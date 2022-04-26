Specialized Announces Trail-Ready Version of 3D Printed Mirror Saddle with Titanium Rails

Specialized released the high-end S-Works Power saddle with Mirror technology almost three years ago, with an eye-wateringly expensive $450 price tag. Today they've announced a slightly less expensive "Pro" version that retails for $325 USD.
The Pro version uses the exact same 3D printed Mirror pad as the pricier model. Instead of traditional foam, the saddle is made out of 3D printed liquid polymer matrix with 14,000 struts and 7,799 nodes. Specialized says this creates an infinitely tuneable honeycomb structure, which reflects your anatomy to keep you comfortable, efficient, and healthy in your unique position.
Specialized says that the 3D printed matrix is tuned to support the sit bones across a greater area than a traditional foam saddle, creating a hammock effect that lets the saddle support your weight, not the tissue around your sit bones.
Power Pro w/ Mirror Details
• Body Geometry design
• Mirror technology uses 3D printing from liquid polymer to create honeycomb structure
• Reclaimed carbon fiber and nylon-injected base. 15% reclaimed carbon fiber.
• Titanium rails
• SWAT-compatible mounts molded into the saddle base
• Weight: 143mm: 240g / 8.47 oz. + 155mm: 251g / 8.85 oz.
• $325 USD / €370 / 500 AUD / £290
• www.specialized.com
While it uses the same technology, the Pro version is about 50 grams heavier with its titanium rails instead of carbon rails and a 15% reclaimed carbon fiber and nylon-injected base. Specialized says this makes it stronger than the S-Works model, ideal for mountain bikers, while still keeping its weight respectable at 240 grams for the 143mm width and 251 grams for the 155mm width. It has been tested to improve sit bone comfort for both men and women.
My go-to saddle recently has been the Specialized Power saddle with Mimic technology, so I look forward to seeing how Mirror technology compares on the same shape saddle.
