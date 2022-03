Video: Specialized Announces USA Enduro Racing Team with Cody Kelley, Max Sedlak, Porsha Murdock, Jake Keller & Jakob Snow

We’ve got a fresh team with some of the best people/companies out there backing us, it’s hard to ask for much more. Just wrapped up Team Camp last week and it was a heck of time full of shenanigans and logging some good miles in the saddle. The young bucks on the squad are hungry for speed and we’re all going to push each other for sure. It’s good to have that element, keeps us all young and always looking for progress. I’m excited to see what we can all accomplish throughout the next two years. Also, looking forward to working with our Team Partners. Some of the best suspension out there paired up with some of the best brakes is pretty dreamy. Let’s go racing! — Cody Kelley