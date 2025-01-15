Powered by Outside

Specialized Gravity Team Confirms Roster, Signs Multiyear Deal with Specialized & Names Gen-S As Development Team

Jan 15, 2025
by Sarah Moore  
photo
Finn Iles
photo
Jordan Williams
photo
Loic Bruni

Photos by Seb Schieck

Specialized Gravity Racing has confirmed an unchanged trio of riders for the 2025 with Loïc Bruni, Finn Iles, and Jordan Williams. As all three riders have won at least one World Cup, they have received official career numbers. ⁠Loïc Bruni has chosen #29, ⁠Finn Iles will be riding with #99 on his back, and ⁠Jordan Williams has selected #17.

In addition, Team Manager Laurent Delorme and Pure Agency have confirmed a multiyear partnership with Specialized to continue developing product together.

Specialized Gravity has also named their official development team in Gen-S. The team will focus on the Continental Series and have six riders, Rosa Jensen, Chris Grice, Raphael Giambi, Harry Schofield and two new riders, to be announced in the coming days. The Gen-S team will work closely with the Specialized Gravity Team.


photo
Rosa Jensen
Photo by Alex Broadway
Harry Schofield

photo
Raphael Giambi
photo
Chris Grice


PRESS RELEASE: Pure Agency

Pure Agency is excited to announce that the Specialized Gravity Team will continue its winning partnership with Loïc Bruni, Finn Iles, and Jordan Williams for the 2025 season. With an unrelenting focus on victory at the highest level of downhill racing, including the UCI World Series and the UCI World Championships, the team is ready to continue its legacy of success. As the saying goes, "don’t change a winning team," and this trio of elite riders remains the backbone of the program.

A Championship-Caliber Team Focused on Global Glory

With Loïc Bruni, the reigning World Cup Champion and multiple-time UCI World Champs winner, Finn Iles, a highly talented and consistent contender, and Jordan Williams, a rising star back after his long knee injury, the Specialized Gravity Team is poised to once again compete at the top of the sport. The team's goal for the 2025 season is clear: to dominate the world’s biggest races and secure victory on the World Cup circuit and at the World Championships.

Career Numbers for Our Elite Riders

As we move into the new season, we’re proud to announce the official career numbers for our riders:

•⁠ ⁠Loïc Bruni, #29•⁠ ⁠Finn Iles, #99•⁠ ⁠Jordan Williams, #17
These numbers are not just digits—they represent the legacy, determination, and future of our riders. We are excited to see Loïc, Finn, and Jordan to carry these numbers with pride as they chase victory on the world stage.

Pure Agency Signs Multi-Year Contract with Specialized

In addition to the exciting announcement of the team lineup, Pure Agency is thrilled to confirm the signing of a new multi-year contract with Specialized. This partnership will continue to strengthen the long-standing relationship between Specialized and Pure Agency, ensuring the team has the best possible support and resources to compete at the highest level.

bigquotesWe can’t be prouder to be able to extend the partnership with Specialized Bicycles. We are creating a win-win relationship with them, that will offer us the best conditions to perform and excel. We really feel the positive support.Laurent Delorme, Team Manager


Generation Specialized (Gen-S): The Development Team Focused on Continental Series

As part of Specialized’s ongoing commitment to developing the next generation of mountain biking talent, the Generation Specialized (Gen-S) program will now serve as the official development team for the Specialized Gravity Team. Gen-S will focus on building future stars and competing in the Continental Series while continuing to feed talent into the core Specialized Gravity Team.

Rosa Jensen, Chris Grice, Raphael Giambi, Harry Schofield and two new riders, to be announced in the coming days, are part of the Gen-S team that will work closely with the Specialized Gravity Team. Providing a platform for young riders to gain valuable experience and make the leap to the World Cup level. Specialized is committed to giving riders the opportunity to showcase their potential, and transfers will be possible between Gen-S and the Specialized Gravity Team throughout the season.


