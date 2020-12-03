Specialized Launches $999 Carbon Hotwalk for Toddlers

Dec 3, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Specialized has designed what it calls the 'ultimate first bike' with a full carbon version of its Hotwalk strider bike.

The frame, fork, handlebar and wheels are all carbon and the Rhythm Lite tires have also been redesigned for lightness on this bike with the aim of making it as maneuvrable as possible for young shredders. This is the only kids' bike that Specialized has ever made from carbon and as a result, it's also the brand's lightest ever bike, coming in at 4.63 lbs (2.1kg).

Specialized has designed these bars to be 38% smaller than regular bars for smaller paws.

Specialized has also spent some time desigining some kid-specific features on this bike including handlebars that have a 38% smaller diameter, a handle under the saddle for parents to use to carry the bike when the child gets tired and streamlined stays that make it easier for kids to put their feet down. Specialized also built a new test for this bike to ensure it could support children up to 40lb (18kg).

Slim chainstays make it easier for children to put their feet down.
Even the tiny wheels get the carbon treatment.

The bike is designed for riders up to 35 inches (88cm) and Specialized recommends an age range of 18 months to four years. As cool as it is, the bike doesn't come cheap. The original aluminium Hotwalk retailed for $175 but this one is more than five times that at $999 USD/£999 GBP. The bike will be on sale from December 3rd, just in time for a very lucky kid's letter to Santa.

More info, here.

Editor's Note: A separate version of this article was mistakenly published too early last week. We apologize for any confusion caused.


160 Comments

  • 124 1
 *Kid tips over $1000 carbon bike immediately onto asphalt, cries*
*Dad also cries*
*Specialized laughs*
  • 2 1
 LMAO
  • 2 1
 "Comment Gold" on the next Podcast.
  • 1 0
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=memW8V7GgQ0
  • 1 0
 This is gold. @ischiller please make this happen.
  • 121 24
 fuck off specialized
  • 12 2
 Probably cost $100 to make...
  • 5 10
flag BiNARYBiKE (22 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Seriously. Immoral.
  • 15 3
 @BiNARYBiKE: Whatever dude. Dont buy it.
  • 4 8
flag honda50r (15 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @BiNARYBiKE: Oh boo hoo capitalism
  • 6 0
 It's not April 1st. I don't get it?
  • 68 2
 I want the S-works version............
  • 19 0
 they really should have just slapped S-works on it, it is the top tier model after all
  • 28 0
 Is there a frame only option?
  • 11 0
 as for the tires, are they really Specialized or did someone had to work overtime with a Sharpie to black out another brand?
  • 18 0
 No bottle mount. Pass!
  • 2 0
 @lognar: top tier for now......
  • 4 0
 You're crazy to think that Specialized isn't actually going to make an S-Works version.
  • 1 2
 @dolores: For now on nobody will ever acknowledge your comments, because you won two fantasy series. Was it worth it though?
  • 1 0
 That will be coming next year with a carbon seatpost and carbon saddle base/ rails
  • 50 0
 Huck to flat video plz.
  • 48 0
 Dentist-in-training-mobile
  • 2 0
 Fun side-note: I've been riding a Yeti this year. Suddenly I'm getting advertisements in my FB feed for dentist tools. Seriously. (I'm not a dentist).
  • 37 5
 I saw this the first time it was posted, and then taken down. Still just as ridiculously ostentatious and unnecessary the second time around. Post it again on April 1, and it will make more sense.
  • 23 26
 take a chill pill bro
  • 31 6
 Why, why, why why why !?!??? The f&ck is wrong with these people, the Planet is trying to survive from human activities and they just decided to produce a high end bike for a toddler who only cares about shitting and eating.... the can learn as good as on the 20 years old balance bike or the odd £50 one as well... God this actually upsets me
  • 4 2
 Would you rather they get fat on a hoverboard?
  • 2 2
 Simple way not to be upset ...don't buy it. Yes it's obnoxious, but will most likely be passed on or sold off just like most other strider type bikes.
  • 1 2
 @rickybobby18: No, as I said, they can learn on any £50 balance bike as good as this...
  • 21 4
 www.ebay.com/itm/12-Inch-Full-Carbon-Children-Balance-Bike-Kids-Push-Bicycle-For-1-3-Years-Old/263728511992?_trkparms=ispr%3D1&hash=item3d6771bbf8:g:Z3cAAOSwrhhaE8e7&amdata=enc%3AAQAFAAACcBaobrjLl8XobRIiIML1V4Imu%252Fn%252BzU5L90Z278x5ickkXKoKcbeZcOrOku%252BoOBl%252BS2pcyf5vQAcCr%252BcEop6cQ1hA79qwbkyIaA0uZhYwuXrsGo6BmlF1kN4Ypf%252Bgvde4A3Oq%252BmSzlzzktNPzamyVO4uzUcPsT0w2zYvSYaDNLD%252BSGs4jro1NE32qoptKtuBhOpMJLn4oT%252FYsrPLc5fzQKlN35TjgrQ1CMhHpXpk2jYe405DVKB6iTp3L5N428NYLvz0hYEpfnRX%252BLeIHzGmKes6ROf1o02A%252FzPxwqrE3HU%252FJ2Ph%252BNcptHMPUqnfhey4iktVcbWREnirX8e1OvcDLAQk%252BCQZcgbRNlhDeMQoW9pkucJ5pqjPk1FqbrCjd3X4dy0eBt4LPw4Y2h4HPpPykr1traE5GyPXHVH4fWW1uAcLg8hRnzVe80X6Z%252FEU%252BON99rh8MIEgbWYATbfsOktBuirvUx%252FWSXhVqNTd2VZlHyx9xofCQuCFFdb8Lt%252Bj0lEv6F9Hq7yllMbUFQGlMRAYx5e3l3iIR7bVNu4ypvwWwnoexibH3L9AsW9bo0R5aR20EvxWoB2PgiGHGIhFQTvBEcAUl0Kp8CQ2Ewp%252FTJda3UU%252F1HN4B7%252FCUbE5slTUZ07PjC5vQkrTJGadYurbBhEzBywF%252BQUsVx6Taq8BV62yUjmIQyCQ8vvYyvjOhZRGUXoBgkQ3YrcIlWgOHybTHDUARf4ejo1O08YrYa%252BrJJMmmkB1y%252FaiwRr6AqkKuXEe%252B90eX7drJYCGhMTtPIjdtNMeFLuvUOYH99I4UsVqlkxmU2cxldORVjM4lkG98OMCq8tZyWQ%253D%253D%7Ccksum%3A26372851199284177a722cce47ae99d5a281553632a7%7Campid%3APL_CLK%7Cclp%3A2334524

