Specialized Introduces Tan-Walled ‘Soil Searching’ Tires to Benefit Trails - Pond Beaver 2021

Since 2018, Specialized has run the Soil Searching initiative
, which supports trail development by sponsoring builders, hosting dig days, and organizing fundraisers.
As part of the initiative, Specialized has introduced a tan-walled version of the Butcher in the grippiest T9 compound. A portion of all proceeds from the Soil Searching Butcher will help fund trail systems.
The Soil Searching tires will come in just one size, 29 x 2.3.
The tires will be available online for the same price as the standard Butchers, $60 USD / £45 GBP.
23 Comments
Post a Comment