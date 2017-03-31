PINKBIKE TECH

Specialized Gravity Team Bike Checks

Mar 31, 2017
by AJ Barlas  
Specialized Gravity Team Bike checks

The Specialized Gravity team of Loic Bruni, Finn Iles, and Miranda Miller is one of those lucrative teams that people gawk over. Their bikes are dialed, their pit setup is always professional, and their riders are some of the most well liked in downhill. With all three riders on board a bunch of prototype stuff there are some items here that we weren't able to gather any information on, but there's still enough to grant some insight into the subtle differences to how the riders on the team setup their bikes, what they're picky about, and what they're not.

Bike Details
• Specialized Demo
• Ohlins prototype fork
• Ohlins prototype shock
• Joystick bar/stem
• Formula brakes (prototype)
• DT Swiss Wheels
• SRAM X0 DH drivetrain
• Specialized Hillbilly tires


Loic Bruni shows us how he s healing and how he s feeling about not getting to race these past few weeks.
Loic Bruni
20 Photos - 20 Stories
Finn Iles

Loic Bruni
Height – 6'1" / 185cm
Weight – 81kg / 176lbs
Riding Style (according to Miranda) – Dynamic on the bike




• Frame Size – Long
• Tire choice/size – Specialized Hillbilly 2.5 front and rear, uncut
• Tire pressures – Front 24psi / Rear 29psi

Suspension
• Travel – Front 200mm / Rear 200mm
• Pressures/Spring – Still working on it
• Damper settings – Still working on it
• Rear Link – More progressive option

Cockpit
• Bar height – 5mm spacer under stem / 20mm rise bars
• Roll – Neutral
• Bar width – 780mm
• Stem length – 50mm
Finn Iles
Height – 5'8" / 173cm
Weight – 76kg / 165lbs
Riding Style (according to Miranda) – "Fast af". Weird head tilt in corners and pretty low stance on the bike. (Finn – Bobblehead, solid, stable upper body)


• Frame Size – Long
• Tire choice/size – Specialized Hillbilly 2.5 front and rear, uncut
• Tire pressures – Front 24psi / Rear 28psi

Suspension
• Travel – Front 200mm / Rear 200mm
• Pressures – Still working on it
• Damper settings – Still working on it
• Rear Link – More progressive version

Cockpit
• Bar height – 6mm spacer beneath stem, 20mm rise bars
• Roll – Rolled a tiny bit back
• Bar width – 780mm
• Stem length – 45mm

Specialized Gravity Team Bike checks
Specialized Gravity Team Bike checks


• Saddle position – A little forward of center
• Tilt – Mellow tilt for a DH bike

• Brake lever position – Neutral/Average
• Lever throw – Tight/short. Not much throw at all
• Rotor size – 203mm front and 203mm rear
• Chainring/Cranks – 34t ring on 165mm cranks
• Saddle position – A little back of center
• Tilt – Pretty level, especially for DH

• Brake lever position – Pretty high/flat. Can change depending on how steep it is
• Lever throw – Quite tight/short
• Rotor size – 203mm front and rear
• Chainring/Cranks – 36t ring on 165mm cranks

Specialized Gravity Team Bike checks
Specialized Gravity Team Bike checks


Any customizations or peculiarities?
• Jack sets Loic rides. Not very particular.
Any customizations or peculiarities?
• Front brake lever is a little higher/flatter than rear
• Front lever has 15mm throw, rear has 17mm
• The particulars are the result of a past injury to his left wrist
• Picky about the balance of his suspension
• Is learning and becoming more aware of small intricacies with the bike. Things like tire flex, spoke tension and how it all feels on the trail


Miranda Miller
Height – 5'10" / 178cm
Weight – 71kg / 157lbs
Riding Style – Low stance and over the front
Miranda Miller Specialized Gravity 2017 team announcement

• Frame Size – Long
• Tire choice/size – Specialized Hillbilly 2.5 front and rear, uncut
• Tire pressures – Front 25psi / Rear 28psi
• Wheelsize – 27.5"
Suspension
• Travel – Front 200mm / Rear 200mm
• Pressures – Still working on it
• Damper settings – Still working on it
• Link – A little less progressive than Loic and Finn's but more progressive than stock

Specialized Gravity Team Bike checks
Miranda's linkage is more progressive than stock, but not as aggressive as the guy's links.

Specialized Gravity Team Bike checks
Finn's previous rear linkage is what Miranda is running this year.
Specialized Gravity Team Bike checks
Loic and Finn now run the same link which adjusts the progression of their bike's suspension.

