task, one that usually involved a floor pump, sweating, swearing, and probably some sealant spillage at some point during the process. Thankfully, tires, rims, and even pumps have evolved to a point that getting a tubeless setup going no longer poses much of a hassle. However, every so often you'll come across a stubborn tire / rim combination that refuses to seat, no matter how crazy you get with the floor pump.
That's where Specialized's Air Tool Blast comes in. It's a small tank that can be pressurized with a floor pump, and then used to quickly air up a tire in order to get it to snap into place. At $50 USD it's less expensive than an air compressor, and likely safer than going the DIY route with an old fire extinguisher or plastic soda bottle.Specialized Air Tool Blast
• Works with road and mountain tires
• Designed to seat tubeless tires without an air compressor
• Inflate with a floor pump that has a pressure gauge, operating range of 100–140 PSI (7–9.5 BAR)
• Safety valve to prevent over-inflation
• Price: $55 USD
• Contact: www.specialized.com
We've used it to great success on 700x 33c cx tires, 29×2.3, 650x3, and 26x4.6 tires. It pays for itself real quick.
So you're bitching about the idea that a company wants to make some money?
That's the American Way, isn't it? Welcome to capitalism...
Got this. Works a treat. And it's got a slick digital gauge for getting the pressures dialled in.
That's the wrong hole, isn't it?
Seems like a waste of beer - but I've never tried it, I admit...
When I have line power, I use my big compressor to seat tubeless tires. When I don't, I can run the pancake compressor until the tank is full and then pack it in the car. It will hold plenty of air to seat several tires. It cost around US$100. Sounds like a better deal to me
"Every so often" is at least 1/2 the time in my experience. Am I doing something wrong?
With a 9bar/10l compressor, pre-inflating with tube and soaping the bead i got everything mounted except Continental Raceking on Notubes Crest 29.
Actually if its a Co2 fire extinguisher... you can't really be safer since it STILL functions as just that. You're just changing the hose & nozzle on them.
No-brainer $50 considering the hassle is could have saved me over the years.
With this combo I can seat the tyres holding the wheel in one hand and pumping one handed and I have a sensible pressure gauge on the pump so I'm not guessing the pressure.
You can continue using your pump as normal while everything is connected. Pressure is equalized between your pump, the AirBlast, and the tire. This way, you don't have to reconnect the pump directly to the tire to achieve desired riding pressure.
not sure if its just me but the air flow often seems restricted a little with these pumps so the air enters a little slower and doesn't quite have the sudden force to get particularly stubborn tyres on while my bottle fires the air in at quite some rate!
There are already what... 3 brands... making similar products that actually have a functional pump attached to them... So you pump this thing up and what... bring it with you? Then it's a one shot deal or you're gonna be sitting there at the trailhead with a frame pump trying to arnold that thing full again?
Seriously specialized... this shit is stupid.
Who the hell has tubeless Schrader valve setups?
i've got one, it's awesome...
No need for anything other than Stans spaff and my £10 floor pump.
Use a normal pump. Attach to the wheel. Pinch the hose just before the valve head like you would do when trying to stop a garden hose. Pump it up as much as you can (it will be hard to pump!). Then let go of the hose, and a blast of air will enter the tire.
Obviously this will not get you nearly as much pressure, and there may be a risk of your hose exploding, but I have done it several times. It provided just enough pressure to get the tire on.
@Jack-*** : u dont have to be scared coke bottles are made for pressure about 10-12bar , so 8bar is safe.
It's red so ya know it is faster.
