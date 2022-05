Specialized Launches Gravity Apparel Collection That's... Butter Colored?

Laser perforations in the Gravity jersey keep the air flowing. The Gravity pants have abrasion-resistant panels in key locations. Unfortunately, they have zero pockets.

Butter from head... ..to toe.

BUTTER COLLECTION PRICES

I like butter, I really do. On a toasted bagel, drizzled over a bowl of popcorn, as a key ingredient in a pie crust. It's an amazing culinary invention, and I'm clearly not the only one who feels that way - the design team at Specialized like it so much they used it as the inspiration for the color of a new gravity clothing collection. That's right, Loic Bruni will be rocketing down the track at Fort William dressed like a stick of butter.Now, would I willingly wear a butter-colored jersey, pants, and gloves? Probably not. But I'm also nowhere close to being as fast as Loic Bruni, and my rides tend to happen when it's wet and sloppy out. Butter and mud isn't the best recipe, at least in my experience. Still, for riders that are looking for a comfortable, brightly colored kit, Specialized may have cooked up the answer. There are also other color options for many of the pieces in the collection, for those of us that prefer a more subdued look.Gravity Race Jersey long sleeve (unisex): $100Trail Jersey long sleeve (men's & women's sizes): $65Gravity Pant (unisex): $160Trail Air Short (men's & women's sizes): $130Trail Air glove (men's & women's sizes): $25Techno MTB tall logo sock: $25New Era cuff beanie: $25More information: specialized.com