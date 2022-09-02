Specialized Expands Recall of 1st Gen Levo & Kenevo Battery Packs

Specialized last year
announced a voluntary recall for first-generation Levo and Kenevo battery packs manufactured between 2017 and 2019. Now, the brand has expanded the recall to include additional battery part numbers and manufacturing dates.
The press release from Specialized is below and is available here
.
Dear Specialized rider,
In May 2021 we issued a voluntary recall for a small number of battery packs sold as original equipment on and as aftermarket equipment for use with 1st Generation Turbo Levo and Kenevo electric mountain bikes manufactured between 2017 and 2019. In August 2022 we expanded the scope of this recall to include additional battery part numbers and manufacturing dates. Specialized and retailers will contact riders that may be affected by this recall via email and with a notification on the Turbo Mission Control app.
Please read the instructions below to determine if your battery is affected. If so, reach out to your Authorized Specialized Retailer who will inspect your bike and repair the battery pack at no cost to you, which involves re-gluing the Control Pad to seal it more effectively. If you checked your battery pack as part of the original recall and determined it was not affected, please check it again to confirm whether your battery is now included within the expanded scope. Lithium-ion batteries are a stable and safe way to power our portable electronic devices, including e-bikes. As with all devices, review your bike's user manual for proper care.
It is a privilege to share our passion for bikes with you and we hope to get you back on the trails quickly. Reach out to your retailer or contact Specialized Rider Care if you have any questions.
Thank you for riding Specialized,
Scott Maguire
CEO
Specialized writes that for a small number (estimated less than 15%) of battery packs on the first-generation Levo and Kenevo eMTBs, conductive water (such as saltwater or chlorinated water) can bypass the seal around the Control Pad. If it reaches a particular area of the battery pack's circuit board, it may trigger a short-circuit and, in sufficiently charged battery packs, lead to a thermal runaway (uncontrolled self-heating) event and pose a fire or burn risk.
Bikes affected by the recall have the Control Pad located on the side of the a battery. If the Control Pad is located elsewhere, Specialized says, you are not affected by the recall.
Owners of these items should check if they are affected by the recall:2016 - 2018 Levo FSR
2018 - 2021 Levo HT
2018 - 2019 Kenevo FSR
2016 - 2021 Specialized M1 Battery
Recalled battery packs can be identified using a combination of the manufacture date and part number, both of which are included on a label on a battery pack (though the battery pack needs to be removed to access the label). See the guide below.
Specialized advises anyone with an affected battery pack to reinstall it on their bike and ride in dry conditions until the battery charge level is below 50% but, ideally, above 20% for diagnostic purposes. Do not charge the battery again, and take the bike to an authorized Specialized retailer for repair.
The repair involves re-glueing the seal around the Control Pad to keep water out more effectively.
