Specialized Announces New Riprock Kids' Bikes

Oct 26, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  
Riprock Expert 24

The first batch of kids to grow up without training wheels are nearing adulthood, a generation of mountain bikers that possess a mind-boggling level of talent. It turns out that a few extra years of practice and bikes that actually works makes a big difference when it comes to developing riding skills.

To help ensure today's pint sized shredders have equipment that's up to the task, Specialized has launched a new Riprock lineup. There are three models designed for riders age 5-12, or from 42" - 56": the Riprock 20, Riprock 24, and the Riprock Expert 24”.

Riprock 24

Narrow grips and disc brakes make it easier for smaller riders to slow down.

The Riprock 20” and 24” retail for $650 and $700 and weigh in at 22.5 and 24.7 lb, respectively. Both come with rigid forks – according to Eric Fischer, Product Manager for Specialized Kids’ Bikes, “Most young riders don’t need suspension forks, and by offering a rigid fork, we’re able to dramatically reduce the bike weight, which ultimately results in a more positive experience for smaller, less powerful riders.”

There's an 8-speed cassette on the Riprock 20, 9-speeds on the 24, and 10 on the Riprock Expert.

When it comes to geometry, the new Riprocks are slacker than the previous versions by 1-degree, the chainstay lengths have been reduced, and the stack heights have been dropped to help riders keep weight on their hands.

The Expert 24” retails for $1,500 USD, and has a claimed weight of 26.4 pounds. That extra weight comes from the addition of a Manitou J-Unit Comp fork with 100mm of travel. The Expert also has SRAM hydraulic disc brakes and a SRAM NX 10-speed drivetrain.

All of the bikes in the line have components designed specifically for kids, things like smaller diameter grips, narrower saddles, and cranks with a narrower Q-factor to help ensure a comfortable fit. They also have 42-tooth cassettes on all models in order to make it a little easier for groms to get up those hills before dusting their parents on the way back down.



24 Comments

  • 9 2
 I'm going to have to wait until my daughter fully outgrows the carbon balance bike, 22-23 should be about right, then I can justify picking this one up.
  • 4 0
 I had high hopes for Specialized's next kids bike but aside from the JUnit fork this is a very expensive, heavy dud. Check out the difference between the Nukeproof cub scout race. JUnit Expert fork, Minion tires, wide-range 11-46 Deore, decent Tektro brakes with shorty levers, kids cockpit/pedals, dialed geo and 24.6lbs.

nukeproof.com/products/2021-cub-scout-24

Its cheaper and lighter than there damn rigid model here with a better spec. And it has the expert version of the JUnit fork (the comp here is nice too...everything JUnit/Hayes/Sunringle/protaper is sick...but hell it should be a cost savings with it, not a cost increase).

Specialized should have done something like that. 700$ for rigid bike is lame. Rocky, Norco etc have all done pretty solid airfork hardtails of about the same weight for around 780$ so this is pretty lame for the money. Hell Vitus does a better spec'd bike for 600$ with an airfork, hydro brakes, rocket ron tires, decent geo and like 25lbs. 600$. Woom Off is around 850$ if you want a super light airfork XC hardtail that's pretty dialed.

Good stuff: Cranklength is likely nice, Manitou JUnit forks are sick, brakes look good and tires look like they have proper tread.

I just don't get this. Weirdly real heavy and expensive!? It just doesn't match up to anything else the other good brands are doing.
  • 1 0
 I was just about to mention the NP Cub Scout 24! My daughter has one... very cool bike! 24lbs which isn't the lightest out there... nicer build too for a bit less $$. I am quite curious why the bike brands feel they need to put hydroformed tubes on these bikes... just use straight tubing and reduce the weight. It should be cheaper to make and lighter for the lil' whipper-snappers. Early Rider seems to be the only brand "right-sizing" frame tubing at least from what I've seen. Just remember, 100 grams saved is like you saving 300-400 grams on your own bike!
  • 2 0
 Those brakes are the most heinously garbage safety hazard ali-express dumpster-fires ever. A pair of Shimano v-brakes work infinitely better, trust me.
  • 1 0
 'Earlyrider' kids bikes are exactly what I was looking for when I had young kids. I had to adapt bikes to compensate for lower spring rates etc, when bike companies just didn't think of these things
  • 6 0
 "Most young riders don’t need suspension forks"

utter nonsense.
  • 3 0
 "to save weight"...while making their rigid option heavier than most cheaper hardtails. Nonsense indeed.
  • 1 0
 I think this definitely is going to appeal to most families, however; with more and more groms getting into riding, I'm surprised to see that companies such as specialized have not made a high end kids bike. Even Chromag makes a full suspension kids bike... A company famous for hardtails.
The market is there.
  • 1 0
 I don't doubt there are people out there willing/wanting to shell out for a high-spec kids' bikes, but considering the cost and how quickly kids will outgrow bikes, I bet the bigger slice of the market is just looking for smartly spec'd kids' bikes that are comfortable to ride, have good fit and ergonomics (i.e. components that make sense for small people), are reasonably priced and DON"T WEIGH A TON. I think that last one is one if not the biggest factor for parents. I've gone through that myself over the last 5+ years with 20", 24" and 27.5" wheel bikes, researching for a long time before settling on a bike and still ending up changing many components to drop pounds or improve ergonomics. Many of those things are finally being considered and improved on in current kids' bikes, including these Specialized bikes.
  • 1 0
 @arek: The weight issue is real for kids' bikes. Imagine riding on a bike that is 1/2 to 1/3 your body weight.

As far as a market for better spec'd kids bikes, for sure there is. And the LBS model of trade in to save on the next purchase (at least thats what mine offers) takes a big bite out of the cost when you know you can flip it to upgrade when they grow without dealing wth the pain of a private sale.
  • 3 2
 hot take ...but balance bikes are overrated....just get the kid on anything that'll fit them as soon as possible. Took the training wheels off my 4 year old's bike this weekend (16") and he figured it out within an hour, only one crash.
  • 1 0
 Really appreciate the choice of going with a rigid fork versus a coil sprung brick from Suntour, but surprised the price is $650/$700 for a rigid fork. At that price or less you can get an ok air sprung fork bike.

In terms of the 24" Expert, if I was spending that money, I'd just drop the extra coin to get a Trailcraft Pineridge 24, which will also hold its resale value way better than this.
  • 1 0
 Yeah. Plus their rigid bike is the same price as most other's hardtails. I don't get it. Expensive and Heavy...pick two?
  • 2 0
 the only thing better than spoiling myself with great a bike is spoiling the kids. cost to family fun ratio too good to not justify the expense
  • 1 0
 My daughter has been riding a similar Trek Roscoe 24 for a couple years and it's been amazing. She can ride quite a bit of chunk with it due to the big tires.
  • 1 0
 yeap!! order one now ,by the time it get delivered to you, your kid will be married and will give it to your grandson!! still waiting for my demo ! thanks specialized
  • 3 3
 same price as a Commencal META 24HT just without the hassle of a suspension fork and dropper post. specialized knocking it out of the park as usual!
  • 2 0
 Same price for less bike and you see that as good? In that case let me sell you a rigid, SS bike for the same price as a new Enduro - how's that for knocking it out of the park! Big Grin
  • 1 0
 i'm surprised they didn't one up their carbon balance bike and priced this at 2k
  • 1 0
 Love more solid options for our kiddos! Good geo, and long lasting spec.
  • 1 0
 I'll wait for the carbon S-works Turbo version
  • 2 2
 Hard. No. Hard no!
  • 1 0
 Waiting for the full carbon version?
  • 1 0
 2 hard nos?? You against kids having bikes??

Post a Comment



