Specialized Executive Vice President: It Will Take More Than a Year For Cycling Inventory to Recover

Mar 26, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Specialized lead times inventory talk
A slide taken from Margevicius' talk showing the lead times of certain components.

If you've been struggling to get hold of bike parts recently, don't hold your breath that anything will change any time soon. In a talk given as part of the Tapei Cycle Online Show yesterday, Robert Margevicius, Specialized's Executive Vice President, predicted it could take "a year or more for the industry to fully recover and build back up the inventory so we have the product available for the market".

Margevicius noted that bike sales remained stable for the past 25 years but a surge of more than 38% this year has caused serious disruption. With demand now far outstripping supply, lead times have ballooned on components from 30-60 days up to more than 300-400 days for some parts such as suspension, contact points and wheels. He warned that inventory levels are currently dangerously low and with customers now unwilling to wait, any sale that isn't made on the spot seems to lead to a lost sale for the industry rather than a delayed one.

One solution might be to increase the supply of components, however, it seems the manufacturers are unwilling. Margevicius is predicting that the industry will record a 43% growth by 2030 but his confidence doesn't seem to be shared by the factories in Taiwan. In a separate talk at the Show, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News reports that both Margevicius and Ton Anbeek, CEO of Accell Group, urged Taiwan's components manufacturers to upgrade their capacity with new factories but for now, they are choosing to be more conservative.

While the factories have apparently increased efficiency by around 10-15%, Margevicius believes this will not be enough to keep up with a growing market. He said, "That isn't really helping us much, to be honest with ya. The future is now, and industry leaders... need a sense of urgency and a mandate to believe and invest... There are billions of dollars to be made and profits for those who believe and invest in a healthier and a stronger business."

Anbeek echoed his thoughts, saying, "To meet the growing demand in the coming years we need component suppliers to invest in extra capacity to produce more critical components and products as soon as possible. And this needs, more than ever before, to be based on a long-term commitment and partnership between branded bike manufactures and component suppliers. Accell and its brands look forward to working with you to profit enormously from this very green and favorable market circumstance and trends."

Taiwan's manufacturers seem unwilling to upgrade their capacity for the time being.

However, in the few years it takes to get a factory online, the boom period may have passed and this would leave manufacturers with more capacity than orders. Other industry trends, such as the growth in local manufacturing and factories opening in other Southeast Asian countries may also be playing into their lack of confidence.

All of this, paired with a shortage of shipping, the ongoing situation in the Suez and the rising price of raw materials, doesn't paint a pretty picture for those riders waiting to get their hands on some new kit anytime soon. To watch the full talk given by Margevicius, click here.

86 Comments

  • 53 0
 The demand surge is real... we're facing our longest lead-times ever, while seeing raw materials and logistics costs on the rise too. We know it's not what everyone wants to hear, but it's unfortunately the reality we're faced with. However, we're in a very fortunate position of being the sole manufacturer of the majority of our product line. We've taken this opportunity to scale up - we've hired close to 20 new people, both in our machine shop and in our i9 finishing and assembly operations. We've poured 7-figure dollar amount investments in CNC machines as well. We know this boom will subside, but we're positioning ourselves to produce more, faster, when the dust settles. Of course we know it's hard to hear how far out we (both i9 and the bike industry) are on parts, but we're increasing production capacity weekly and focused on getting riders and companies their product as fast as possible. We thank riders for their continued patience, and we'll see you on the trail!
  • 3 0
 @IndustryNineOfficial I love that you produce the majority of your product in-house and it's why I buy your product. I appreciate you doing everything you can including capital investments.

When the 'dust settles' as you put it and I'm guessing you mean supply/demand returning to more normal levels do still see the capital expenditure as justified for a short term spike? Do you plan to get more OEM contracts to maintain higher levels of production once the "dust settles"?
  • 3 0
 @rtclark:

We've been very fortunate to be on an upward growth trajectory for a number of consecutive seasons, and OEM business has certainly been part of that. Ultimately, we'd love to keep expanding the OEM channel, but also continue to keep our nascent Spain-based EU operation growing. Ultimately, growth is the plan, but the pandemic has served as a crucible to force that acceleration.
  • 47 1
 Godspeed you, bike shop owners
  • 11 1
 Probably make more $$ now since people will come in for bike service because they can’t find bike parts online. I know a lot of riders that replace vs fix.

