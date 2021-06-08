Specialized Announces New Ultra-Lightweight 232 Gram MTB Shoe

Specialized announced the new S-Works EXOS EVO shoe today, the lightest off-road shoe they’ve ever created. The new mountain bike shoe effectively combines the bottom half of the S-Works Recon off-road shoe with the unique 'Dyneema' material-based upper of the S-Works EXOS road shoe.



Specialized says that they were able to create a shoe that weighs just 232 grams in a size 42, or 464 grams for the pair, because of that Dyneema material on the upper and because they did away with the weight and bulk of a traditional molded heel counter.



It wasn't about saving weight at any cost however, and the off-road shoe weighs about 80 grams more than the ultra lightweight road shoe. On the S-Works EXOS EVO mountain bike shoe, Specialized includes a protective toe bumper and they added

Specialized EXOS Evo MTB Shoe

• Body Geometry design

• XC FACT carbon plate with Stiffness Index of 13.0

• 464 grams for a pair of Size 42 shoes

• Dyneema Mesh on outer

• BOA Li2 dial for on-the-fly micro-adjustment

• SlipNot rubber heel and toe tread

• Titanium alloy cleat nuts can rotate to position pedal/cleats 5mm rearward

• Added Mudguard TPU layer for additional protection and durability

• Two-bolt cleat pattern fits all major MTB pedals

• Sizes 36-49

• $425 USD



The new S-Works EXOS EVO (left) effectively combines the bottom half of the S-Works Recon off-road shoe (right) with the unique 'Dyneema' material-based upper of the S-Works EXOS road shoe.

One BOA Li2 dial per shoe secures the foot. The two-bolt cleat pattern fits all major MTB pedals.

In addition to forgoing the usual molded heel counter, Specialized has reimagined toe box uses a sleeve that stretches over the top of the toes and forefoot while maintaining room for movement and flexion.

To achieve their low weight, the S-Works Exos uses an upper that lacks any form of rigid or moulded material.