Cockpit
• Bar height – 10mm under crown, 20mm rise bars
• Roll – Little forward. Likes it level once the bike is loaded
• Bar width – 780mm
• Stem length – 50mm

• Saddle position – A little forward of center
• Tilt – Pretty mellow tilt for a DH bike

• Brake lever position – Higher/flatter than average
• Lever throw – Getting used to and starting to prefer less throw
• Rotor size – 203mm front and rear
• Chainring/Cranks – 36t ring on 165mm cranks

Specialized Gravity Team Bike checks
  Miranda runs her lever in between Loic's neutral/average position and Finn's high position. Also, note the grip tape on the lever.


Any customizations or peculiarities?
• Likes thin grips. The thinner the better
• Particular about brakes and lever position – Likes lever reach to be in middle of finger (under mid knuckle)
• Likes to run suspension on the faster side and leaning to a more progressive setup than previously


MENTIONS: @Specialized


Must Read This Week
EWS Round One, Giant Toa Enduro: Results - Crankworx Rotorua 2017
101602 views
What's Going On With Loic Bruni's Brakes? - Crankworx Rotorua
92178 views
EWS Round 1 Tech: Crankworx Rotorua 2017
80853 views
Specialized S-Works Enduro 29 - Review
72740 views
Yeti and Norco Factory Racing EWS Rotorua Team Bike Checks
70255 views
4 Facts About Rocky Mountain's Prototype Altitude
59485 views
30 Second-ish Bike Checks - EWS Rotorua 2017 - Video
56177 views
Battle for Rotorua Full Race Highlights - EWS Rotorua 2017
55888 views

28 Comments

  • + 30
 As much as these articles don't influence my setup at all, it's great to nerd out over the details of these setups where available. Thanks PB, these are a very welcome feature.
  • + 4
 I agree. It's interesting to read that the 6'1" Loic runs the same 780mm bar width as the 5'8" Finn.
  • + 1
 A quick glance at the Joystick website suggests the 8Bit bars they're both using come in 800mm as stock.
Somehow the 35mm clamp, 30mm rise carbon bars are lighter than the 31.6mm 20mm rise carbn option.
Worth taking into account that those "heights" equate a 6cm difference to 5", so they may not be 100% accurate.
  • + 5
 @codfather1234: It's pretty normal for a 35mm clamp bar to be lighter than the same bar in 31.8mm. That's the reason 35mm bars exist, much stronger naturally so less reinforcing material is needed for super wide bars.
  • + 1
 @Dano-01: Seems I have shown my ignorance here. Thank you for educating me. As a 35mm owner, I feel I really should have known this. Mind you, weight is hardly a concern on my bike.
  • + 1
 here, have my upvote! the small detail insights are what set these bikes apart and also help guide others in the ways they can set their bikes up, genuinely the best articles on this site imo
  • + 1
 Yeah this is good. Im surprised how similar these 3 setups are.
  • + 5
 Is this bike check before he decided to jump in a pond? Or did he just get a really good scrub down first?

m.vitalmtb.com/forums/The-Hub,2/LOL-Loic-Lands-in-the-Pond-at-Rotorua,9662
  • + 5
 why has one got a yellow top cap on the left and one on the right?
  • + 1
 good catch! I guess it does not make a difference if you run spring on one side and damper on the other or the opposite way.
  • + 3
 Where is Protour? This article is just for you!!!!
  • + 0
 These write ups are a great job. Interesting that loic is on a long, not extra long frame at 6'1.
  • + 1
 Now for the Norco bike checks please.
  • + 1
 That wide upper crown is so sexy
  • + 1
 Mmmmmmmmm Ohlins..........
  • + 1
 Well, if Finn is really 179cm tall, that's 5' 10" and a half, not 5'8".
  • + 1
 I dont think either of those height numbers are correct
  • + 4
 You right , looks like someone got a problem with mathematics , did yo notice Finn Iles Height – 5'8" / 179cm , Miranda Miller Height – 5'10" / 178cm ????!!! WTF
  • + 3
 Finn is 5'8" - his height in centimeters has been corrected. And yes, Miranda is 5'10" tall.
  • + 0
 @mikekazimer: hey mike. Have you seen any sign of a new dropper post at krankworx from spesh that fits my new enduro ????
They must have something nearing release at this stage. A 170-175mm command post is needed at this stage.
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: For the sake of accuracy Finn is 5'10" or 179 cm. At least he was 2 weeks ago.
  • + 1
 @forecast01: Maybe he shrunk on the plane ride from Canada to NZ? I'm just relaying the information that was provided from the guys in NZ - apparently they measured him to confirm.
  • + 1
 what brakes are they running? Is that grip tape on the lever stock? Smile
  • + 1
 dear PB. We want more of these bike checks.
  • + 1
 Haha that Loic Bruni picture always makes my day.
  • + 1
 those Gwins grips?
  • + 0
 plz spesh make the links available to us plebs!
  • + 0
 yeah Miranda!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.044267
Mobile Version of Website