Creaky cranks? Buy new ones
Fork needs serviced? Buy a new one
Brakes feel squishy? Buy new ones
  • 19 0
 Lift your skinny calves like antennas to heaven.
  • 5 0
 @daugherd: This assumes the shops have the parts in stock to make the repairs. Most global distributors are sold out of high-wear items like chains, derailleurs, cassettes, and brakes for the foreseeable future. The summer is going to be a mess.
  • 1 1
 If suppliers can't keep up, bike brands will simply rise prices - problem solved. They will eventually earn the same money.
  • 4 0
 @aaronfpeet: F♯ A♯ 28.99mm
  • 1 0
 @daugherd: that would be nice but parts are as scarce as bikes, I wanted to but a new pair or pikes for myself and I will have to wait until July in the UK
  • 3 0
 @kiksy: bahhahahahahahah I didn’t think there were any more GY!BE puns that would work. Thanks for proving me wrong!
  • 1 0
 How are you gonna raise the price on a product you don't have?
  • 39 2
 'Ok you manufacturers who've husbanded your businesses to decades of slow, steady growth in a changing global market and with Taiwan-China political relations in the background, what you need to do is pour your own money into increasing capacity so that we can take better advantage of this bubble and I'm sure you'll figure out the rest later' - some dichead from the C-suite of an American company with a cool website
  • 1 0
 Nailed it.
  • 23 0
 Well I guess ill change my riding style from Patrick Swayze in Road House to Patrick Swayze in Ghost.
  • 8 0
 I'll opt for Patrick Swayze in Point Break thanks.
  • 8 0
 I'm still riding like Chris Farley standing next to Patrick Swayze in SNL Chippendales skit.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=stqG2ihMvP0
  • 2 0
 This summer will be more like Patrick Swayze in Red Dawn. Just you and your friends in the woods with minimal supplies
  • 1 0
 @tincancharlie: I’m gonna Darryl Bates all of you
  • 1 0
 These are the comments that bring me here... comedic gold.
  • 20 2
 I think the Taiwan factory owners have it right, pretty sure were going to be reading about a 38% decline in sales in a year or so from now , and a booming used market . I have already seen a few "his and hers" bike adds of basically new bikes.
  • 4 0
 Yes we'll see a decline, but some of the new buyers will stick around. How many is the million-dollar question. Looks like the manufactures have placed their bets.
  • 1 0
 You could be right about this, when considering the method of manufacture many of them implement, such as forging, press work, casting, extrusion etc etc - all fairly expensive and lengthy processes to get moving.

New CNC machines / machining capacity however is something that could be increased quickly and not for too much outlay, I doubt its that simple.

However - what if they are wrong and they do miss the business opportunity of a lifetime?
  • 15 0
 Or you know, we could maybe start looking to make parts stateside, or Canada/Mexico at least. We need to invest in jobs here, as so many are out work.
  • 14 0
 On the bright side I can still find apples to eat.
  • 7 0
 This makes me so uneasy, we have bikes now but they are slowly disappearing off the shelf and I can't get any to replace those bikes, we couldn't get a PPP loan because or numbers were off the charts last year but end of the day profits were overall down because we utilized amazon a lot to get stuff QBP was sold out on, I hope I can retrain and continue to grow.
  • 16 9
 Just love to hear "we look forward to profiting enormously", instead of "we look forward to pushing the industry to be better/cleaner/more inclusive/etc"
  • 17 0
 You mean hear the truth?

"better/cleaner/more inclusive/etc" are just things companies say so people will buy their stuff.

The sole purpose of a company is to generate profit.
  • 3 0
 These are the things you say when you need to generate demand. That's not a problem right now.
  • 5 0
 Oooorrrr you float the capital for your suppliers direct or indirect via SCF to fund the manufacturing upgrades for your suppliers at twice the speed and build a distributed value relationship within the whole supply chain. Seemed to work well for Tim Cook and immediately won him SCM company of the year, several years in a row.
  • 2 1
 I don't think that works as well in the bike industry. Contract manufacturers and suppliers to Apple make a majority of their money from specifically selling to Apple, so it makes sense for Apple to float them some capital in that it's Apple taking on the future market risk. In the bike industry, we see the opposite. If I understand correctly, many bike companies contract with only a handful of frame builders in Taiwan. So unlike the Apple situation, the further upstream suppliers are actually larger than many of the companies purchasing from them. That makes it much harder for companies to push significant capital upstream. Component-wise, I don't actually know how Shimano and SRAM source and build their widgets. Maybe it would be possible here?
That said, I'm not in the bike industry so most of this is a guess.
  • 23 15
 But still, prices keeps increasing and value for money goes down.
  • 58 1
 I dont think you understand how business and economics work...
  • 4 0
 I guess those bike industry managers need to go back to school...
  • 4 0
 Right, because no one can get parts. That is what happens when supply goes down.
  • 8 0
 demand ^ price ^
  • 2 0
 I don't think you do. What he described is classic demand pull inflation where you have more money chasing fewer goods and that's what we are experiencing because of a supply chain crunch.

