 "Specialized Gravity Tease New World Cup DH Rider"

Specialized Gravity have decided to kick the team rumour mill into gear with a tease that they will be fielding a third rider next year.
Loic Bruni and Finn Iles were the only two riders on the team in 2019 after Miranda Miller left to race enduro for Kona last offseason
. The team has today updated the bio of its Instagram page with a blank tag, indicating a third rider is joining the team next year.
The bio currently reads:
|Specialized Gravity
MTB Downhill Team
Loic Bruni - 5x World Champion | ‘19 World Cup Overall Winner
Finn Iles - ‘17 Jr World Cup Champion - ‘16 Jr World Champion
@?
The team also posted a story that indicated a new rider was inbound.
At the moment we can only speculate who it might be but with two established podium riders in the team, we can't imagine it will be another Elite Male rider. More likely, Specialized will want to add a development junior to bring up into the senior ranks, as they did with Finn Iles in 2014
, or a woman to replace Miller.
We've reached out to the team for further information and will update this piece if we hear anything more.
Screenshot of Specalized Gravity Racing's Instagram story
That would actually be interesting to watch.
Well that's not very nice at all.
