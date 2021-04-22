Specialized Introduces Tan-Walled ‘Soil Searching’ Tires to Benefit Trails - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 22, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Since 2018, Specialized has run the Soil Searching initiative, which supports trail development by sponsoring builders, hosting dig days, and organizing fundraisers.

As part of the initiative, Specialized has introduced a tan-walled version of the Butcher in the grippiest T9 compound. A portion of all proceeds from the Soil Searching Butcher will help fund trail systems.


The Soil Searching tires will come in just one size, 29 x 2.3.



The tires will be available online for the same price as the standard Butchers, $60 USD / £45 GBP.

Pond Beaver 2021


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pond Beaver 2021 Press Releases Tires Specialized Specialized Butcher


23 Comments

  • 11 0
 As if half of pinkbike commenters would really notice a difference in a tire that's 4mm narrower than their minions.
  • 2 0
 I wouldn't notice that, but I like to think I'd notice the 1.5" difference in diameter
  • 8 0
 People hating on the 2.3, but that T9 2.3 is just about a perfect rear tire size to hold an edge. The newer Butcher is a pretty good tire.
  • 5 1
 top dh guys are on skinny rims and 2.3's.
  • 4 1
 @jaydawg69: but we're not top DH Guys
  • 12 0
 @theoskar57: Not with that attitude you're not.
  • 1 0
 @theoskar57: they like them for the precision. Lots of marketing in the mtb world.
  • 11 4
 2.3??? What is this for XC?
  • 6 0
 Their current gen 2.3's measure ~2.375. They should label them what they are...they'd sell more of them.
  • 1 2
 2.3 with a little more pressure is way faster than a 2.5 or 2.6 sucking up all your energy.
  • 1 0
 Nah it’s for people that know how to corner
  • 5 1
 green hotpatch = now i like specialized
  • 2 0
 lol, yup
  • 4 0
 2.3, that won't fit on my gravel bike. What's the point?!
  • 3 0
 Their website has an option for 2.6 (at least at the time I'm posting this), maybe it's a typo?
  • 4 3
 2.3, what am i gonna do? run this on my 29er dj bike?
  • 1 0
 29in DJ bike? That's a new one for me.
  • 3 3
 You had me until I saw the green . I guess it will look nice on about 5% of bikes.
  • 3 0
 That green patch is enough for you to go from "yea" to "nah"?
  • 2 0
 No 27.5 no sale!
  • 3 3
 Wish they came in a more useful width.....
  • 1 2
 Ick
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