These bike execs think the industry is going to the moon with pandemic bike boom and the ebike revolution, the factories don't. You're a billion dollar bike brand and think there's billions more to made but you're losing sales because of long lead times? Sounds like you need to control the factory, not the other way around.
  • 8 1
 Time to buy a 3D printer!
  • 22 0
 Print me an AXS derailleur, some pistachio 38s and a new left hand shimano brake lever please?
  • 2 0
 @pbuser2299: especially that left hand brake lever
  • 2 0
 @phalley: I built a Shigura last year and got me some Saint levers for the Bling. Now I'm building a new set (N+1 bike) and the Saint levers were the cheapest in-stock option! New xt or xtr levers were 30€/piece more expensive
  • 2 0
 I'm sure there are going to be a lot of comments about having manufacturing more localized. I'd love to see more brands produce locally here in the US, and I'm sure some are thinking about it as we sit here.

...That being said. Everyone wants US made until they see the price tag...

There are brands like Guerrilla Gravity that are really shaking things up with innovate (and green) ways to produce bikes. The issue is scaling some of these idea up and the fact that you have to pay your workers a livable wage. Plus, biking is still seen as a hobby here in the US. There isn't as much demand for bikes in the US as there is in other countries where they are a mode of travel. So, it really may not be worth the investment to manufacture in the US when a lot of your demand is across the ocean anyway.

It's not impossible, and I want to see it happen. But that's *maybe* a 5 year plan if companies pour money into it.
  • 3 1
 Is this really true or is this more of "buy our bikes now!" This attitude is certainty activating my "car dealership" radar of " this car is limited production, you should buy it now because there are no more coming!"
  • 1 0
 As a rider who does 100% of his own maintenance/builds, I have slowly been acquiring all of the usual wear items that I can think of to get me by for hopefully 18 months if not more.... tires, sealant, chains, brake pads and fluid, spokes, nipples, chainring, cables and housing, fork wipers and fluid (hardtail) and assorted bolts.

I targeted what I was after and signed up for email notifications when the item came back in stock and immediately pulled the trigger.
  • 2 0
 Bike parts are now like toilet paper. Hoard as much as you can when you can.
  • 1 0
 @kr2ranger: what is the bike part equivalent of a bidet?
  • 1 0
 Just ordered some Crankbrothers alloy wheels and they are drop-shipping direct from Taiwan in 5 days to my house via DHL. I ordered another set in January that shipped the same way. It seems they are eating extra shipping charges to keep lead times efficient, and releasing inventory real time from the factory.
  • 3 0
 Isn't this a chance for the really brave manufacturers to increase vertical integration to get ahead too?
  • 5 1
 thanks tips.
  • 4 1
 Taiwan is too far away,!!! We need to produce locally.
  • 4 0
 Producing locally brings its own issues - I know of a manufacturer who actually lost an order as they produced in-house and not taiwan.

Pretty much the whole industry (Big brands of course, not boutique stuff) uses Taiwan as its assembly base, as most frames are made it helps that the parts are too, its all sent to one place, assembled and shipped out to the brand, sometimes directly to the brands distributors.

Its pretty hard to convince them in that situation that a parts going to be travelling thousands of miles to be recieved for assembly, when it can be sourced (or at least could!) locally and purchased in numbers that give favourable pricing.