My neice loves hers
  • 42 0
 You can typically delete everything after the "?" in URLs:

www.ebay.com/itm/12-Inch-Full-Carbon-Children-Balance-Bike-Kids-Push-Bicycle-For-1-3-Years-Old/263728511992
  • 19 0
 @hamncheez: Cool thanks for the tip friend (-:
  • 1 0
 Two bikes...come out of the EXACT SAME Chinese factory but one is even more ridiculously priced than the other.
  • 2 0
 Chillafish push bike: foot rest and foot brake, tool-less adjustable seat height, airless rubber tires, 8 lbs., $70,
  • 15 0
 Pros: light weight for parents to carry for miles after their spoiled child looses interest in the bike because it's not motorized.

Cons: price, no foot rests for kids to develop turning skills with feet on frame, air valves still look extremely hard to attach a conventional floor pump head without an adapter, no disc mounts for future XTR hydraulic brakes.
  • 17 1
 It is absolutely absurd and unnecessary. All the same I kinda like it! And it is the cheapest full carbon build ever done by Spesh!
  • 1 0
 But it’s more progressive has less squat and is more rigid!
  • 19 1
 Its never to early to teach your children consumer based elitism
  • 1 2
 Its also a lesson for the people who make them.
  • 18 4
 Imagine being upset by this.
  • 12 0
 For the discerning toddler who demands the utmost lateral stiffness with vertical compliance.
  • 11 2
 You know how every time a specialize article appears at least one person comments asking why so many people hate on specialized. This is why so many of us hate specialized.
  • 12 3
 Enough, can bike brands actually concentrate on doing some good. The money used to make moulds and develop this could have been donated to a local trail charity
  • 18 12
 Love the PB comment section, bunch of broke people that can't wrap their heads around the kind of money some people make. Would I buy it- no. Do I personally know people that would without thinking twice- yes. They make that in an hour.
  • 8 2
 I don’t make that in an hour, but it wouldn’t really put a dent in my budget. That doesn’t change the fact that it’s f*cking stupid.
  • 12 2
 Sounds like you run with quite the elite crowd. You must be cool as shit
  • 2 2
 r/quityourbullshit
  • 4 1
 LOL close friends with multiple people making 4 figures an hour after taxes et al. Wow man, you're soooooooo cooooooool. lol Rolleyes
  • 2 0
 So that’s about $40k a week. I have my doubts...
  • 1 1
 Thanks, you all are proving my point. You all act like 5 year olds. Never said it to be cool. Its just a fact. My wife works for the home office of 2 very wealthy brothers. They'll spend that much on truffle oil. It's been an interesting inside look into wealthy peoples lives.
  • 1 0
 r/thathappened
  • 8 0
 Is this a joke, or will parents actually pay one grand for a balance bike for their 2 year old.
  • 8 2
 yeah wtf even just buy the $175 and put the rest into college tuition savings or charity or....beer.
  • 5 0
 This bike is about as useful as those bike trailers you use for a year and then they take up room in your garage. My 2-year old rode a 16" bike with training wheels. At 2 and a half I took the training wheels off and pushed the kid down the lawn. About 3 tries is all it took for 2-wheeled balance. Don't baby your kids too much, they're tougher than you think.
  • 3 0
 I bet they will sell out
  • 1 0
 @SlodownU: same. My little guy rode away first try at just under 3. Bye bye balance bike.
  • 5 1
 3 year-olds can flex on their toddler peasant friends. "Yea my dad got me this carbon toddler bike and Patagonia puff-coat that I'm going to use for only 6 months." Strangely and disgustingly enough, there's a market for this. Check out Denver and BC.
