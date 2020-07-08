Specialized Equipment is Now Available on Backcountry & CompetitiveCyclist.com

Jul 8, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  

Specialized's equipment and apparel can now be purchased directly from Backcountry.com and its cycling-oriented site, CompetitiveCyclist.com.

According to Bicycle Retailer, an email was sent to Specialized dealers that stated, “To be where riders want to interact and transact, Specialized has to always partner with the most premium retailers. It has been proven that by partnering with the best Ecommerce retailers, the demand for products increases in the market. With that said, Specialized will be partnering with Backcountry.com and Competitivecyclist.com with equipment only."

The news also marks a slight shift in Specialized's online offerings – complete bikes will still only be available from brick and mortar shops, but those same shops will now be able to sell frames and equipment online.

Whether Backcountry.com or any other online-only retailers will eventually be able to sell frames in the future remains to be seen. For now, the offerings are limited to items such as helmets, wheels, tires, and apparel.

It also remains to be seen what the effect of this news will be on smaller retailers, especially those without a significant internet presence. More consumers than ever are accustomed to online shopping, which means that brick and mortar shops need to offer a compelling reason for them to walk through their doors.

31 Comments

  • 27 1
 Leave it to Specialized to pick an online partner with a similarly villainous reputation for legal frivolity. Cannondale and MEC, Trek and REI, Specialized and Backcountry. A perfect match!
  • 4 0
 There are no "trek" products at REI only Bontrager but REI carries Cannondale too.
  • 3 0
 @alreadyupsidedown you beat me to it. Of ALL the online stores to partner with, they pick the biggest ass hat, 'sue everyone' web retailer of the bunch. I guess I am not surprised.
  • 1 0
 So right. It's a match made in litigation heaven. Both these companies can get bent imo. Bottom of the barrel a-holes.
  • 14 3
 Now that I can buy specialized stuff online or in store, will I ever? Nah.
  • 5 1
 Dont sleep on their tires. Very under rated.
  • 2 0
 @Snowrydr01: same as Bontrager? The xr4 team tires are actually pretty good.
  • 1 1
 @Snowrydr01: I feel like specialized is stuck in the past on lots of their products though, especially the tires. They're very blocky and just aren't up to date.
  • 3 0
 @dualcrownscottspark: Very blocky...you mean like one of the gold standards of traction the DHF?
  • 8 0
 Good for consumers, bad for many small shops...the tide is turning to electrify everything.
  • 3 0
 Gotta keep up with the times. This is true in every other sector. I’m not sure why buying bikes/bike parts online has such a bad stigma. Bike shops need to pivot and provide a service that online retailers can’t and those that do will find themselves in a great position to take advantage of a larger population of mountain bikers.
  • 1 0
 Many shops already sold complete Specialized bikes online but only for local pickup. And many already sold equipment. I’m confused why this is news. Maybe it was OK because it was LBS’s selling equipment online and not online-only retailers.
  • 6 0
 #BoycottBackcountry
  • 1 0
 Spec killed most of the small shops in my area, replaced them with "30% Markup Emporium" stale-as-death hipster salons. Maybe if their stores disappear also, I won't have that somber reminder of better days every time I drive past Reseda + Parthenia.
  • 2 0
 Nice going Specialized... So now you're going to force shops to purchase large amounts of stock up front, while competing against them online.
  • 1 1
 Specialized tires nowadays are out of touch with the mountain bike world. Their older tires like the Captain and Purgatories used to be really good, but the new Purgatory and Ground Control tires totally suck shit! I will not buy any of their tires again as they're all undersized! Some of their stuff like helmets and saddles are great quality products but they're totally overpriced.
  • 1 0
 REI and Trek/Bontrager did this, so it's not really surprising each of their primary competitors were looking for a similar deal.
  • 3 0
 "Equipment"??? they getting into the tractor business or something...
  • 1 0
 They started with the Stumpjumper and Rockhopper, now it's time to debut the Turbo Levo Cornhusker Combine. 29inch wheels have been replaced with 29ft wheels so you can buttf*ck every square inch of Iowa with your Monsanto seeds and still have time to make it the county fair to ride the tilt-a-whirl before the cows need milked. Does this make your cornhole quiver?
  • 1 0
 I'm not sure I get all the hate? Everyone always says that LBS prices are too high and they can get products cheaper online...
  • 1 0
 @pinkbike you guys sure seemed to be stoked on shutting down more and more shops with your content recently. Just how much is Specialized paying you guys?
  • 1 0
 RIP specialized brick and mortar stores. was bound to happen at some point.
  • 2 0
 I got the email today from backcountry and my reaction was just sorta meh.
  • 1 0
 Specialized is really increasing their presence. Several more shops near me are now selling them.
  • 1 0
 Dang, still can't find the 29er slaughter anywhere
  • 5 1
 Do you really want to find it though...
  • 1 0
 Just ordered one last week
  • 2 1
 hahahahahahahaha
  • 1 1
 Buy buy bike shops. Frown
  • 2 0
 Bye bye?
  • 1 0
 Bike shops not going anywhere... still need to service your bikes.

