Specialized Launches Gravity Apparel Collection That's... Butter Colored?

May 20, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

I like butter, I really do. On a toasted bagel, drizzled over a bowl of popcorn, as a key ingredient in a pie crust. It's an amazing culinary invention, and I'm clearly not the only one who feels that way - the design team at Specialized like it so much they used it as the inspiration for the color of a new gravity clothing collection. That's right, Loic Bruni will be rocketing down the track at Fort William dressed like a stick of butter.

Now, would I willingly wear a butter-colored jersey, pants, and gloves? Probably not. But I'm also nowhere close to being as fast as Loic Bruni, and my rides tend to happen when it's wet and sloppy out. Butter and mud isn't the best recipe, at least in my experience. Still, for riders that are looking for a comfortable, brightly colored kit, Specialized may have cooked up the answer. There are also other color options for many of the pieces in the collection, for those of us that prefer a more subdued look.


Laser perforations in the Gravity jersey keep the air flowing.
The Gravity pants have abrasion-resistant panels in key locations. Unfortunately, they have zero pockets.

Butter from head...
..to toe.



BUTTER COLLECTION PRICES

Gravity Race Jersey long sleeve (unisex): $100
Trail Jersey long sleeve (men's & women's sizes): $65
Gravity Pant (unisex): $160
Trail Air Short (men's & women's sizes): $130
Trail Air glove (men's & women's sizes): $25
Techno MTB tall logo sock: $25
New Era cuff beanie: $25

More information: specialized.com

36 Comments

  • 37 0
 I can believe it's not butter.
  • 19 1
 You can do butter than that.
  • 6 0
 I bet Rachel wanted to run these, butter sponsors wouldn't let her.
  • 1 0
 you have to digest all the palette options before choosing a kit like this... one thing's for sure: there's no whey you can churn on the slick corners if you're wearing butter.
  • 2 0
 Ahh man, I love these but I’m already on cholesterol medication.
Dang it!
  • 10 0
 Some old granny who can’t see will will start chasing you with a butter knife while wondering why the Hell is my butter moving around!?!?!
  • 3 10
flag noakeabean (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Comment of the week
  • 13 0
 Colour Whey.
  • 6 1
 i think its funny how these companies launch gear but then their riders never actually wear any of the production kits.. like ever. its odd to me that we always get these whack colorways and odd designs and then they go wear cool stuff. weird marketing and even weirder thoughts behind production...
  • 7 0
 If you crash in this, instead of a "yard sale" it's a "Butter spread"
  • 5 0
 Good timing, then claggiest race of the year and Loic decides to promote the worst possible colour for showing mud, how dairy.
  • 4 0
 DH beanie. Does it have some D30 panels for those rough shuttles up the hill?
  • 3 0
 Reminds of that scene in ‘Team America World Police’ where he is in the alley and cant stop being sick.
If you are too young, tube the clip. You’ll understand.
  • 3 0
 Great. Now no one wants to win fantasy dh this week!
  • 2 0
 I think it's okay IF you mix and match with darker colors....like the butter-colored top with your typical black pants.
  • 2 0
 Love it, wouldn't buy it because the mud would stain it and make it look like permanently shit myself.
  • 3 1
 I actually don’t mind the colour way.
  • 3 0
 A TLD kit just died.
  • 2 0
 Nothing gets a bagette faster than butter
  • 3 0
 directed by Wes Anderson
  • 1 0
 went straight to the comments for that! has definately that wes anderson vibe!
  • 3 0
 Paula Deen approved.
  • 1 0
 I almost puked in my mouth a little when he took a bite of that butter stick.
  • 3 1
 Kind of love it.
  • 1 0
 It‘s not like you would see any dirt on it…
  • 1 0
 That kit is keto approved
  • 1 0
 Look at the prices! Fox are milking this…
  • 1 0
 Ha ha. Looks like Casper the Friendly Ghost
  • 1 0
 My kid's soiled diapers when they were infants were that color
  • 1 0
 Who doesn’t like butter?
  • 1 0
 I may be the midwest in me but... i approve
  • 1 0
 It
  • 1 0
 Love the colour....different....its good to be different. Keen to buy.
  • 1 0
 I bet this will look great after you rode through the first puddle...
  • 1 0
 You butter believe it
  • 1 0
 PARKAY!