Things can change, but it isnt going to happen quickly - doesnt mean manufacturers cant capitalise on the aftermaket scene though.
  • 1 0
 What would be really helpful is more big companies not opening warehouses next to supplier factories and filling them full of inventory for the future....
  • 4 1
 It's a good time to ride a little slower and not break shit.
  • 8 1
 Ride fast, take chances. You only live once.
  • 3 2
 @TerrapinBen: then you enjoy not riding all summer while your bike is down for repairs indefinitely because you can't replace anything.
  • 1 0
 @TerrapinBen: normally I'd agree with you, but after breaking a rim a month ago and struggling to find a suitable replacement, I'm trying to take it a little easier on my bike so I can keep biking through 2021.
  • 4 0
 user name does NOT check out ;-)
  • 1 1
 @alexsin: much like the toilet paper hoarders, just gotta start hoarding consumable bike parts.
  • 2 0
 Now is the day of the smaller bike companies that order in smaller quantities!
  • 2 0
 Toilet paper hoard, check. Flour hoard, check. Next up: grips, saddles, and spokes?
  • 2 0
 Panic buying checklist....um, check. What chains are people rocking these days?
  • 3 0
 Whats new?
  • 8 0
 what is new is the pace of change. we are getting very close to the vertical wall part of this exponential curve of increasing money supply/decreasing purchasing power.
to quote hemmingway.. it happens slowly at first, and then all at once.
  • 2 1
 This infographic was made before the entire USA's bottle cage allotment for 2021 got stuck in the Suez canal.
  • 11 9
 thanks you fucking newb covid bikers
  • 5 3
 This is a kind comment
  • 3 4
 i hope the next elevator youre in gets stuck
  • 6 3
 This is the toxic culture biking needs to get rid of.
  • 1 1
 @ridealltheb1kes: now THAT is a strong threat
  • 1 0
 If it turns out they are fly by covid riders you will see a decrease in Craigslist prices next year. Otherwise let em ride.
  • 1 0
 wow. you're rude and disrespectful to people who literally want to play with their bikes just like you do; you're mad because you want to keep it for yourself.
you're literally the kind of person plaguing our sport.
i hope covid bikers seeing understand only a small fraction of us are like this.
  • 1 0
 oh no
anyway
continue support made in china and slave labour.
why not suport own eu or us manufacturers??
  • 2 0
 Only make 250k a year. Gonna need a cheaper hobby. It was fun.
  • 10 12
 Is it just me or does it feel like the bike industry is slightly over hyping shortages to try to get us all to panic buy spare parts/ spare bikes? Maybe I'm just being paranoid.
  • 6 5
 It's not in the industry's interest to hype shortages, and you're about a year late on the panic-buying
  • 2 0
 Eh, I don't think so. Nothing indicates that is the case at least and I don't think there is any evidence that backs that claim. OEM channels are different than retail channels anyways. You may be able to find an X01 groupset somewhere online, but that does not mean OEMs can get their hands on groupsets in large enough numbers to satisfy consumer demand.
  • 7 0
 I work in the industrial world ( manufacturing and automation ) and I can assure they are not overhyping this. We have seen every single product receive price increases and lead times are pushed way out. We have manufacturers that are raising prices on parts that were ordered last year. It’s a mess right now.
  • 8 0
 I work in a shop and can tell you confidently that it is underhyped if anything... put your tinfoil hat away.
  • 1 0
 @mancub420: Wouldn't it be in the industry's interest to hype shortages to explain wait times and inflate prices? Not saying there is anything malicious going on with it- just that we are in a bit of an unprecedented situation in biking and supply and demand and what not. Also, not sure they are a year late to panic buying as I think it depends on the part you are looking for. If it is a YT frame you are looking for then absolutely you are about 4 years and a pair of Pit Viper shades late. I hear some frames are harder (impossible) to get now but from what I have seen there is still some stock in a lot of components. I hear 12 sp derailleurs and drivetrain parts are getting harder to find but 10 sp/11sp are still around. So maybe panic buy depending on what you need or project you will need this season. I'll probably grab some extra tires and brake pads.
  • 1 0
 @Bm1117: Yeah, I work in industrial (and some agricultural) equipment, we've seen price increases of course, but only had big lead time increases on a few items so far. The price of mild steel 3/8" sheet nearly doubled... not a good sign!
  • 3 0
 It's not just the bike industry--it's the majority of all industries. I work in trucking/transportation and getting anything from raw material to truck axles has gotten much more difficult. Lead times are bonkers; proper planning is crucial. Same in the firearms industry, but for different reasons. Being in the midst of it really makes you appreciate how delicate the world economy really is...
  • 3 1
 @crazyXCsquirrel: it isnt that the economy is delicate, the problem is greed has increased. The super rich are not losing money, they are all making more than ever. This is billionaires squeezing millionaires and consumers are the only ones suffering.
  • 1 0
 Yea its just you - I know of a small brand that just got told 200 days for an order of some simple parts they need to build bikes up. Im not in the bike industry, but I just got a lead-time on some material back at 8 weeks - we usually get this material in 8 days.....
  • 1 0
 Can't wait for the prices to get lower in a year then ...
  • 1 0
 Good news! I only have to wait six months for spokes!
  • 1 0
 Specialized Executive Vice President (AKA Captain Obvious)