Looking Ahead to a Thrilling 2025 Season

With a roster of world-class talent and a clear vision for the future, Pure Agency teams are ready to tackle the 2025 season. The team is fully committed to achieving victory at the highest level of the sport while continuing to build a legacy of excellence. Stay tuned for updates as Loïc Bruni, Finn Iles, Jordan Williams, and the Gen-S team gear up for an exciting year of racing and development. The 2025 season promises to be one of the most thrilling yet, with Specialized leading the way in downhill mountain biking.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours World Cup DH Specialized Finn Iles Jordan Williams Loic Bruni


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,666 articles
Report
101 Comments
  • 1743
 Finn choosing #99 is a pure canadian flex.
  • 230
 The Great One!
  • 1770
flag Inclag (Jan 15, 2025 at 17:14) (Below Threshold)
 As a hockey player and now coach not sure how I feel about it. 99 has always been off limits as the ultimate form of respect.
  • 168
 @Inclag: Absolutely, but that's mostly on the ice. Like its iffy on a bike, but kinda cool. And an absolute no go on the ice. Also you have to be either the current top guy or the biggest goof off troll to run 9s. Not sure Finn is either (I wonder if WBD made 69 off limits... Who went 68 and 70?)
  • 5773
flag sitkadog (Jan 15, 2025 at 17:24) (Below Threshold)
 f*ck #99 now that he’s sucking the orange Cheeto. The ‘muricans can keep him.
  • 658
flag Trudeez (Jan 15, 2025 at 17:26) (Below Threshold)
 99 should be retired across all of Canada and US across all sports disciplines.
  • 51
 @sitkadog: ?
  • 271
 @sitkadog: you guys have Cheetos that are other colors??
  • 238
 Kinda chuckling that it's all Americans dramitaclly making a big deal that 99 shouldn't be used and is to be held up and revered for all time and the Canadians "Eh, that's cool bud".

I haven't been around the rink much lately, but pretty sure it even gets used on some players practice jerseys in Canada.
  • 76
 @ShawMac: we Americans have a weird fascination with 69. Never got the appeal
  • 21
 @initforthedonuts: they have ketchup Cheetos.
  • 211
 @Inclag: would you be offended if it was a British rider or kiwi choosing 99? The best Canadian may as well take it.
  • 40
 @rustiegrizwold: All dressed cheetos...
  • 6442
 @idecic: do I really need to explain it to you? #99 was a great player but he’s been hanging out with that fat orange thing you clowns somehow decided should be president again. Not exactly an endearing trait with most Canadians these days…
  • 51
 @Joe89: @Joe89: No I wouldn't. Although I wasn't offended by Finn taking the number. Just explaining that it feels a bit odd/strange given the connection between the number and a sport rooted in Canadian heritage. Maybe it's sheer coincidence?

Im just story telling here since this is the comments section, but it's a fact that any half high level hockey player knows not to touch that number. Anyone that states otherwise is just going to say so to be contrarian. Maybe lower level 12u or below you'll see that number, but even then it's going to solicit some groans from some adults.

The whole thing around #99 and hockey probably feels strange from an outsider viewpoint.

If Canadians think it's cool then gravy. I'm not trying to yuck anyone's yum.
  • 45
 @Inclag: I agree with you. It's just not done.
  • 230
 @Joe89: A British rider would want 99 if they like ice cream, assuming they're not too flakey...

(maybe too niche)
  • 90
 @korev: This. The real '99.
  • 22
 @Hsawaknow46: Ironic, given men's inability to multitask.
  • 120
 @BenPea: bC99 is also the sea to sky highway. So double meaning maybe
  • 110
 @wolftwenty1: This is likely the primary reason he chose 99. He grew up in Whistler. In the Sea to Sky the number 99 is prolific in business names, stickers etc.

I bet 0.99 cents this is the reason.
  • 25
 @sitkadog:
  • 920
flag MacDadday (Jan 16, 2025 at 8:03) (Below Threshold)
 @sitkadog: cry some more lefty
  • 160
 @ShawMac: Highway 99, born in 1999, Stevie Smiths 1199... so many reasons!
  • 102
 @MacDadday: Jesus guys. Can’t I escape this nonsense for ten minutes on a god damn bike forum.
  • 55
 @sitkadog: I think we’ve found Trudeau’s burner account!
  • 53
 @sitkadog: Yeah I hear Canadians are doing great with your current president.
  • 20
 @marsh1901: Forgot he was born in 99.
  • 20
 @Inclag: @Inclag: Back to Hockey's 99 instead of political BS... I appreciate your perspective. I think it is maybe a reflection of differences in Canadian and American culture when it comes to heroes and famous people. Canadians generally respect achievements, but never idolate the individual or a symbol. Seeing "The Great One" on the street most people I know wouldn't do any swooning at all, just a "Hey man" or ignore him all together. They might tell their friends later ("Shit I saw Gretzky at Tim's this morning". "Neat") but that would be about it. Back when he was playing there was also a folks who detested his play, and for some he was the symbol of the injection of big money into hockey in the trade to LA. I think my Dad still hates him lol.

