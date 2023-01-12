Specialized has announced that it is laying off 8% of its employees across the company.
A press release published on Wednesday revealed the Specialized layoffs would affect staff globally and included workers at company-owned retail stores in the U.S. and overseas. Bicycle Retailer found public fillings
suggesting that the company was planning to lay off around 120 Workers in the U.S.
The layoffs come after Specialized states the global economy is "changing faster than anticipated and rapid changes within cycling." The company claims this round of layoffs will allow it to be "adaptive, whilst still investing in innovation."
|We are transforming the company around our purpose to Pedal the Planet Forward. Our priority is to better serve riders, retailers, and communities and to be the best place for our teammates to innovate and grow. The time is now to adapt to the current environment and ultimately led us to make some extremely tough decisions today. I want to recognize those teammates who departed and thank them for all their contributions, hard work, and dedication to Specialized. We are focused on ensuring that they are fully supported during this difficult time. It may be tough to see in the moment, but the future of cycling and the future of our brand is bright.— Scott Maguire, Specialized CEO
This news follows Specialized ending contracts with ambassador athletes
with a representative for the company telling VeloNews
: "our social ambassador program is continuing to change with the needs of the rider, but it definitely isn’t going away."
6 Comments
Strange Message. If yout business is struggeling just say it but dont try to sell it as everything is fine