  • 8 2
 Jesus that's such a waste of money
  • 5 2
 It's all relative. Multi-million dollar watches exist, after all.
  • 6 1
 Is this a bike for ants? It has to at least three times bigger for humans to fit on it
  • 6 2
 Imagine being one of the poor souls that regularly post here that have to buy anything that pinkbike writes an article about, and then seeing this.
  • 2 0
 There're people who buy everything PB posts about?

I'm skeptical.
  • 6 0
 This has to be one of the most 1% things ive ever seen
  • 2 1
 This may be for the 10% who will swear till their dying day they earned everything they have in a genuine meritocracy but will quietly buy every advantage real or imagined for their kid because why take chances with competition when you can just pay to win
  • 2 2
 @Snfoilhat: Awwwwww.....someone feel left behind by society?
  • 2 0
 There is demand for a $1,000 strider bike? My two kids used the same $75 super cycle strider, that i got from Costco, over a period of three years. When i was done it was sold for $25 bucks to another family who is getting plenty of use out of it.

Parents do not need to demand carbon bikes for their kids. What parents want is an affordable, durable bike that is not going to break the bank. Kids do not have the skills or knowledge to warrant a $1,000 bike.
  • 3 1
 wow i didnt think humanity could sink much lower than it already has but here we are.......it will likely get broken quicker than the kid will outgrow it which also wont be long. I guess its there way of lubing you up for the fist fu*king of a lifetime when you move them up to a £10,000 grom bike and then finally a £25,000 adult bike 15 years in the future that im sure we will witness if we haven't nuked ourselves by then. its so depressing that some people are this dumb regardless of money. There's no need to be so stupid as to chuck money away.....if you are thinking of buying this for your kid please buy another more reasonable example of a balance bike and give the remaining 850 to charity cos you obviously wont notice it but it would help out so many more needy people especially at this time of year.
  • 7 3
 instead of making adult bikes that have been out of stock for weeks, they make a kids bike no one will ever buy? cool
  • 1 0
 It's the supply of parts, not frames, that's the bottleneck. That thing has no parts.
  • 1 0
 Covid is causing shortages of material. with the carbon fiber needed to make one adult bike, they can make 10 of these. hehe
  • 4 0
 Where is the swat box? I don't wanna spend a grand on it and carry the diapers in my hand instead of it
  • 5 0
 What, no carbon spokes? I'm out.
  • 2 0
 Goes nicely with that $100k sprinter van and your armada of $8000 bikes. I'm sure these will sell out in no time. After all people love spending exorbitant amounts of money on anything bike related.
  • 1 1
 My Sprinter cost $44,000 new. What does that make me. I own 1 bike btw.
  • 1 0
 Maybe if they didn't make the regular Hotrock out of lead, they wouldn't need a carbon one!

From one Dad to potential others... NEVER buy a regular specialized Hotrock 12 or 16". My daughter had a 16" for about two days... the thing was 25lbs !!! I was insulted and I really think it tarnishes the image of the company... you should be able to trust the brand.

I swapped it for a 16lbs Spawn and she's never looked back. (and there are several other brands that put the mainstream guys to shame)
  • 2 1
 The people-“make bikes cheaper, please”

Bike manufacturers-“we here you loud and clear”

*One $1,000 kids balance bike later*

Bike manufacturers- “ just what you asked for, right?”