I think for a lot of folks in Canada, they would never slap on the 99 on your own practice jersey not because they think its disrespectful to an all holy number, but because someone would just call you out "Think you got some skills there bud?" and everyone would think you are conceited and then will forever suck as a result.
  • 70
 @ShawMac: holy sh!t lol thats funny... bro was born in 99, racer from sea to sky, a canadian who plays hockey... honestly at this point he is THE person who should run 99, of all people. i need more dots to connect here just so i can make a its always sunny pepe meme out of it
  • 40
 @lepigpen: Upon further evidence, I too change my mind. Hoping for a big year from that guy and a few Finn/Jackson one twos.
  • 20
 @ShawMac: That is exactly the issue. It's not about you personally disrespecting some figure... It's that you are going to get ROASTED all day (a la the moments it was done on Shoresy/Letterkenny).
  • 11837
 Still no elite female rider…bit of a bummer coming from one of the biggest teams in racing.
The gen s development team is great though.
  • 2813
 Came to say this. I get there is likely a TON of money tied up with Finn and Loic, but still kinda bizarre to not have an elite female to complete the team.
  • 2225
 Came here to say the same, it should be a prerequisite for automatic entry really
  • 116
 Not like there is that many female elite riders about though, with the drop in amount of teams and riders at the top, bagging a top level female is probably easier said than done
  • 203
 @Hightower288: Considering MS just announced their team with three elite women it really doesn't sound that difficult to find one for hire.

