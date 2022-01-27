close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Specialized Plans to Add Consumer-Direct Sales February 1

Jan 27, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  
Tom Richards photo

Specialized plans to add a consumer-direct option for online bike sales next week, our sister publication Bicycle Retailer and Industry News reported.

While the brand currently offers online sales, customers who buy bikes online must pick up their orders at local dealers or have them delivered to their homes by the local dealers. Those options will reportedly remain, but sales margins for the involved retailers will change: retailers that assemble bikes purchased online for pickup will earn 50% of their standard sales margin, compared with 75% currently, and retailers that assemble and deliver bikes purchased online will earn 75% of the standard margin, according to BRAIN. (It's unclear what they earn on bikes they assemble and deliver at the moment.)

Starting Tuesday, however, customers will have the option to have their bikes shipped directly from Specialized to their doorsteps. The bikes ordered online will be shipped mostly assembled, similar to what consumer-direct brands currently do, and will be pre-assembled at Specialized's facilities in Salt Lake City and Ohio. The shipping boxes will include the tools needed for customers to assemble them the rest of the way, plus QR codes to link to instructional videos.

Specialized has been leading the "hybridization" of traditional retail and consumer-direct models for years, as one of the major brands to offer click-and-collect sales options, but is the first major traditional sales brand to also offer a consumer-direct option.

We have reached out to Specialized for comment and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Posted In:
Industry News Specialized


Must Read This Week
Pinkbike Poll: How Reliable Are Modern Mountain Bikes?
57097 views
10 Small Canadian Manufacturers Making Rad Things
51924 views
Updated: Anton Sintsov Signs with the Orbea Factory Team - A Complete Timeline of 2022 Team Moves
49346 views
Review: Supersapiens Constant Glucose Monitor
47791 views
10 Bikes of Freeride Fiesta
44996 views
Review: Rapha's Trail Pants & Knee Pads Are Impossibly Comfy
40775 views
Bike Check: Intend BC Founder Cornelius Kapfinger's Euro-Tastic Last Tarvo
37370 views
First Look: Intend's New Hero RD Fork Uses a RockShox Damper
35780 views

85 Comments

  • 80 0
 Yes! Can't wait for the savings to (not) be passed on to the consumer!
  • 17 0
 I see a margin increase in Specialized's future.
  • 7 0
 Since they'll include basic tools and bikes will be packaged differently (more thoroughly assembled), I can't wait to hear how prices will actually be increasing from direct-to-consumer.
  • 5 0
 Remember how everyone was hyped because D2C was going to be cheaper? Who is really cheaper now? Radon and who else?
  • 29 1
 Specialized strategy meeting:

Sinyard: "How can we increase margin per bike whilst simultaneously screwing as many dealers as possible?"

Bob the intern: "Maybe we can just sell direct to consumer, but at the same price."

Sinyard: "Everyone meet Bob, our new VP of Sales!"
  • 1 0
 @Jamminator: Even with that, taking back the dealers margin will still be a huge win.
  • 2 0
 @spaced: YT
  • 1 0
 Agree with the sentiments here. But with many others announcing price increases due to shipping etc, hopefully this will at least mean that specs prices may stay as they are?
  • 26 2
 The real question is why are independent dealers still carrying Specialized in their stores? Time and time again Specialized has shown how little they care for their dealers. It's like battered housewife syndrome.
  • 1 1
 I get why they do it and realize i have no conception of the challenges faced by a LBS, but hard to have sympathy for any shop that hitched their wagon to one of the big 3. What did they expect in the long run?
  • 5 4
 LOL they care so little, because they try to remain relevant by offering direct to consumer sales and giving a slice to the dealers? Pretty sure Trek/Giant/Santa Cruz and other big brands have no system like this because they don't even try. This literally is business innovation. Yeah their squeezing margins but just in the scenario where the bike shop is adding less value. Specialized is the ONLY traditional big brand recognizing that D2C selling is important and trying to fit it into their sales model on top of the traditional model. But yeah applaud Trek and others for literally 0 innovation in sales arena, and also aplaud D2C ONLY companies(YT, Commencal, Canyon) while they offer literally 0 dollars to LBS's. Yeah specialized is evil evil evil.
  • 2 0
 The real question is why anyone thinks a better business model is forcing LBS to preorder months in advance, gamble on which spec to stock in which size/color, tie up working capital in inventory and then not be able to get the bike some of their customers want because of the entire stupid prebooking and distribution model.

