Specialized Patents Strange Air Shock - Shock Week 2023

A view of what the "cup-shaped" air piston (marked 520) might look like in real life.

A cross-section of this design of air spring in the extended position. A cross-section of the same air spring in the compressed position.

Closing off the extra chamber with a cup-shaped piston

Force-displacement curve for the spring design described above. The solid lines represent a typical air spring (one line for compression and one for rebound) while the dashed lines represent the curve for the spring described above.

A cross-section view of another design of air spring in the extended position. A cross-section of the same air spring in the compressed position.

The plunger approach

The force-travel curve for the air spring depicted in Figures 4A and 4b directly above is shown with a dashed line, while the solid line represents the spring curve for a conventional air spring.

A fork air spring is depicted with an air sleeve (401) and extra air chamber (412) which would be closed off when the piston (520) passes the ports (423).

What's the point?

Will it ever be produced?

Impressive catch of our patent application! Our Ride Dynamics team has a 24/7 obsession with improving the ride through advancing suspension, chassis design, and kinematic performance. When we hit on a concept that's promising, we pursue a patent. While we'd love to spill the beans about the tech you discovered and if/when it might see the dirt, it's just too early — Specialized