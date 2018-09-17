Specialized Introduces New Turbo Levo with 'Mind Blowing' Video

If you just made the most celebrated and awarded electric mountain bike of all time, would you give yourself a high-five and get donuts or would you get to work on making something even better? Well, we didn’t bring home any donuts (bummer), but we did create something downright revolutionary: the all-new Turbo Levo.
Stumpy-inspired chassis. Lighter, more powerful motor. A battery with up to 40% more range. Smarter software—this Turbo Levo reflects a complete design overhaul that doesn’t just set the bar for e-MTB, it embodies it.
See the bikes: https://bit.ly/2BTtNH3
