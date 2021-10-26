Specialized Announces New Riprock Kids' Bikes

The first batch of kids to grow up without training wheels are nearing adulthood, a generation of mountain bikers that possess a mind-boggling level of talent. It turns out that a few extra years of practice and bikes that actually works makes a big difference when it comes to developing riding skills.
To help ensure today's pint sized shredders have equipment that's up to the task, Specialized has launched a new Riprock lineup. There are three models designed for riders age 5-12, or from 42" - 56": the Riprock 20, Riprock 24, and the Riprock Expert 24”.
The Riprock 20” and 24” retail for $650 and $700 and weigh in at 22.5 and 24.7 lb, respectively. Both come with rigid forks – according to Eric Fischer, Product Manager for Specialized Kids’ Bikes, “Most young riders don’t need suspension forks, and by offering a rigid fork, we’re able to dramatically reduce the bike weight, which ultimately results in a more positive experience for smaller, less powerful riders.”
When it comes to geometry, the new Riprocks are slacker than the previous versions by 1-degree, the chainstay lengths have been reduced, and the stack heights have been dropped to help riders keep weight on their hands.
The Expert 24” retails for $1,500 USD, and has a claimed weight of 26.4 pounds. That extra weight comes from the addition of a Manitou J-Unit Comp fork with 100mm of travel. The Expert also has SRAM hydraulic disc brakes and a SRAM NX 10-speed drivetrain.
All of the bikes in the line have components designed specifically for kids, things like smaller diameter grips, narrower saddles, and cranks with a narrower Q-factor to help ensure a comfortable fit. They also have 42-tooth cassettes on all models in order to make it a little easier for groms to get up those hills before dusting their parents on the way back down.
Its cheaper and lighter than there damn rigid model here with a better spec. And it has the expert version of the JUnit fork (the comp here is nice too...everything JUnit/Hayes/Sunringle/protaper is sick...but hell it should be a cost savings with it, not a cost increase).
Specialized should have done something like that. 700$ for rigid bike is lame. Rocky, Norco etc have all done pretty solid airfork hardtails of about the same weight for around 780$ so this is pretty lame for the money. Hell Vitus does a better spec'd bike for 600$ with an airfork, hydro brakes, rocket ron tires, decent geo and like 25lbs. 600$. Woom Off is around 850$ if you want a super light airfork XC hardtail that's pretty dialed.
Good stuff: Cranklength is likely nice, Manitou JUnit forks are sick, brakes look good and tires look like they have proper tread.
I just don't get this. Weirdly real heavy and expensive!? It just doesn't match up to anything else the other good brands are doing.
utter nonsense.
The market is there.
As far as a market for better spec'd kids bikes, for sure there is. And the LBS model of trade in to save on the next purchase (at least thats what mine offers) takes a big bite out of the cost when you know you can flip it to upgrade when they grow without dealing wth the pain of a private sale.
In terms of the 24" Expert, if I was spending that money, I'd just drop the extra coin to get a Trailcraft Pineridge 24, which will also hold its resale value way better than this.