The people- “ are you F-ing serious*, not today Satan”
  • 1 0
 All this and no handbrake? You had one job Specialized...all you need to do is copy what the Boutique's have done VASTLY better than you in the kids bike realm. I've seen more than one kid do a header into a parked car on a hotwalk. Kids need a brake on these things at some point...if they are only reliant on dragging their feet, it eventually goes pear shaped. Then when they transition to an early pedal bike (Spawn Yoji), they have no idea how to stop...then they drag their feet and wreck the hell out of themselves. Balance bikes isolate this hand brake skill a bit while on a small, easy to ride bike. They need a hand brake if you are dropping big money.

Also, Spesh...no one asked for this. What they did ask for was an AIR forked, hydraulically braked, compact geo, light wheels and tires, appropriate cranklength for around 600$ that isn't a heap of trash like your Riprock. Just copy the Vitus Nucleus and add a few bucks and copy the geometry from Commencal/Norco/Spawn/Prevelo/Trailcraft and boom...you'll dominate. But yeah go ahead and make 1k$ hotwalk lol...one day you'll realize that the kids scene is important for the community as a whole.
  • 1 0
 Seems a bit excessive, but I'd love to see brands like Specialized put some actual effort into their little kids bike lines. I'd love to be able to be able to support my local shop when buying my son's bike (for which I'm much more likely to pay retain than for my own), but the kid specific brands (Prevelo, Room, etc.) are just killing the major brands when it comes to 20in and smaller bikes.
  • 2 0
 Seems their must have Hhhhhharry potter magic involved in making the Vitus Nippy 1.7kg and only £45 (my son takes his bright Gold one everywhere)
  • 1 1
 No balance bike is worth that kind of money. But I will say that 5lbs would be really nice. Some of the kids bikes out there weigh over 20 pounds, and when the kid only weighs 30, it's hard for them to handle. Lighter bikes for kids will definitely make it more fun for them, just wait until they cost a reasonable price.
  • 2 0
 1000 bucks and the kid wants to ride a real bike after one year. That makes it more expensive over the usage time than my enduro bike
  • 4 0
 This is the final sign of the end times. The great reset is upon us!
  • 2 0
 The downtube looks like it can hold a couple hundred Wh -- do you know if this has the 2.1 or 1.1 motor? Curious about the assist level as well.
  • 1 0
 hi5bikes.fi/tuotteet/306/743079/mondraker-2021-grommy-12

