Specialized Expands Recall of 1st Gen Levo & Kenevo Battery Packs

Sep 2, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

Specialized last year announced a voluntary recall for first-generation Levo and Kenevo battery packs manufactured between 2017 and 2019. Now, the brand has expanded the recall to include additional battery part numbers and manufacturing dates.

The press release from Specialized is below and is available here.

Dear Specialized rider,

In May 2021 we issued a voluntary recall for a small number of battery packs sold as original equipment on and as aftermarket equipment for use with 1st Generation Turbo Levo and Kenevo electric mountain bikes manufactured between 2017 and 2019. In August 2022 we expanded the scope of this recall to include additional battery part numbers and manufacturing dates. Specialized and retailers will contact riders that may be affected by this recall via email and with a notification on the Turbo Mission Control app.

Please read the instructions below to determine if your battery is affected. If so, reach out to your Authorized Specialized Retailer who will inspect your bike and repair the battery pack at no cost to you, which involves re-gluing the Control Pad to seal it more effectively. If you checked your battery pack as part of the original recall and determined it was not affected, please check it again to confirm whether your battery is now included within the expanded scope. Lithium-ion batteries are a stable and safe way to power our portable electronic devices, including e-bikes. As with all devices, review your bike's user manual for proper care.

It is a privilege to share our passion for bikes with you and we hope to get you back on the trails quickly. Reach out to your retailer or contact Specialized Rider Care if you have any questions.

Thank you for riding Specialized,

Scott Maguire

CEO

Specialized writes that for a small number (estimated less than 15%) of battery packs on the first-generation Levo and Kenevo eMTBs, conductive water (such as saltwater or chlorinated water) can bypass the seal around the Control Pad. If it reaches a particular area of the battery pack's circuit board, it may trigger a short-circuit and, in sufficiently charged battery packs, lead to a thermal runaway (uncontrolled self-heating) event and pose a fire or burn risk.

Bikes affected by the recall have the Control Pad located on the side of the a battery. If the Control Pad is located elsewhere, Specialized says, you are not affected by the recall.

Owners of these items should check if they are affected by the recall:

2016 - 2018 Levo FSR
2018 - 2021 Levo HT
2018 - 2019 Kenevo FSR
2016 - 2021 Specialized M1 Battery

Recalled battery packs can be identified using a combination of the manufacture date and part number, both of which are included on a label on a battery pack (though the battery pack needs to be removed to access the label). See the guide below.

Specialized advises anyone with an affected battery pack to reinstall it on their bike and ride in dry conditions until the battery charge level is below 50% but, ideally, above 20% for diagnostic purposes. Do not charge the battery again, and take the bike to an authorized Specialized retailer for repair.

The repair involves re-glueing the seal around the Control Pad to keep water out more effectively.

Posted In:
eMTB Industry News Specialized


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022
208134 views
Final Results from the Les Gets XC World Champs 2022
72331 views
Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022
68402 views
5 Small European Manufacturers Making Exciting Products - August 2022
54668 views
Tech Randoms: Val di Sole World Cup DH 2022
52269 views
Field Test: Deviate Claymore - High Pivot Heaven
46980 views
Field Test: Transition Patrol Carbon - The Party Machine
44588 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win A SRAM GX Eagle AXS Upgrade Kit
42265 views

27 Comments

  • 13 0
 "Thermal Runaway".....aka it will blow the *$(@# up?
  • 10 0
 special-I-z-E-D
  • 6 0
 With an emphasis on the IED.
  • 5 0
 I don't care about the bike but it sounds cool to have an app installed called "Turbo Mission Control". It sounds like I'm some special secret agent who accidentally happens to have the app still open when planning a date with a hot but evil chick who appears kind but is just after my suitcase full of red buttons (which shouldn't be pressed).

Don't shoot the messenger, I didn't come up with the name for the app. I wish I did, but I didn't.

If you happen to be the lady in question, I repeat, don't push any of the red buttons. You may ignite a thermal runaway. Which admittedly sounds exciting too. But it is bad and should be avoided. Better to just ride pumptracks.
  • 1 0
 Reason # 17 why I don't have an eBike. Number one: apparently, the battery can run out even though I still have tons of energy left and my spousal permit still got another 3 hours. Back to hide under my rock. May you all ride your {insert adjective here}_bike A LOT this weekend.
  • 4 0
 Charged with a fault in battery
  • 1 0
 You'd be literally on fire!
  • 4 0
 A battery powered bicycle? What could go wrong?
  • 1 0
 Let's put them batteries in planes then!
  • 2 0
 This makes the charged assumption that the Specialized motor has outlasted any sort of battery issue.
  • 1 0
 That's a little harsh, they can go for 10-20 full charges before giving up the ghost.
  • 6 3
 yay bropeds
  • 2 0
 That’s a lot of words to essentially say “bike might go boom”.
  • 1 2
 Specialized sucks and so ebikes and the manufacturing of all these lithium batteries..bad news for are planet under the bullshit claim that electric is better..keep gagging lemmings
  • 1 0
 see canyon & commencal, You can recall bikes when theres a problem... first part you need to admit theres a problem
  • 2 0
 this sparked my interest
  • 1 0
 It short-circuited mine
  • 1 0
 Defo amped up mine
  • 2 2
 Nice, new batteries for those affected. (so long as it hasn't burnt anyone or a house down)
  • 1 0
 It says they're just going to re-glue the way it should have been done in the first place
  • 1 0
 Will "chipped" bikes be done?.....
  • 1 0
 E-bikes are for fat asses who want to be like Chad.
  • 1 0
 Reed?
  • 5 5
 Still don't want an E-BIKE.
  • 1 0
 You had one job
  • 1 0
 "resistance" is useless
  • 1 0
 Holy yikes





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008755
Mobile Version of Website