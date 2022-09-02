Specialized Expands Recall of 1st Gen Levo & Kenevo Battery Packs

Dear Specialized rider,



In May 2021 we issued a voluntary recall for a small number of battery packs sold as original equipment on and as aftermarket equipment for use with 1st Generation Turbo Levo and Kenevo electric mountain bikes manufactured between 2017 and 2019. In August 2022 we expanded the scope of this recall to include additional battery part numbers and manufacturing dates. Specialized and retailers will contact riders that may be affected by this recall via email and with a notification on the Turbo Mission Control app.



Please read the instructions below to determine if your battery is affected. If so, reach out to your Authorized Specialized Retailer who will inspect your bike and repair the battery pack at no cost to you, which involves re-gluing the Control Pad to seal it more effectively. If you checked your battery pack as part of the original recall and determined it was not affected, please check it again to confirm whether your battery is now included within the expanded scope. Lithium-ion batteries are a stable and safe way to power our portable electronic devices, including e-bikes. As with all devices, review your bike's user manual for proper care.



It is a privilege to share our passion for bikes with you and we hope to get you back on the trails quickly. Reach out to your retailer or contact Specialized Rider Care if you have any questions.



Thank you for riding Specialized,



Scott Maguire



CEO

2016 - 2018 Levo FSR

2018 - 2021 Levo HT

2018 - 2019 Kenevo FSR

2016 - 2021 Specialized M1 Battery