IF I would want to spoil a kid, I would rather take this. E-bike, premium brand and also more affordable. Did someone mention disc brakes as well?
  • 1 0
 But it's aluminum, for nearly the same price.
  • 3 0
 Perfect bike for those divorced orthopedic surgeons to get their neglected children
  • 4 0
 "Specialized Releases Full Carbon Bike for Under $1000"
  • 6 2
 No
  • 2 0
 Indeed
  • 4 1
 I swear it's not april fools for a good 5 months?
  • 2 0
 That the kid will outgrow in under a year... smart money, real smart money.
  • 2 1
 Yeah it's completely unnecessary but I'll be damned if it's not rad. That said, the kid won't get the enjoyment out of it that the parent(s) will.
  • 3 0
 Too many people make too much money
  • 1 0
 If you're thinking of getting one don't forget to budget in some money for upgrades. The alu stem and seatpost really need the carbon treatment too. Wink
  • 2 0
 No f*chin’ way that’s ridiculous and anyone who buys this for their kid is a ponce.
  • 2 0
 What’s up with such a steep headtube angle? I want my 2 year old to crush steep chunky lines!!!!
  • 2 0
 The Boulder dads are rubbing one out right now.. I expect to see these all around Valmont Bike Park.
  • 2 0
 Beginning of time: no horse
Mythical times: Trojan horse
1820: Straw horse
1920: Wooden horse
2020: Carbon horst
  • 2 0
 Thanks for making biking for kids more accessible, inclusive, diverse, affordable...wait a minute, I meant douchie.
  • 2 0
 No room in the front triangle for a water bottle...in fact, there's no front triangle...that's a deal breaker, for me.
  • 1 0
 Let companies take advantage of people with money to burn. I can only hope these margins will help subsidize the value options.
  • 1 0
 "Hey Johnny, Look what Santa got you!"
"Wow! Take it out daddy. I can't wait"'
Bike comes out of box and kid goes in to make a $1,000 fort.
  • 3 0
 Why?
  • 1 0
 Wow. Perfect for every dentist's child who is outperforming their strider bike...
  • 3 1
 1000 for a hotwalk? This is like Apple company of bicycles
  • 1 0
 MTB shredder parents: Kids bike weights suck. They weigh half as much as my kid.
Specialized: Hold my beer.
  • 2 0
 Youve got to be f ing kidding me
  • 3 0
 Specialized = apple
  • 2 0
 Looks like a... ...dumb way to waste several hundred dollars
  • 2 0
 How highly relevant for the world today.
  • 1 0
 No one needs this. I can bet some kids would prefer the aluminum versions instead of this plastic thing.
  • 1 0
 I'm waiting for the e-version. Seriously, I want one for the kid I don't have.
  • 2 0
 Laterally stiff but vertically compliant.
  • 1 2
 are we talking about specialized's peepee as they r@pe any potential customer of their hard earned?
  • 1 0
 No way to mount a bottle cage, I'll spend my grand elsewhere thankyouverymuch.
  • 1 0
 Instead, buy the aluminum version, give it their dream custom paint job, and they will love it way more than the carbon one!
  • 1 0
 Who in the hell thought this was a good idea to spend money and resources on to develop?
  • 1 0
 I will just re-post what I wrote on earlier article: all dentists in Dubai are amazed Smile now gtfo Smile
  • 2 0
 No Swat storage for snacks? Missed opportunity.....
  • 3 0
 Park City Strider.
  • 2 0
 Dumbest thing I've seen in a long time.
  • 1 0
 As awful as it is, I’ll be surprised if I don’t see at least one around here. People suck.
  • 2 0
 Apparently Specialized has nothing better to do...
  • 3 1
 The poors are getting angry again
  • 2 0
 says the guy that sells on his secondhand jerseys and pants for extra coin
  • 1 0
 So the dentist's kid is supposed to put their feet on that nice carbon? Where are the foot-rests?
  • 2 0
 Ha one bored pandemic project later....
  • 1 0
 Can we all just agree to hysterically laugh at any parent we encounter with a kid riding this atrocity?
  • 2 0
 C'mon?
  • 2 0
 $999 Really?...Really?
  • 1 0
 Not so expensive for a descent set of carbon wheels (with a spare baby frame)
  • 2 0
 My thought exactly. www.aliexpress.com/item/33005377824.html.

You can get a carbon frame almost like this for $100 factory-direct.
Add sweet prismatic paint: $20
Open a mold for carbon rims: $2000
Make a pair of carbon rims of that size: $150
Add all the other bits: $100

And then add in a discount for ordering 100 of those, probably looking at $300/bike. So they're probably making 50% at least before retailer margins.

So I guess just because you're the only one to offer it you can charge $999, but they're making a fortune on every sale.
  • 1 0
 @sissypants: supply and demand my friend, also sponsored riders are being paid way more than before which is a big chunk of company expenses, but people keep praising them.
  • 2 0
 April 1st already?
  • 1 1
 2020 gets 4/1 twice
  • 2 0
 @photodog: Naw... 2020, every day is April 1st
  • 1 0
 Specialized has officially jumped the shark.
  • 1 0
 but does it come with a lifetime warranty?
  • 3 6
 This is so stupid thanks PinkBike again for showing us your truly just an advertising website! I love me some freemium content. Everytime I see PB posts like this it strengthens why use this site less and less all the time. Booooooo Who else is tired of seeing stupid content like this!
  • 1 1
 My bikes balance bike was $60.

Even after this product release, I feel pretty good about that life choice Smile .
  • 2 0
 NO!
  • 2 0
 nope...
  • 1 0
 This makes me regret being a finance major....
  • 1 2
 I can rationalize nearly any bike purchase. Throw kids in there and I'm a total sucker.
Three boys = 1 Commencal balance bike and two Spawn pedal bikes so far.
  • 1 0
 For the child of a Yeti owner....
  • 1 0
 Nah. This is for the children of riders who think Yeti is too mainstream and got a Pivot instead.
  • 2 0
 Is it April already?
  • 1 0
 How much better would Goldstone be if he started on one of these Wink
  • 1 0
 Ho Ho Holy shit look the price.
  • 1 0
 Dentist's kids are gonna be hyped
  • 1 0
 This bike would be cool if it had footrests.
  • 2 0
 $1k? good luck with that
  • 1 0
 Could you fit Fox 40s or nah?
  • 2 1
 Mildly offensive.
  • 3 2
 Fuck this so hard.
  • 1 0
 April Fools in December?
  • 1 0
 DAMN!!!!