Also yesterday when the team released the "new" roster on Instagram, several people were asking about there still being no women. They made several replies in the tone of "coming soon", but now it really seems they were indeed only suggesting new riders for the Gen S team. I really had my hopes up, with most of the other teams getting on the "let's score all the points throughout the field" new team points thing, while the main Specialized Gravity team seems to stick with only elite men.
  • 41
 True but delighted to see them supporting the Continental Series. I hope other elite teams do the same so the path to elite is well supported for talented riders
  • 42
 Exactly. Especially right now when there are so many quality elite woman with a pretty open field.
  • 40
 @rockyflowtbay: They should just sign Hattie and have here as a wild card that wasnt released (I really hope she has a ride for 2025)
  • 51
 I remember listening to Laurent Delorme on a Podcast(Pretty sure it was Downtime podcast) and he was asked why they don't have a women and he basically said they'd like to have a women but Specialized gravity only signs elite riders who can win world cups and the top women don't become available very often and when they do they are hard to get
  • 31
 It kind of feels like they are actively avoiding it at this point, especially with the way the UCI has essentially incentivized it.
  • 55
 @marsh1901: if that's true then as a dude who is never going to win a world cup I will follow Thier stance and never buy a specialized until I think I can win a world cup.
  • 41
 @marsh1901: I haven't heard that, but that would kinda fit perfectly. I was just thinking about this yesterday with the roster "news", wondering if indeed the issue is them wanting to be seen as this super high profile team with only the best riders. Which I can get in a way, but it also sounds a bit douchey. "You have to be this good to play with us, and no, we don't want to teach you how to get there." On the Instagram comments someone suggested Camille Balanche is still without an announced team and she would definitely also fit that "requirement", but then again paying for a fourth winning level elite rider also wouldn't be cheap.
  • 21
 @rockyflowtbay: Quality ones yes, World Cup winning ones no
  • 51
 So, everyone wants a DEI hire? I've heard Laurent say in interviews they are an Elite winners only program (I am paraphrasing) and the winners get scooped up or locked in quick. I don't fault Laurent for building a team of winners, but finding the right fit, with the limited number of open contracts that WIN, is slim.
  • 20
 @yakimonti: it’s a business after all, people are thick and think teams are ran with unlimited budgets and favours, who would employ someone bad at their job when the job doesn’t need to be filled
  • 382
 And still I don't know who looks younger... The actual literal child posted or Grice, the 22 year old.
  • 80
 No bouncer ever believes that guy is of age.
  • 281
 Man I rode with that kid like 3 years ago at windrock and i thought he was 12. Then he dropped me like first period French.
  • 50
 Bodhi Kuhn is only 19 and has to buy him his beer.
  • 171
 Wait, Specialized Gravity Racing isn't just run by Specialized?
  • 80
 no. owned separately is my understanding.
  • 100
 No, many teams are privately run who sign sponsorship deals with the big brands. Like when the Athertons were on Trek the team was called Trek factory Racing as Trek was the title sponsor, but the team itself was just their same privately owned team that it always was.
  • 50
 No bro i believe they’re being run by Pure agency. They were previously riding Lapierre bikes and signed Loic, Vergier, and Blinky. But they got a new contract w Spesh and they brought Loic over since he was still signed with Pure agency.
  • 10
 Formerly known as Lapierre Gravity Republic
  • 142
 First, we had Gen-x, then Millenials, then Gen Z. Now we're onto Gen-S and apparently, they are just fast as f*** on bikes.
  • 11
 I've also heard Gen Beta (said like meat of course not ate - we're not savages)
  • 120
 what about izabela yankova???
  • 30
 I was wondering the same... such a talent went under the radar with no news
  • 20
 @PauRexs: There was an article some time ago that she was let go from the team...
  • 10
 www.instagram.com/p/DEHUTfuoAS8/?igsh=MXU0eGJtdDI3eTdjcw=
  • 10
 I was wondering as well. It appears she had a totally shitty series of getting hurt, concussions and eventually a car crash that kept her away from riding a bike.
  • 10
 @pioterski: Yes, I reckon she was to be the elite program female, once through development after winning world champs in Jr, but, as you noted-series of unfortunate events.
  • 81
 Williams needs to get to work on that mustache.
  • 12
 You were quicker to post that comment! very accurate haha
  • 11
 he needs to get a face first
  • 71
 Loic’s face says “I got this again!”
  • 101
 I immediately looked away…down at the floor and I’m not even racing him.
  • 50
 Glad to see Chris back on Specialized another year. Great dude and an amazingly talented rider.
  • 1411
 The extra photos of Jordan are just placeholders for the female riders they’re sure to sign any minute now, right?
  • 40
 I remember that Harry kid in the british pie movies.
  • 20
 The Beast is top BOSS at EVERTHING on 2 wheels, nice one Harry, mad energy, insane skills, mental work ethic, and a proper nice humble lad.
  • 20
 I'm not convinced that Specialized Gravity resigning with Specialized is exactly "news."

Now if the they had signed a deal with Trek, THAT would would a news story!
  • 30
 Why they got to make crispy so small!
  • 20
 Chris "P Bacon" Grice
  • 30
 Doesn’t seem like Spaz want many woman on the team.
  • 20
 Rosa will be Denmarks first female to do a top 10, podium and potentially win a DH World Cup
  • 31
 Delighted to see Spesh committing to and supporting the Continental feeder series and not just the elite WCDH team
  • 20
 No elite woman on the team is a bummer. Maybe they’ll move Rosa up. Props on funding a dev team.
  • 30
 Finn has been running 99 since he was a little kid. This is nothing new.
  • 20
 Finn’s face says “damn! I fkd this mushy again!”
  • 42
 RedBull bread Monster sandwich
  • 31
 Specialized Gravity signs with Specialize? Never saw that coming....
  • 30
 #Have 99 day
  • 30
 S-tache.
  • 10
 when I saw Bruni's jersey I thought there was a problem with my computer...
  • 20
 How about putting some names under each pic?
  • 20
 Finn did you shave in the dark?
  • 21
 Another year, another specialized Specialized elite team.
  • 10
 I got 99 problems but the speed ain't one!
  • 10
 What's happening with Izabela Yankova.
  • 10
 Will they all have the same mechanics tho??........... NOPE!
  • 13
 Great, another year of Finn being in Loics shadow.. Sorry but I had to say it.
Below threshold threads are hidden







