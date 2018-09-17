VIDEOS

Specialized Introduces New Turbo Levo with 'Mind Blowing' Video

Sep 17, 2018
by I Am Specialized  

If you just made the most celebrated and awarded electric mountain bike of all time, would you give yourself a high-five and get donuts or would you get to work on making something even better? Well, we didn’t bring home any donuts (bummer), but we did create something downright revolutionary: the all-new Turbo Levo.

Stumpy-inspired chassis. Lighter, more powerful motor. A battery with up to 40% more range. Smarter software—this Turbo Levo reflects a complete design overhaul that doesn’t just set the bar for e-MTB, it embodies it.

See the bikes: https://bit.ly/2BTtNH3

4 Comments

  • + 2
 Almost all eMTBs are illegal in Singapore. "The maximum weight of the PAB(Pedal Assisted Bike, or eMTBs as we know them) must not exceed 20kg." Then again, Singapore has some other pretty dumb rules, like handlebars cannot exceed 700mm in width.
  • + 2
 Looking good Specialized!
  • + 1
 can you please remove this from the main page?

