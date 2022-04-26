Specialized Announces Trail-Ready Version of 3D Printed Mirror Saddle with Titanium Rails

Apr 26, 2022
by Sarah Moore  

Specialized released the high-end S-Works Power saddle with Mirror technology almost three years ago, with an eye-wateringly expensive $450 price tag. Today they've announced a slightly less expensive "Pro" version that retails for $325 USD.

The Pro version uses the exact same 3D printed Mirror pad as the pricier model. Instead of traditional foam, the saddle is made out of 3D printed liquid polymer matrix with 14,000 struts and 7,799 nodes. Specialized says this creates an infinitely tuneable honeycomb structure, which reflects your anatomy to keep you comfortable, efficient, and healthy in your unique position.

Specialized says that the 3D printed matrix is tuned to support the sit bones across a greater area than a traditional foam saddle, creating a hammock effect that lets the saddle support your weight, not the tissue around your sit bones.
Power Pro w/ Mirror Details

• Body Geometry design
• Mirror technology uses 3D printing from liquid polymer to create honeycomb structure
• Reclaimed carbon fiber and nylon-injected base. 15% reclaimed carbon fiber.
• Titanium rails
• SWAT-compatible mounts molded into the saddle base
• Weight: 143mm: 240g / 8.47 oz. + 155mm: 251g / 8.85 oz.
• $325 USD / €370 / 500 AUD / £290
www.specialized.com

While it uses the same technology, the Pro version is about 50 grams heavier with its titanium rails instead of carbon rails and a 15% reclaimed carbon fiber and nylon-injected base. Specialized says this makes it stronger than the S-Works model, ideal for mountain bikers, while still keeping its weight respectable at 240 grams for the 143mm width and 251 grams for the 155mm width. It has been tested to improve sit bone comfort for both men and women.

My go-to saddle recently has been the Specialized Power saddle with Mimic technology, so I look forward to seeing how Mirror technology compares on the same shape saddle.






Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Saddles Specialized


10 Comments

  • 10 0
 LETSSSS FREAKING GO! I've been ranting and raving to all of my lycra-clad-lads about a 3D printed saddle for my late 90's Stumpjumper. Can't wait to get my crotch on this weenie hammock.
  • 11 0
 Finally, a saddle that is as hard to clean after a muddy ride as the Enduro.
  • 9 0
 Infinitely tunable, nice! With the amount of beans I eat, I’m gonna be playing that saddle like a damn flute!
  • 4 0
 Love my road version. If I can afford it, I will grab one of these for my mtb too. After 2 years of use on my roadie, with multiple spills, I am less concerned with durability now. It should hold up to most minor/medium crashes imo.
  • 4 0
 That would be the second most expensive thing to caress my undercarriage.

Unrelated note.. whose been to Vegas?
  • 1 1
 For that much money why isn't it custom molded? How much do people have to spend on bike stuff before they demand it be uniquely made for them? 3D printing can fully enable these saddles to be made based on measurements taken at the dealer, as if Specialized road dealers don't have fit kits and a range of tools for adapting frame angles, cleat adjustments, measure sit bones. Come on.
  • 1 0
 You're right, it is time to demand these things.
  • 4 0
 bless. my gooch is ready
  • 2 4
 m.pinkbike.com/news/tioga-spyder-stratum-seat-review-2014.html

Specialized can print themselves glasses so they can see how ridiculous they are an their prices… if the emotion greed was a physical being it’d be a ridiculous monstrosity of a conjoined specialized and Santa Cruz lol that has tentacles and breathes acid
  • 2 1
 This is an amazing saddle.

Post a Comment



