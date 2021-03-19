Specialized Partners with Tesla Co-Founder for a New Battery Recycling Solution

Mar 19, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
2020 Specialized Turbo SL

Specialized is looking to offer recycling for all of its e-bike batteries by the end of the year thanks to a partnership with one of Tesla's co-founders Jeffrey Straubel and his company Redwood Materials, The Verge reports.

Founded by Straubel in 2017, Redwood Materials previously focused on recycling electric car batteries and breaking down any waste materials from Tesla's own battery-making process.

Chris Yu, chief product officer at Specialized, told The Verge: "Generally, the bikes will long outlast the packs for the typical user, and so it’s always been in the back of our minds: what do we do about them?"

Specialized hopes that in the future it will recover any e-bike battery using its network of dealers and retail partners before shipping to Redwood's recycling facility in Northern Nevada. The first step of the recycling process is working out what inside the battery can be recycled, this includes connectors, wires and plastics. Next, a chemical process will begin removing elements like nickel, cobalt and copper. A percentage of these materials are put back into the process of making more batteries.

Currently, Redwood aims to complete the recycling process domestically in the US. Often electronic waste can end up being shipped to developing countries rather than companies dealing with it themselves. A two-year investigation by the Basel Action Network (BAN) in 2019 found that 352,474 metric tonnes of electronic waste was illegally shipped from the EU. Shipments from UK council recycling centers ended up in Nigeria, Tanzania and Pakistan.

Specialized plans to have a pathway for all batteries to the Redwood Materials recycling plant by the end of 2021. Chris Yu explained to The Verge that this could mean customers being made aware of the service through dealers or showing the expected end-of-life date of the better through the Specialized smartphone app. Specialized said it has been trialling the process and so far 100% of the batteries it collected have gone to Redwood. While Specialized is not unique in offering a recycling program it does seem like it is trying to offer a more complete solution.

Posted In:
Industry News Specialized


37 Comments

  • 102 18
 An easy solution would be to remove the batteries from the bikes...????
  • 14 10
 Where's the fun in that.
  • 26 2
 Pfft, an E-bike without a battery? Can't ever see such a ridiculous idea catching on. How would you go up hills? Or ride far?
  • 8 5
 How about adding gaz engines in bikes !?
  • 3 0
 @Allen82: You've clearly never ran a riding buddy into the ground by making them climb so much in the summer heat they puke. Loads of fun.
  • 5 2
 @Joebohobo: or of you have a busy life with kids
  • 1 0
 @Allen82: A lot of fun for you, if you don't tell the rider about it, and they can't figure out why they can't braaap down the street at 30km/h with no effort.
  • 6 5
 @ybsurf: Kids as an excuse to not pedal uphill is a joke. We're all busy. With two kids, full time work and full time graduate student... I'm still out there earning it...

If you're on an e-bike, you generally want the fun without all the work and and that's okay.
  • 4 1
 @ybsurf: I have kids. I don’t ebike. I get more fit all the time as I want my kids to grow up seeing.
  • 1 1
 Was going to make a good on spec post but your comment really does point out the priority of the three waste reduction “R”s.
  • 1 0
 @Savage-Banana has never ridden an E-Bike
  • 1 0
 Im one of them old school acoustic riders
  • 21 1
 Glad to see a big player stepping up like this now and not later when the issue becomes more than obvious.
  • 6 0
 I agree although I hope this is an obvious issue from the get go. Hopefully if Specialized (and any manufacturer making ebikes) makes recycling the batteries free and available to anyone there will be no excuse not to recycle them.
  • 2 0
 All manufacturers needs to be doing this and the sale of their bikes should include a fee on the front end to pay for it.
  • 1 0
 Bosch might be bigger than tesla!
  • 14 0
 They should probably implement a core charge, like lead-acid car batteries, so they actually get the batteries back instead of having them go to a landfill.
  • 9 0
 Glad to see the report discloses how much of this stuff goes onto a trash pile and not recycled at all. E-waste recycling is a notoriously shady business, with companies sending raw materials overseas to developing nations that lack the infrastructure for safe processing. Also, glad to see Specialized try to find a responsible way to lead in this area. Lets see the others catch up. And no, that doesnt mean you raise your prices!!
  • 1 0
 so....raise prices?
  • 1 0
 @friendlyfoe:

www.nooooooooooooooo.com
  • 11 0
 But when will Evo Levo's be mining bitcoin as you pedal?
  • 5 0
 Obviously it won't be bitcoin. It'll be S-Works Coin, and if you spend any of it, Specialized will sue you.
  • 2 0
 Good, while that should have been addressed at the outset of ebikes its good that they are addressing it and not brushing it under the rug.
  • 1 0
 Maybe they should have thought about this from the beginning? For such a formattable company to put so little thought into where these batteries are going when their life cycle is done is embarrassing.
  • 4 2
 now can they partner with someone to teach the Freds that buy them how to not ride like dickheads? that would be great.
  • 4 0
 Good to see!
  • 1 0
 Hazardous good shipping is expensive and you need to be authorized. Seems like an issue for them if they want dealers to be able to do this.
  • 3 0
 Will they send a bike in space?
  • 3 1
 It's so easy to hate e-bikes when they look derpy and are bad for the environment.... don't take that away from me.
  • 1 0
 This is great news! I've been looking for a place to recycle the battery packs we have in our warranty dept. I hope they can get this up and running soon!
  • 3 0
 lawsuits pending final approval
  • 1 2
 we must be getting to the point where the first e-bike batteries are going to need to be replaced. not to worry only a grand or two for a new one, just put it down to 'maintenance costs'.
  • 1 0
 The environmentalist stance on ebikes is still, on the balance of all the evidence, that they should be kicked into the sea
  • 1 4
 I’m seeing more and more of these motor bikes on my local trails and I get annoyed when they’re riding up or we’re both on a relatively level surface and the rider doesn’t yield. Whatever I get it but I still have no interest in an ebike.
  • 1 0
 Finally, i was waiting for this. Now i know how to spend my 20 thousand.
  • 4 4
 Buy a bike without a battery. Problem solved!
  • 2 4
 Yes! This!

Post a Comment



