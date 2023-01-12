Specialized Lays Off 8% of its Employees in "Organization Adjustment"

Jan 12, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
2021 Specialized Turbo Levo

Specialized has announced that it is laying off 8% of its employees across the company.

A press release published on Wednesday revealed the Specialized layoffs would affect staff globally and included workers at company-owned retail stores in the U.S. and overseas. Bicycle Retailer found public fillings suggesting that the company was planning to lay off around 120 Workers in the U.S.

The layoffs come after Specialized states the global economy is "changing faster than anticipated and rapid changes within cycling." The company claims this round of layoffs will allow it to be "adaptive, whilst still investing in innovation."

bigquotesWe are transforming the company around our purpose to Pedal the Planet Forward. Our priority is to better serve riders, retailers, and communities and to be the best place for our teammates to innovate and grow. The time is now to adapt to the current environment and ultimately led us to make some extremely tough decisions today. I want to recognize those teammates who departed and thank them for all their contributions, hard work, and dedication to Specialized. We are focused on ensuring that they are fully supported during this difficult time. It may be tough to see in the moment, but the future of cycling and the future of our brand is bright. Scott Maguire, Specialized CEO

This news follows Specialized ending contracts with ambassador athletes with a representative for the company telling VeloNews: "our social ambassador program is continuing to change with the needs of the rider, but it definitely isn’t going away."

Posted In:
Industry News Specialized


Must Read This Week
SRAM's New Unreleased Drivetrain Leaked on Craigslist
100108 views
[Updated] Round Up: A Complete Timeline of 2023 Team Moves
71116 views
Santa Cruz Bikes Co-Founder Rob Roskopp Appears to Have Left the Brand
59971 views
College Student Builds 2.5 kg Removable E-Bike Motor For $300
59357 views
Check Out: Sustainable Clothing, Slick Bike Storage, Short Cranks, & "e-bike Shoes"
52209 views
Fox Patent Shows Automatically Decoupling Hub & Disengaging Derailleur
49386 views
Tech Briefing: New Year, New Gear - January 2023
48731 views
$1,000 Bike Desks, Airless Tires & More - The Best MTB Adjacent Tech From the CES Show
34229 views

6 Comments

  • 4 0
 Adjusting to pre Covid levels I’m sure, back to normal after the fake inflation
  • 1 0
 How are the employees supported when they are fired? And why is there a bright future for cycling and specialized? I mean if the future is bright, why fire people?
Strange Message. If yout business is struggeling just say it but dont try to sell it as everything is fine
  • 1 0
 I don't like this bullsh!t bla bla bla companies write when they lay off employees...
  • 1 0
 Bike Industry is in a bubble
  • 1 0
 More like that bubble recently popped, post covid supply and demand
  • 1 0
 covid bubble burst





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.038138
Mobile Version of Website