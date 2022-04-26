Specialized Announces Trail-Ready Version of 3D Printed Mirror Saddle with Titanium Rails

Specialized released the high-end S-Works Power saddle with Mirror technology almost three years ago, with an eye-wateringly expensive $450 price tag. Today they've announced a slightly less expensive "Pro" version that retails for $325 USD.



The Pro version uses the exact same 3D printed Mirror pad as the pricier model. Instead of traditional foam, the saddle is made out of 3D printed liquid polymer matrix with 14,000 struts and 7,799 nodes. Specialized says this creates an infinitely tuneable honeycomb structure, which reflects your anatomy to keep you comfortable, efficient, and healthy in your unique position.



Specialized says that the 3D printed matrix is tuned to support the sit bones across a greater area than a traditional foam saddle, creating a hammock effect that lets the saddle support your weight, not the tissue around your sit bones.



Power Pro w/ Mirror Details



• Body Geometry design

• Mirror technology uses 3D printing from liquid polymer to create honeycomb structure

• Reclaimed carbon fiber and nylon-injected base. 15% reclaimed carbon fiber.

• Titanium rails

• SWAT-compatible mounts molded into the saddle base

• Weight: 143mm: 240g / 8.47 oz. + 155mm: 251g / 8.85 oz.

• $325 USD / €370 / 500 AUD / £290

• www.specialized.com

• Body Geometry design• Mirror technology uses 3D printing from liquid polymer to create honeycomb structure• Reclaimed carbon fiber and nylon-injected base. 15% reclaimed carbon fiber.• Titanium rails• SWAT-compatible mounts molded into the saddle base• Weight: 143mm: 240g / 8.47 oz. + 155mm: 251g / 8.85 oz.• $325 USD / €370 / 500 AUD / £290