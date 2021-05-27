Specialized Announces Voluntary Recall of Some Gen 1 Levo & Kenevo Battery Packs

PRESS RELEASE: Specialized

Dear Specialized rider,



We are issuing a voluntary recall for a small number of battery packs sold as original equipment on and as aftermarket equipment for use with 1st Generation Turbo Levo and Kenevo electric mountain bikes with the control panel on the side, manufactured between 2017 and 2019. Specialized and retailers will contact riders that may be affected by this recall via email and with a notification on the Turbo Mission Control app.



Please read the instructions below to determine if your battery is affected. If so, reach out to your Authorized Specialized Retailer who will inspect your bike and repair the battery pack at no cost to you, which involves re-gluing the Control Pad to seal it more effectively. Lithium-ion batteries are a stable and safe way to power our portable electronic devices, including e-bikes. As with all devices, review your bike's user manual for proper care.



It is a privilege to share our passion for bikes with you and we hope to get you back on the trails quickly. Reach out to your retailer or contact Specialized Rider Care if you have any questions.



Thank you for riding Specialized,



Mike Sinyard

Reason for This Recall

Affected Bike Models

How to Tell if Your M1 "Trail" Battery is Affected:

What Should I Do if I Have An Affected Battery Pack?

What Will Specialized Do For Affected Riders?