Specialized Gravity Team Confirms Roster, Signs Multiyear Deal with Specialized & Names Gen-S As Development Team

PRESS RELEASE: Pure Agency

We can’t be prouder to be able to extend the partnership with Specialized Bicycles. We are creating a win-win relationship with them, that will offer us the best conditions to perform and excel. We really feel the positive support. — Laurent Delorme, Team Manager

Pure Agency is excited to announce that the Specialized Gravity Team will continue its winning partnership with Loïc Bruni, Finn Iles, and Jordan Williams for the 2025 season. With an unrelenting focus on victory at the highest level of downhill racing, including the UCI World Series and the UCI World Championships, the team is ready to continue its legacy of success. As the saying goes, "don’t change a winning team," and this trio of elite riders remains the backbone of the program.With Loïc Bruni, the reigning World Cup Champion and multiple-time UCI World Champs winner, Finn Iles, a highly talented and consistent contender, and Jordan Williams, a rising star back after his long knee injury, the Specialized Gravity Team is poised to once again compete at the top of the sport. The team's goal for the 2025 season is clear: to dominate the world’s biggest races and secure victory on the World Cup circuit and at the World Championships.As we move into the new season, we’re proud to announce the official career numbers for our riders:•⁠ ⁠Loïc Bruni,•⁠ ⁠Finn Iles,•⁠ ⁠Jordan Williams,These numbers are not just digits—they represent the legacy, determination, and future of our riders. We are excited to see Loïc, Finn, and Jordan to carry these numbers with pride as they chase victory on the world stage.In addition to the exciting announcement of the team lineup, Pure Agency is thrilled to confirm the signing of a new multi-year contract with Specialized. This partnership will continue to strengthen the long-standing relationship between Specialized and Pure Agency, ensuring the team has the best possible support and resources to compete at the highest level.As part of Specialized’s ongoing commitment to developing the next generation of mountain biking talent, the Generation Specialized (Gen-S) program will now serve as the official development team for the Specialized Gravity Team. Gen-S will focus on building future stars and competing in the Continental Series while continuing to feed talent into the core Specialized Gravity Team.Rosa Jensen, Chris Grice, Raphael Giambi, Harry Schofield and two new riders, to be announced in the coming days, are part of the Gen-S team that will work closely with the Specialized Gravity Team. Providing a platform for young riders to gain valuable experience and make the leap to the World Cup level. Specialized is committed to giving riders the opportunity to showcase their potential, and transfers will be possible between Gen-S and the Specialized Gravity Team throughout the season.With a roster of world-class talent and a clear vision for the future, Pure Agency teams are ready to tackle the 2025 season. The team is fully committed to achieving victory at the highest level of the sport while continuing to build a legacy of excellence. Stay tuned for updates as Loïc Bruni, Finn Iles, Jordan Williams, and the Gen-S team gear up for an exciting year of racing and development. The 2025 season promises to be one of the most thrilling yet, with Specialized leading the way in downhill mountain biking.