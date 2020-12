Specialized Launches $999 Carbon Hotwalk for Toddlers

Specialized has designed these bars to be 38% smaller than regular bars for smaller paws.

Slim chainstays make it easier for children to put their feet down. Even the tiny wheels get the carbon treatment.

Specialized has designed what it calls the 'ultimate first bike' with a full carbon version of its Hotwalk strider bike.The frame, fork, handlebar and wheels are all carbon and the Rhythm Lite tires have also been redesigned for lightness on this bike with the aim of making it as maneuvrable as possible for young shredders. This is the only kids' bike that Specialized has ever made from carbon and as a result, it's also the brand's lightest ever bike, coming in at 4.63 lbs (2.1kg).Specialized has also spent some time desigining some kid-specific features on this bike including handlebars that have a 38% smaller diameter, a handle under the saddle for parents to use to carry the bike when the child gets tired and streamlined stays that make it easier for kids to put their feet down. Specialized also built a new test for this bike to ensure it could support children up to 40lb (18kg).The bike is designed for riders up to 35 inches (88cm) and Specialized recommends an age range of 18 months to four years. As cool as it is, the bike doesn't come cheap. The original aluminium Hotwalk retailed for $175 but this one is more than five times that at $999 USD/£999 GBP. The bike will be on sale from December 3rd, just in time for a very lucky kid's letter to Santa.More info, here