In this model a store still make money on the build (how much, not sure, but hopefully profitable), build a relationship with a customer for future service work and can help their customers get the bike they need because they're pulling from a larger pool of inventory instead of being constrained to what they pre-booked or what the distributor still happens to have in stock.

There are actually a lot of positives to this model for consumers and shops alike.
  • 20 1
 That should just about put the final nail in my Specialized LBS's coffin.
  • 9 15
flag Kmccann137 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Not really the people who buy direct are way different than the people who buy from an LBS
  • 11 1
 @Kmccann137: You think that until you can order an in stock bike without talking to a salesperson.
  • 6 1
 @HB208: agreed. I hate having to rationalize why I want what I want when going into bike shops, car dealers, etc
  • 2 0
 @peterman1234: If all is equal, I'd rather buy it from the dealer so its easier to warranty if there is an issue. But it can be a PITA to know if they have bikes in stock.
  • 4 1
 @peterman1234:
Always reminds me of the scene in parks & rec where Ron walks into a home hardware: “hello sir, can I he..” Ron “I know more than you” *continues walking*
  • 1 1
 @HB208: fair point and i buy all my bikes online
  • 1 1
 @Kmccann137: really? Where’d you learn that? Sounds like some assumption.

I’ve definitely bought bikes through both channels and plan to do the same moving forward.
  • 18 0
 But they will keep the prices the same, so cool
  • 10 0
 First they kept any Horst link bikes out of the US, then they had the Roubaix lawsuits, then sued Volagi. They’ve pushed dealers super hard to become franchises even if it’s not a good move, and during the worst Covid shortages, small Specialized dealers got ZERO bikes-even if they could pay cash up front.

I like the way modern Specialized stuff rides, and since Merida owns 49% of them, quality is good. But they’re the bullies of the industry.

Eff the big red S.
  • 8 0
 Just in case you're as bad at math as I am:

Let's imagine that right now, a dealer got a $500 commission when someone walked in and bought a Specialized from them.

Today, if I order a bike online for pickup instead of walking into a store, that commission will go down to $375.

After February 1, that commission would go down to $250 if I choose to pickup the assembled bike at the dealer.

If, on the other hand, after February 1 I choose to have it shipped directly to my house, the dealer gets nothing.
  • 2 1
 And the customer seems to get nothing as well. Which I guess is good if it helps more people go the dealer route.
FWIW I called my dealer about 3x on a bike, and he told me with the bike shortage it was better for them to push people to the site for the buy online pickup in store model. The reason of course, they had almost no bikes, so linking a model and size to a person was difficult, but if they told a bunch of people to go to the site and buy they sold more than 2x the bikes, making about 50% as much, and did not have to carry as much inventory. and this is not a small dealer at all, pre-covid they had about 300 bikes built and of the sales floor.
  • 7 0
 Slightly worse than that. You can pretty much guarantee that the dealer will pick up some of the hassle if the direct buyer has an issue under warranty
  • 1 0
 For the Dealer, the upside is cash flow. They are not buying the bikes from Specialized, then waiting to sell them. Sitting on paid for inventory is tough for your local LBS.
  • 11 2
 This is largely because Specialized failed to buy Mikes Bikes in San Jose, losing out to PON group (Santa Cruz bikes), and Mike Sinyard is salty guy.
  • 18 0
 Everyone knows Santa Cruz is famous for low priced bikes.
  • 1 0
 That was my first thought too. The email Specialized sent out after that deal fell through felt very much a "sour grapes" response to the situation. I assumed they would just open up some Specialized retail stores (and maybe they will), but perhaps this is the more immediate response to that.
  • 6 1
 I work part time in a Specialized shop here in Germany and in the last couple of months it has been ridiculous how much Spec is shitting on us.

