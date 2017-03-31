Specialized Gravity Team Bike checks



The Specialized Gravity team of Loic Bruni, Finn Iles, and Miranda Miller is one of those lucrative teams that people gawk over. Their bikes are dialed, their pit setup is always professional, and their riders are some of the most well liked in downhill. With all three riders on board a bunch of prototype stuff there are some items here that we weren't able to gather any information on, but there's still enough to grant some insight into the subtle differences to how the riders on the team setup their bikes, what they're picky about, and what they're not.



Bike Details

• Specialized Demo

• Ohlins prototype fork

• Ohlins prototype shock

• Joystick bar/stem

• Formula brakes (prototype)

• DT Swiss Wheels

• SRAM X0 DH drivetrain

• Specialized Hillbilly tires







Loic Bruni Loic Bruni Finn Iles Finn Iles





Loic Bruni

Height – 6'1" / 185cm

Weight – 81kg / 176lbs

Riding Style (according to Miranda) – Dynamic on the bike









• Frame Size – Long

• Tire choice/size – Specialized Hillbilly 2.5 front and rear, uncut

• Tire pressures – Front 24psi / Rear 29psi



Suspension

• Travel – Front 200mm / Rear 200mm

• Pressures/Spring – Still working on it

• Damper settings – Still working on it

• Rear Link – More progressive option



Cockpit

• Bar height – 5mm spacer under stem / 20mm rise bars

• Roll – Neutral

• Bar width – 780mm

• Stem length – 50mm

Finn Iles

Height – 5'8" / 173cm

Weight – 76kg / 165lbs

Riding Style (according to Miranda) – "Fast af". Weird head tilt in corners and pretty low stance on the bike. (Finn – Bobblehead, solid, stable upper body)





• Frame Size – Long

• Tire choice/size – Specialized Hillbilly 2.5 front and rear, uncut

• Tire pressures – Front 24psi / Rear 28psi



Suspension

• Travel – Front 200mm / Rear 200mm

• Pressures – Still working on it

• Damper settings – Still working on it

• Rear Link – More progressive version



Cockpit

• Bar height – 6mm spacer beneath stem, 20mm rise bars

• Roll – Rolled a tiny bit back

• Bar width – 780mm

• Stem length – 45mm













• Saddle position – A little forward of center

• Tilt – Mellow tilt for a DH bike



• Brake lever position – Neutral/Average

• Lever throw – Tight/short. Not much throw at all

• Rotor size – 203mm front and 203mm rear

• Chainring/Cranks – 34t ring on 165mm cranks

• Saddle position – A little back of center

• Tilt – Pretty level, especially for DH



• Brake lever position – Pretty high/flat. Can change depending on how steep it is

• Lever throw – Quite tight/short

• Rotor size – 203mm front and rear

• Chainring/Cranks – 36t ring on 165mm cranks













Any customizations or peculiarities?

• Jack sets Loic rides. Not very particular.

Any customizations or peculiarities?

• Front brake lever is a little higher/flatter than rear

• Front lever has 15mm throw, rear has 17mm

• The particulars are the result of a past injury to his left wrist

• Picky about the balance of his suspension

• Is learning and becoming more aware of small intricacies with the bike. Things like tire flex, spoke tension and how it all feels on the trail









Miranda Miller

Height – 5'10" / 178cm

Weight – 71kg / 157lbs

Riding Style – Low stance and over the front







• Frame Size – Long

• Tire choice/size – Specialized Hillbilly 2.5 front and rear, uncut

• Tire pressures – Front 25psi / Rear 28psi

• Wheelsize – 27.5"

Suspension

• Travel – Front 200mm / Rear 200mm

• Pressures – Still working on it

• Damper settings – Still working on it

• Link – A little less progressive than Loic and Finn's but more progressive than stock







Cockpit

• Bar height – 10mm under crown, 20mm rise bars

• Roll – Little forward. Likes it level once the bike is loaded

• Bar width – 780mm

• Stem length – 50mm



• Saddle position – A little forward of center

• Tilt – Pretty mellow tilt for a DH bike



• Brake lever position – Higher/flatter than average

• Lever throw – Getting used to and starting to prefer less throw

• Rotor size – 203mm front and rear

• Chainring/Cranks – 36t ring on 165mm cranks





