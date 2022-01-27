Specialized Plans to Add Consumer-Direct Sales February 1

Specialized plans to add a consumer-direct option for online bike sales next week, our sister publication Bicycle Retailer and Industry News reported
.
While the brand currently offers online sales, customers who buy bikes online must pick up their orders at local dealers or have them delivered to their homes by the local dealers. Those options will reportedly remain, but sales margins for the involved retailers will change: retailers that assemble bikes purchased online for pickup will earn 50% of their standard sales margin, compared with 75% currently, and retailers that assemble and deliver bikes purchased online will earn 75% of the standard margin, according to BRAIN. (It's unclear what they earn on bikes they assemble and deliver at the moment.)
Starting Tuesday, however, customers will have the option to have their bikes shipped directly from Specialized to their doorsteps. The bikes ordered online will be shipped mostly assembled, similar to what consumer-direct brands currently do, and will be pre-assembled at Specialized's facilities in Salt Lake City and Ohio. The shipping boxes will include the tools needed for customers to assemble them the rest of the way, plus QR codes to link to instructional videos.
Specialized has been leading the "hybridization" of traditional retail and consumer-direct models for years, as one of the major brands to offer click-and-collect sales options, but is the first major traditional sales brand to also offer a consumer-direct option.
We have reached out to Specialized for comment and will update this story as more information becomes available.
85 Comments
Sinyard: "How can we increase margin per bike whilst simultaneously screwing as many dealers as possible?"
Bob the intern: "Maybe we can just sell direct to consumer, but at the same price."
Sinyard: "Everyone meet Bob, our new VP of Sales!"
In this model a store still make money on the build (how much, not sure, but hopefully profitable), build a relationship with a customer for future service work and can help their customers get the bike they need because they're pulling from a larger pool of inventory instead of being constrained to what they pre-booked or what the distributor still happens to have in stock.
There are actually a lot of positives to this model for consumers and shops alike.
Always reminds me of the scene in parks & rec where Ron walks into a home hardware: “hello sir, can I he..” Ron “I know more than you” *continues walking*
I’ve definitely bought bikes through both channels and plan to do the same moving forward.
I like the way modern Specialized stuff rides, and since Merida owns 49% of them, quality is good. But they’re the bullies of the industry.
Eff the big red S.
Let's imagine that right now, a dealer got a $500 commission when someone walked in and bought a Specialized from them.
Today, if I order a bike online for pickup instead of walking into a store, that commission will go down to $375.
After February 1, that commission would go down to $250 if I choose to pickup the assembled bike at the dealer.
If, on the other hand, after February 1 I choose to have it shipped directly to my house, the dealer gets nothing.
FWIW I called my dealer about 3x on a bike, and he told me with the bike shortage it was better for them to push people to the site for the buy online pickup in store model. The reason of course, they had almost no bikes, so linking a model and size to a person was difficult, but if they told a bunch of people to go to the site and buy they sold more than 2x the bikes, making about 50% as much, and did not have to carry as much inventory. and this is not a small dealer at all, pre-covid they had about 300 bikes built and of the sales floor.
First, since we are more of a road-gravel(kill me pls) shop and we sell very little mtbs, Specialized doesnt allow us to order big bikes(Demo , Enduro) anymore.
Second, there used to be two layers of discounts, one from the shop itself and another one from Specialized if the bike was meant for personal use of an employee, the scratched that too.
On top of that our margin has gotten smaller... Im happy I sold my Demo. I don't want to ride such a brand.
When I was speaking with another shop, to oder my Trek Session, I found out that their situation is much better. Ieven get a bigger discount from a shop that I dont work for than from the one I work for. Ridiculous...
The golden rule used to be not to go into competition with your own resellers, but they already do that to a degree and this has to be about taking sales from YT etc. - not based on price, but on making that buy from home impulse purchase as frictionless as possible.
In the ebike future the retailer still has a big role for these bikes; sure you can get it direct from Spec., but when you're Levo's motor sh*ts the bed for the fifth time that's 5 trips to the local Spec dealer and income for them?
All this does is increase the cost of repairs at the LBS as they get screwed. Bring a bike in you bought direct for a warranty to the LBS -how does that work?
Not a fan.
How long before the spec PR machine comes out and says "This was vital to maintain competitive in the marketplace" as if all their bikes aren't already perpetually sold out.
This is worthy of a "Hallelujah Holy Shit Where's The Tylenol" rant
Now that a major has done this, the rest will follow suite eventually. Once again, I think this is good as in the long run it will give the manufactures better visibility to consumers trends thereby reducing waste(cost). Hopefully in the long run, giving all the manufacturers the ability to operate on skinnier margins thereby keeping MSRP's from inflating as fast. Hey I'm an idealist, so I like to think free market principles help keep things in check.
I am not super worried about a multibillion dollar company "making a buck." Transition moved to a dual model and it has seemed to allow them to reduce prices somewhat because their prices are basically the best in the boutique brands.
Weird flex on capitalism though.
Fixed that for you.
