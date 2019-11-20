Specialized Gravity Tease New World Cup DH Rider

Nov 19, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Loic s World Champs colorway.
Will another frame be joining these two in 2020?

Specialized Gravity have decided to kick the team rumour mill into gear with a tease that they will be fielding a third rider next year.

Loic Bruni and Finn Iles were the only two riders on the team in 2019 after Miranda Miller left to race enduro for Kona last offseason. The team has today updated the bio of its Instagram page with a blank tag, indicating a third rider is joining the team next year.

The bio currently reads:

bigquotesSpecialized Gravity
MTB Downhill Team
Loic Bruni - 5x World Champion | ‘19 World Cup Overall Winner
Finn Iles - ‘17 Jr World Cup Champion - ‘16 Jr World Champion
@?

The team also posted a story that indicated a new rider was inbound.

At the moment we can only speculate who it might be but with two established podium riders in the team, we can't imagine it will be another Elite Male rider. More likely, Specialized will want to add a development junior to bring up into the senior ranks, as they did with Finn Iles in 2014, or a woman to replace Miller.

We've reached out to the team for further information and will update this piece if we hear anything more.
Screenshot of Specalized Gravity Racing's Instagram story


36 Comments

  • 28 5
 Gonna be that guy Randy
  • 1 3
 Randy rides for Transition.
  • 11 1
 Randy was the most annoying thing that happened on this website
  • 3 0
 @travieso429: there's been worse.
  • 1 0
 And we'll see RKO during races
  • 18 0
 Its me guys. Iḿ the new specialized Gravity Rider.
  • 17 0
 denim destroyer?
  • 6 2
 The privateer Adam is getting his chance at DH this year. For Adam 2021 will be XC with American Eagle, 2022 Ebike with Giant, 2023 road with Pinarello, and 2024 triathlon with Cervelo. PB to Adam "Sorry Adam you should have read the fine print...you are in it for the long haul." Lol

That would actually be interesting to watch.
  • 8 0
 It's Cathro for sure!
  • 3 0
 Can't see it, but that would be sensational. Really looking forward to seeing Cathro race next season. What a reaction he's going to get at Fort William.
  • 2 1
 @Niseach1: he probably won't qualify. Look at his old world Cup racing history.
  • 2 0
 @Niseach1: www.rootsandrain.com/rider761/ben-cathro/results
  • 6 0
 "Specialized Gravity Tease New World Cup DH Rider"

Well that's not very nice at all.
  • 6 0
 Is it going to be Joe?
  • 2 1
 Joe who?
  • 6 0
 no he is still recovering from ligma
  • 18 0
 @nskerb: Joe MOMMA!
  • 2 0
 @powaymatt: nice
  • 4 0
 Maybe the Denim Destroyer. Maybe because he raced on Öhlins this year and because of his results he got invited.
  • 5 1
 Nina Hoffman
  • 3 2
 Totally thought they were getting a rider for a third world country, disappointed.
  • 2 0
 I heard Jeremy McGrath was keen to win a title. Think he couldn't?
  • 3 1
 I'm thinking female rider. Maybe Camille?
  • 3 0
 jorge lorenzo
  • 2 0
 The speeds are too slow for him lol
  • 3 1
 Nina Hoffmann :-P
  • 1 0
 First person I thought of..
  • 5 3
 Tahnee!
  • 2 0
 From a competitive standpoint, Tahnee would make sense, but they seem to want to keep FMD Racing together and this press release doesn't make it sound like they're also sponsoring Kaos's whip off world tour.
  • 1 0
 Heard BigTim talking about career progression
  • 2 1
 Richie Rude, he'll race both enduro and DH for them.
  • 1 0
 Preston williams
  • 2 1
 Adrien Dailly
  • 1 0
 Stocazzo
  • 1 0
 Shark Attack
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



