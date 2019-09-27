First Look: Specialized's Limited Edition Stumpjumper Inspired by Pemberton, BC





So, what the heck makes it worthy of the Pemberton name? Rather than use the slacker and lower EVO frame , Specialized took the standard, 140mm-travel Stumpjumper platform and ditched the air-sprung rear-end for a coil-sprung, four-way adjustable Fox DHX2 shock.There's a 150mm-travel Fox 36 Elite fork with the Grip2 damper on the front of the bike, although I have to point out that the Stumpjumper Pro model costs $6,320, or $1,200 less, and comes with the Factory-spec, Kashima-treated Fox 36 with the same damper...

If you were to drive about thirty minutes north of someplace called Whistler, you'd end up in the small town of Pemberton that's home to 2,500 people and some of the best riding British Columbia has to offer. With the release of their $7,520 USD Stumpjumper Pemberton LTD Edition with both 27.5" and 29" wheels, it seems that the crew at Specialized are a fan of the town's rocky and technical singletrack as well.There are some other differences as well; carbon cranks on the Pemby-inspired bike versus alloy on the Pro, and four-piston brakes from Magura rather than SRAM stoppers, but both come with the same carbon Roval wheels. Smartly, the Pemberton bike gets a GRID casing tire on the front wheel, but a sturdier 'BLCK DMND' casing tire on the back - Pemberton is full of sharp rocks, so many locals take a similar approach to tire choice.The geometry is identical, and while there are a few other minor differences, the most notable seems to be the more adjustable, coil-sprung shock on the Pemberton'd bike. So, what do you make of it: Does this limited edition Stumpy make sense or not?