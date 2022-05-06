Specialized Hires Former Canyon CEO Armin Landgraf as Chief of Worldwide Markets

May 6, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  
2021 Specialized Turbo Levo

There's been quite a bit of shuffling at the top of the bike industry over the last year or so. In the latest news of CEOs bouncing from brand to brand, former Canyon CEO Armin Landgraf has been appointed Chief of Worldwide Markets at Specialized, our sister site Bicycle Retailer reported.

Landgraf was CEO of Pon.Bike, the parent company of Santa Cruz, Cannondale, and Cervelo, from 2015 until 2019, when he became CEO at Canyon. At the end of last September, he resigned from his role at Canyon, citing personal reasons, and was replaced in February by Nicolas de Ros Wallace, formerly of Nike. In March, Specialized founder Mike Sinyard stepped down from his CEO position after 48 years.

Specialized said Landgraft "will be responsible for driving excellence and innovation in rider and retailer engagement to create a modern ecosystem that amplifies benefits to riders, retailers, and the brand."

Given that Specialized has gone partially direct-to-consumer, it makes sense that the powerhouse company would hire someone with experience running a fully consumer-direct brand like Canyon.

bigquotesArmin knows how to lead us to the future of commerce and rider experience that benefits riders, retailers, and Specialized. His passion for partnering with retailers will be key to drive rider satisfaction; teamwork with our retail partners is a prerequisite to co-creating the bright future we will share. Our relationship with retail partners has been the cornerstone of our business model for nearly fifty years and that will not change.Mike Sinyard

bigquotes"I have led brands with no online business, and I have led a brand with virtually no physical retail network. Each on their own has vulnerabilities, but an organization that incorporates both brings much more benefit for riders, retail partners and manufacturers alike.Armin Landgraf

Landgraf's new role at Specialized began May 1. Read all the details at Bicycle Retailer.

Posted In:
Industry News Canyon Specialized


7 Comments

  • 6 0
 Hopefully Armin can continue Commander Erwin’s vision.
  • 3 0
 c.tenor.com/SC14wFp3uUUAAAAC/captain-america-i-understood-that-reference.gif
  • 2 0
 Big Grin Comment gold
  • 3 0
 "Our relationship with retail partners has been the cornerstone of our business model for nearly fifty years and that will not change."

can we revisit this statement in a couple years?
  • 1 0
 Too late. It already has.
  • 1 0
 No need to wait that long.
  • 2 0
 And Chief said, let there be ecosystem





