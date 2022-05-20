Specialized Launches Gravity Apparel Collection That's... Butter Colored?

I like butter, I really do. On a toasted bagel, drizzled over a bowl of popcorn, as a key ingredient in a pie crust. It's an amazing culinary invention, and I'm clearly not the only one who feels that way - the design team at Specialized like it so much they used it as the inspiration for the color of a new gravity clothing collection. That's right, Loic Bruni will be rocketing down the track at Fort William dressed like a stick of butter.
Now, would I willingly wear a butter-colored jersey, pants, and gloves? Probably not. But I'm also nowhere close to being as fast as Loic Bruni, and my rides tend to happen when it's wet and sloppy out. Butter and mud isn't the best recipe, at least in my experience. Still, for riders that are looking for a comfortable, brightly colored kit, Specialized may have cooked up the answer. There are also other color options for many of the pieces in the collection, for those of us that prefer a more subdued look. BUTTER COLLECTION PRICES
Gravity Race Jersey long sleeve (unisex): $100
Trail Jersey long sleeve (men's & women's sizes): $65
Gravity Pant (unisex): $160
Trail Air Short (men's & women's sizes): $130
Trail Air glove (men's & women's sizes): $25
Techno MTB tall logo sock: $25
New Era cuff beanie: $25
More information: specialized.com
