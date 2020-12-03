Specialized Launches $999 Carbon Hotwalk for Toddlers

Specialized has designed what it calls the 'ultimate first bike' with a full carbon version of its Hotwalk strider bike.
The frame, fork, handlebar and wheels are all carbon and the Rhythm Lite tires have also been redesigned for lightness on this bike with the aim of making it as maneuvrable as possible for young shredders. This is the only kids' bike that Specialized has ever made from carbon and as a result, it's also the brand's lightest ever bike, coming in at 4.63 lbs (2.1kg).
Specialized has also spent some time desigining some kid-specific features on this bike including handlebars that have a 38% smaller diameter, a handle under the saddle for parents to use to carry the bike when the child gets tired and streamlined stays that make it easier for kids to put their feet down. Specialized also built a new test for this bike to ensure it could support children up to 40lb (18kg).
The bike is designed for riders up to 35 inches (88cm) and Specialized recommends an age range of 18 months to four years. As cool as it is, the bike doesn't come cheap. The original aluminium Hotwalk retailed for $175 but this one is more than five times that at $999 USD/£999 GBP. The bike will be on sale from December 3rd, just in time for a very lucky kid's letter to Santa.
Editor's Note: A separate version of this article was mistakenly published too early last week. We apologize for any confusion caused.
*Dad also cries*
*Specialized laughs*
My neice loves hers
www.ebay.com/itm/12-Inch-Full-Carbon-Children-Balance-Bike-Kids-Push-Bicycle-For-1-3-Years-Old/263728511992
Cons: price, no foot rests for kids to develop turning skills with feet on frame, air valves still look extremely hard to attach a conventional floor pump head without an adapter, no disc mounts for future XTR hydraulic brakes.
I'm skeptical.
Parents do not need to demand carbon bikes for their kids. What parents want is an affordable, durable bike that is not going to break the bank. Kids do not have the skills or knowledge to warrant a $1,000 bike.
From one Dad to potential others... NEVER buy a regular specialized Hotrock 12 or 16". My daughter had a 16" for about two days... the thing was 25lbs !!! I was insulted and I really think it tarnishes the image of the company... you should be able to trust the brand.
I swapped it for a 16lbs Spawn and she's never looked back. (and there are several other brands that put the mainstream guys to shame)
Bike manufacturers-“we here you loud and clear”
*One $1,000 kids balance bike later*
Bike manufacturers- “ just what you asked for, right?”
The people- “ are you F-ing serious*, not today Satan”
Also, Spesh...no one asked for this. What they did ask for was an AIR forked, hydraulically braked, compact geo, light wheels and tires, appropriate cranklength for around 600$ that isn't a heap of trash like your Riprock. Just copy the Vitus Nucleus and add a few bucks and copy the geometry from Commencal/Norco/Spawn/Prevelo/Trailcraft and boom...you'll dominate. But yeah go ahead and make 1k$ hotwalk lol...one day you'll realize that the kids scene is important for the community as a whole.
IF I would want to spoil a kid, I would rather take this. E-bike, premium brand and also more affordable. Did someone mention disc brakes as well?
Mythical times: Trojan horse
1820: Straw horse
1920: Wooden horse
2020: Carbon horst
"Wow! Take it out daddy. I can't wait"'
Bike comes out of box and kid goes in to make a $1,000 fort.
Specialized: Hold my beer.
You can get a carbon frame almost like this for $100 factory-direct.
Add sweet prismatic paint: $20
Open a mold for carbon rims: $2000
Make a pair of carbon rims of that size: $150
Add all the other bits: $100
And then add in a discount for ordering 100 of those, probably looking at $300/bike. So they're probably making 50% at least before retailer margins.
So I guess just because you're the only one to offer it you can charge $999, but they're making a fortune on every sale.
Even after this product release, I feel pretty good about that life choice .
Three boys = 1 Commencal balance bike and two Spawn pedal bikes so far.
