Specialized Announces New Tire Compounds & Casings

Oct 13, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  

Specialized have reworked their mountain bike tire lineup in order to make it easier to tell how much grip and puncture protection a certain model will offer. It's not just a name change though – new rubber compounds have been added that are designed to be extra-grippy for maintaining traction in challenging conditions.

If you looked at coverage of the new Stumpjumper EVO, you might have noticed that Specialized's Butcher and Eliminator tires said T9 or T7 on the sidewall. That 'T' number is an indication of how much damping the rubber compound is supposed to provide. The higher the number, the slower the rubber rebounds, which should help keep the tires sticking instead of slipping.

Cooking up some fresh compounds.

At the moment, T9 is as high as the numbers go, and that compound is available for the Butcher and Hillbilly tires. A faster rolling T5 compound will be used for Specialized's more XC-oriented offerings.

The Eliminator tire, a slightly quicker rolling options that works well in the rear when paired with the Butcher up front, is available with a T7 / T9 dual rubber compound. T7 rubber is used for the center tread, with the grippier T9 compound on the outer knobs for cornering traction.

2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO review
Specialized Butcher
2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO review
Specialized Eliminator


There are two choices of tire casings for the Butcher, Eliminator, and Hillbilly – Grid Trail and Grid Gravity. The BLK DMND casing and its missing vowels is no longer in the lineup, and Grid Gravity is now the way to go for DH riders and others who want a thicker casing for more puncture protection.

There are 27.5" and 29" options for all three models, in either 2.3" or 2.6" widths for the Butcher and Eliminator, and 2.3" for the Hillbilly. The 2.3" tires on the Stumpjumper EVO I reviewed measured 2.4", so keep that in mind when deciding which width to pick.


More information: specialized.com

16 Comments

  • 33 1
 The day their pro team stop blacking out Maxxis is the day I would consider buying specialized tyres.
  • 3 0
 You are right about gravity tires, but Spec. trail tires like Purgatory & Ground Control are actually fantastic: better than Maxxis Recon, Ardent, etc. in terms of balance of rolling speed and grip in hard / dusty conditions. Same goes for XC tires: no need to black-out Maxxis - their XC casings just aren't as fast as Schwalbe, Specialized, or even Vittoria.
  • 1 0
 Right?
  • 1 0
 I find the butchers to be a great tyre, leave them on all year round.
  • 1 0
 I used to run butchers all the time as you could get a decent size/thread/compound/weight for about 35e in shops. Not sure they are as competitive on price anymore (don't live near a spesh shop anymore).
  • 1 0
 @bigburd: yea that! Have it as front tire and they are actually fantastic
  • 1 0
 I'd love to say the opposite, but I've tried so many brands and it's always the same. Nothing comes close to maxxis in corner grip and durability...
  • 13 1
 Screw these in-house, T-whatever ratings, just put a Shore Durometer number on it! That is the standard used by the rubber industry, and riders who actually think in terms of compound hardness know 40a-50a is ballpark for Maxxis 3C, and 60a is Maxxis Dual. Marketing people, keep your mitts off of our tire metrics: actual widths and Shore Hardness will do.
  • 1 0
 Agree 100% the dimension variations brand vs brand has always seemed so absurd to me. And, I don't understand why companies got away from publishing the compounds. I guess some marketing guru or economist convinced them that what we have today is better....who knows.
  • 11 3
 Surprised they don't have a butcher s-works selection priced at £800....
  • 1 0
 Two things that immediately jumped out at me. . . .they're still making the (puny) 2.3 tires??? And, the trail casing is 800g and the dh casing is 1200-1300, seems like a big gap in there where a lot of other brands offer a 1000g tire that (for me) fills most of my needs.
  • 2 2
 I really like heavily damped tyres. The older Maxxis DH casings were amazing for this. But now everything has to be tubeless and moved to high TPI they’re all flimsy like road tyres - even the DH casings! I’m pleased to see tyre ‘feel’ on the agenda here but I’m not getting my hopes up.
  • 1 0
 i kinda wish newsites would call out their sponsors on marketing tricks and inform their public. doesnt mean the tires bad or good of course, but i think itd help everyone.
  • 1 0
 And yet, the only people who will fide these tires are the ones who got them on their bike... even still... probably not.
  • 1 0
 I think their tires are great, especially for the price.
  • 3 3
 no 26, no sale.

Post a Comment



