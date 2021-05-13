Pinkbike.com
Specialized Kenevo SL Launch Video - Monsters vs Bikes
May 13, 2021
by
I Am Specialized
"The power to slay monster trails."
Posted In:
Videos
eMTB
Specialized
28 Comments
Score
Time
26
1
Arepiscopo
(24 mins ago)
I bet it would cost less to build that intergalactic dirt-fighting robot than to buy one of these.
[Reply]
5
0
adrock-whistler
(15 mins ago)
What the fook did I just watch?
[Reply]
1
0
ihatton929
(3 mins ago)
That was exactly what I was asking myself while watching this.
[Reply]
2
0
onawalk
(5 mins ago)
That bit of riding at the 2ish minute mark, with the scrum over the rock, and the scrappy into the berm, that was cool. And that ribbon of trail from overhead, pretty sweet. Be good to one another
[Reply]
9
5
DMal
(26 mins ago)
Why am I seeing this? I thought I turned on the "no e-bikes" filter.
[Reply]
4
1
rodeoJ
(24 mins ago)
We did, Spec paid to bypass it.
[Reply]
4
0
MTB-Strength-Factory
(10 mins ago)
I thought it was cool. It made my coffee break more fun.
[Reply]
3
0
FoesKnows
(23 mins ago)
Dentists everywhere be like Lord of the Rings, really just Hobbits.
[Reply]
1
0
zoobab2
(22 mins ago)
At least 20K worth of bikes for dentists here
[Reply]
4
0
Explodo
(22 mins ago)
That's amusing as hell.
[Reply]
1
0
bigbrett
(13 mins ago)
They really be paying Michael Bay to direct their release videos instead of fixing the cracking down-tubes on the enduro frame lmao
[Reply]
3
0
jmtbf
(12 mins ago)
It looks like a Halo soldier
[Reply]
1
0
Brendanpedalpusher29
(4 mins ago)
So what I took away is electric motors bikes tear up fragile trail . That doesn’t seem good for mountain biking, unless you profit from the sales of electric motors bikes.
[Reply]
2
0
rodeoJ
(25 mins ago)
Where the h3ll is Bumblebee?
[Reply]
3
0
Gristle
(18 mins ago)
Nope, don't like that.
[Reply]
1
0
send-it-bro
(5 mins ago)
What happens when the Specialized guys in lockdown been watching too much Iron Man and Transformers.
[Reply]
1
0
Srfntrf
(3 mins ago)
What I really want to know is, what trail is that dirt slalom trail? Looks so fun....
[Reply]
1
0
WFoley
(1 mins ago)
Missed opportunity, where is Megan Fox? YT industries can get Christopher Walken. come on specialized do better.
[Reply]
1
0
FoesKnows
(21 mins ago)
Got to pay for the Van refurb.
[Reply]
2
0
Rudy2455
(15 mins ago)
Why is this happening?
[Reply]
1
0
Bushmaster123
(6 mins ago)
Hey Specialized! F off...
[Reply]
1
0
awillard
(6 mins ago)
Master Chief?? Is that you??
[Reply]
1
0
t0nt0
(4 mins ago)
How come e-bikes are allowed to skid on trails?
[Reply]
1
0
Stevel-Knievel
(3 mins ago)
Electric, rock fighting robot - how embarrassing.
[Reply]
1
0
TARTARA
(6 mins ago)
ROAR
[Reply]
1
0
Ziekvandijk
(5 mins ago)
that's fucking dope
[Reply]
2
2
jimbodunnig
(27 mins ago)
Wank
[Reply]
1
9
bikes-suck-dont-try-them
(21 mins ago)
Ummm Cultural Appropriation much? White Washing?
[Reply]
Post a Comment