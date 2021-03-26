Specialized Executive Vice President: It Will Take More Than a Year For Cycling Inventory to Recover

If you've been struggling to get hold of bike parts recently, don't hold your breath that anything will change any time soon. In a talk given as part of the Tapei Cycle Online Show
yesterday, Robert Margevicius, Specialized's Executive Vice President, predicted it could take "a year or more for the industry to fully recover and build back up the inventory so we have the product available for the market".
Margevicius noted that bike sales remained stable for the past 25 years but a surge of more than 38% this year has caused serious disruption. With demand now far outstripping supply, lead times have ballooned on components from 30-60 days up to more than 300-400 days for some parts such as suspension, contact points and wheels. He warned that inventory levels are currently dangerously low and with customers now unwilling to wait, any sale that isn't made on the spot seems to lead to a lost sale for the industry rather than a delayed one.
One solution might be to increase the supply of components, however, it seems the manufacturers are unwilling. Margevicius is predicting that the industry will record a 43% growth by 2030 but his confidence doesn't seem to be shared by the factories in Taiwan. In a separate talk at the Show, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News reports
that both Margevicius and Ton Anbeek, CEO of Accell Group, urged Taiwan's components manufacturers to upgrade their capacity with new factories but for now, they are choosing to be more conservative.
While the factories have apparently increased efficiency by around 10-15%, Margevicius believes this will not be enough to keep up with a growing market. He said, "That isn't really helping us much, to be honest with ya. The future is now, and industry leaders... need a sense of urgency and a mandate to believe and invest... There are billions of dollars to be made and profits for those who believe and invest in a healthier and a stronger business."
Anbeek echoed his thoughts, saying, "To meet the growing demand in the coming years we need component suppliers to invest in extra capacity to produce more critical components and products as soon as possible. And this needs, more than ever before, to be based on a long-term commitment and partnership between branded bike manufactures and component suppliers. Accell and its brands look forward to working with you to profit enormously from this very green and favorable market circumstance and trends."
However, in the few years it takes to get a factory online, the boom period may have passed and this would leave manufacturers with more capacity than orders. Other industry trends, such as the growth in local manufacturing and factories opening in other Southeast Asian countries may also be playing into their lack of confidence.
All of this, paired with a shortage of shipping, the ongoing situation in the Suez
and the rising price of raw materials, doesn't paint a pretty picture for those riders waiting to get their hands on some new kit anytime soon. To watch the full talk given by Margevicius, click here
.
When the 'dust settles' as you put it and I'm guessing you mean supply/demand returning to more normal levels do still see the capital expenditure as justified for a short term spike? Do you plan to get more OEM contracts to maintain higher levels of production once the "dust settles"?
We've been very fortunate to be on an upward growth trajectory for a number of consecutive seasons, and OEM business has certainly been part of that. Ultimately, we'd love to keep expanding the OEM channel, but also continue to keep our nascent Spain-based EU operation growing. Ultimately, growth is the plan, but the pandemic has served as a crucible to force that acceleration.
New CNC machines / machining capacity however is something that could be increased quickly and not for too much outlay, I doubt its that simple.
However - what if they are wrong and they do miss the business opportunity of a lifetime?
"better/cleaner/more inclusive/etc" are just things companies say so people will buy their stuff.
The sole purpose of a company is to generate profit.
That said, I'm not in the bike industry so most of this is a guess.
These bike execs think the industry is going to the moon with pandemic bike boom and the ebike revolution, the factories don't. You're a billion dollar bike brand and think there's billions more to made but you're losing sales because of long lead times? Sounds like you need to control the factory, not the other way around.
...That being said. Everyone wants US made until they see the price tag...
There are brands like Guerrilla Gravity that are really shaking things up with innovate (and green) ways to produce bikes. The issue is scaling some of these idea up and the fact that you have to pay your workers a livable wage. Plus, biking is still seen as a hobby here in the US. There isn't as much demand for bikes in the US as there is in other countries where they are a mode of travel. So, it really may not be worth the investment to manufacture in the US when a lot of your demand is across the ocean anyway.
It's not impossible, and I want to see it happen. But that's *maybe* a 5 year plan if companies pour money into it.
I targeted what I was after and signed up for email notifications when the item came back in stock and immediately pulled the trigger.
Pretty much the whole industry (Big brands of course, not boutique stuff) uses Taiwan as its assembly base, as most frames are made it helps that the parts are too, its all sent to one place, assembled and shipped out to the brand, sometimes directly to the brands distributors.
Its pretty hard to convince them in that situation that a parts going to be travelling thousands of miles to be recieved for assembly, when it can be sourced (or at least could!) locally and purchased in numbers that give favourable pricing.
Things can change, but it isnt going to happen quickly - doesnt mean manufacturers cant capitalise on the aftermaket scene though.
to quote hemmingway.. it happens slowly at first, and then all at once.
