Specialized Announces New Ultra-Lightweight 232 Gram MTB Shoe

Jun 8, 2021
by Sarah Moore  
Specialized S-Works EXOS Evo shoes



Specialized announced the new S-Works EXOS EVO shoe today, the lightest off-road shoe they’ve ever created. The new mountain bike shoe effectively combines the bottom half of the S-Works Recon off-road shoe with the unique 'Dyneema' material-based upper of the S-Works EXOS road shoe.

Specialized says that they were able to create a shoe that weighs just 232 grams in a size 42, or 464 grams for the pair, because of that Dyneema material on the upper and because they did away with the weight and bulk of a traditional molded heel counter.

It wasn't about saving weight at any cost however, and the off-road shoe weighs about 80 grams more than the ultra lightweight road shoe. On the S-Works EXOS EVO mountain bike shoe, Specialized includes a protective toe bumper and they added
Specialized EXOS Evo MTB Shoe
• Body Geometry design
• XC FACT carbon plate with Stiffness Index of 13.0
• 464 grams for a pair of Size 42 shoes
• Dyneema Mesh on outer
• BOA Li2 dial for on-the-fly micro-adjustment
• SlipNot rubber heel and toe tread
• Titanium alloy cleat nuts can rotate to position pedal/cleats 5mm rearward
• Added Mudguard TPU layer for additional protection and durability
• Two-bolt cleat pattern fits all major MTB pedals
• Sizes 36-49
• $425 USD
a layer of Mudguard TPU for additional protection and durability. The shoe has a 13.0 Stiffness Index as does the S-Works Recon off-road shoe.

To secure the foot, Specialized has used the newly released BOA Li2 dial, which features an increased level of micro-adjustment, a lower profile, and a refined ergonomic design. To achieve the low weight, the upper lacks any form of rigid or moulded material. In addition to forgoing the usual molded heel counter, Specialized has reimagined toe box uses a sleeve that stretches over the top of the toes and forefoot while maintaining room for movement and flexion.


Specialized S-Works EXOS Evo shoes
The new S-Works EXOS EVO (left) effectively combines the bottom half of the S-Works Recon off-road shoe (right) with the unique 'Dyneema' material-based upper of the S-Works EXOS road shoe.

Specialized S-Works EXOS Evo shoes
One BOA Li2 dial per shoe secures the foot.
Specialized S-Works EXOS Evo shoes
The two-bolt cleat pattern fits all major MTB pedals.

Specialized S-Works EXOS Evo shoes
Specialized S-Works EXOS Evo shoes
In addition to forgoing the usual molded heel counter, Specialized has reimagined toe box uses a sleeve that stretches over the top of the toes and forefoot while maintaining room for movement and flexion.

Specialized S-Works EXOS Evo shoes
Specialized S-Works EXOS Evo shoes
To achieve their low weight, the S-Works Exos uses an upper that lacks any form of rigid or moulded material.


Learn more at specialized.com. For a full review, check out our sister site CyclingTips.

15 Comments

  • 4 0
 Been waiting for these. I have weird feet, and every normal high end and low end shoe hits a protruding bone on my right foot. Right where most put a boa dial, is where it hits. So I have been trying the softest shoe designs, and this might finally be the winner. Just tried the Rapha Power Weave shoes, and sent them back. Toe box pinched my foot. But the same dyneema stuff was fantastic. And the new Boas were so smooth and micro, I almost kept them anyway. So I ordered up these today. The flex mush of the uppers, and the one boa up out of the way, gingers crossed, might be perfect. The price seems fair if they really fit just right. Besides saddles, your shoes are so important for comfort.
  • 4 0
 Oooh! I'm guessing it's a bad idea to accidentally boot a cactus wearing these. Think I'm gonna be sticking with my Sidi Dragons. My tootsies need protection from the desert...
  • 1 0
 Why y'all putting quotes around a registered brand name? Also not sure how much flexion is going on with the SUPER stiff S-Works level carbon sole...
  • 3 1
 Those are some nifty ballet shoes!
  • 3 1
 I only ride Specialized DOUBLEDOWN Evo MTB shoes.
  • 1 0
 It is a fashion faux pas to wear them with baggy clothing. Must be worn with lycra.
  • 2 1
 So what? Specialized designed an aquasock.
  • 1 1
 "To achieve their low weight, the S-Works Exos uses an upper that lacks any form of rigid or moulded material"(Thin fabric)
  • 1 1
 LOL. The way marketers spin things. “How do we turn this potentially negative feature into a benefit we can charge more for?”
  • 3 1
 $ works
  • 3 2
 Here's an idea- super glue your cleats to a sock for ultralight weight.
  • 1 0
 Nearly a buck a gram, not bad!
  • 3 2
 Guccialized
  • 1 1
 If you bought them, you would need to put frame wrap on them.
  • 3 5
 The material is super absorbent so it can be used to clean up the dentist splooge

