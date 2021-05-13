Specialized Kenevo SL Launch Video - Monsters vs Bikes

May 13, 2021
by I Am Specialized  

"The power to slay monster trails."

Posted In:
Videos eMTB Specialized


28 Comments

  • 26 1
 I bet it would cost less to build that intergalactic dirt-fighting robot than to buy one of these.
  • 5 0
 What the fook did I just watch?
  • 1 0
 That was exactly what I was asking myself while watching this.
  • 2 0
 That bit of riding at the 2ish minute mark, with the scrum over the rock, and the scrappy into the berm, that was cool. And that ribbon of trail from overhead, pretty sweet. Be good to one another
  • 9 5
 Why am I seeing this? I thought I turned on the "no e-bikes" filter.
  • 4 1
 We did, Spec paid to bypass it.
  • 4 0
 I thought it was cool. It made my coffee break more fun.
  • 3 0
 Dentists everywhere be like Lord of the Rings, really just Hobbits.
  • 1 0
 At least 20K worth of bikes for dentists here
  • 4 0
 That's amusing as hell.
  • 1 0
 They really be paying Michael Bay to direct their release videos instead of fixing the cracking down-tubes on the enduro frame lmao
  • 3 0
 It looks like a Halo soldier
  • 1 0
 So what I took away is electric motors bikes tear up fragile trail . That doesn’t seem good for mountain biking, unless you profit from the sales of electric motors bikes.
  • 2 0
 Where the h3ll is Bumblebee?
  • 3 0
 Nope, don't like that.
  • 1 0
 What happens when the Specialized guys in lockdown been watching too much Iron Man and Transformers.
  • 1 0
 What I really want to know is, what trail is that dirt slalom trail? Looks so fun....
  • 1 0
 Missed opportunity, where is Megan Fox? YT industries can get Christopher Walken. come on specialized do better.
  • 1 0
 Got to pay for the Van refurb.
  • 2 0
 Why is this happening?
  • 1 0
 Hey Specialized! F off...
  • 1 0
 Master Chief?? Is that you??
  • 1 0
 How come e-bikes are allowed to skid on trails?
  • 1 0
 Electric, rock fighting robot - how embarrassing.
  • 1 0
 ROAR
  • 1 0
 that's fucking dope
  • 2 2
 Wank