First, since we are more of a road-gravel(kill me pls) shop and we sell very little mtbs, Specialized doesnt allow us to order big bikes(Demo , Enduro) anymore.

Second, there used to be two layers of discounts, one from the shop itself and another one from Specialized if the bike was meant for personal use of an employee, the scratched that too.

On top of that our margin has gotten smaller... Im happy I sold my Demo. I don't want to ride such a brand.

When I was speaking with another shop, to oder my Trek Session, I found out that their situation is much better. Ieven get a bigger discount from a shop that I dont work for than from the one I work for. Ridiculous...
  • 1 0
 Be shure that no one more buys Demo alloy frame : 2500€ in 2020 then 3800€ in 2022 !!!
  • 3 0
 At first glance I thought "this makes no sense", especially considering there's not a hope in hell that saving is going to be passed on to us, but maybe it does make some sense:

The golden rule used to be not to go into competition with your own resellers, but they already do that to a degree and this has to be about taking sales from YT etc. - not based on price, but on making that buy from home impulse purchase as frictionless as possible.

In the ebike future the retailer still has a big role for these bikes; sure you can get it direct from Spec., but when you're Levo's motor sh*ts the bed for the fifth time that's 5 trips to the local Spec dealer and income for them?
  • 3 0
 I would see if Specialized has the bike in stock - then go to my LBS and order it from them.
All this does is increase the cost of repairs at the LBS as they get screwed. Bring a bike in you bought direct for a warranty to the LBS -how does that work?

Not a fan.
  • 1 0
 Agreed. Intense is now selling their bikes at Costco. As these bikes show up at my LBS poorly assembled and with issues (thanks e13) the charge for service is higher. If you want to be taken care of and have help with your warranty and crash replacement buy the bike from your LBS
  • 2 0
 Unfortunately, Specialized won’t let me order that bike for you, even if they have it in stock on their website. Their online sales get first priority on new stock.
  • 3 1
 If a bike is cheaper consumer direct I will get it from the brand directly. If I can get fox performance elite stuff, shimano xt group, dtswiss xm1700 and a carbon frame for 4k€ from canyon and get a nx build + fox rythm + alu for the same price at my lbs, and need to spend 6-8k€ for the same spec at my lbs, sorry but I cannot justify that. LBS will inevitabely sell less and less bikes, thats to be expected with the internet... But thats how the market works, you need to be competitive.
  • 4 0
 One more nail in the coffin for the local bike shop. And I really really like my local bike shop.
  • 5 0
 Just expect labor rates to increase (again) to compensate.
  • 1 0
 and so it goes...
  • 2 0
 Working at a shop, we don't see this changing our Short Term business plans but definitely in the long term it'll cause a significant impact in both sales and services (down for sales, hopefully up for service).
  • 4 0
 If local bike shops thought it was tough to get inventory now, just wait. . .
  • 2 0
 LBS business is changing, moving away from retail and more to service. Those that made the switch before the pandemic, stocking up on parts, made out pretty well and continue to do so.
  • 1 0
 Wow that's really shitty.

How long before the spec PR machine comes out and says "This was vital to maintain competitive in the marketplace" as if all their bikes aren't already perpetually sold out.

This is worthy of a "Hallelujah Holy Shit Where's The Tylenol" rant
  • 1 0
 In the long run this is probably good for the LBS. It will allow them to invest their inventory dollars in bikes they are sure will sell and not have to invest in fringe models/colours/sizes in the "hope" they will sell at some point. This should also allow them to reduce their square footage requirements (not having to store so many built up bikes) thereby reducing fixed costs, which are the killer of the LBS during the slower months. I am sure once the math is done, dealers will actually will come out ahead.

Now that a major has done this, the rest will follow suite eventually. Once again, I think this is good as in the long run it will give the manufactures better visibility to consumers trends thereby reducing waste(cost). Hopefully in the long run, giving all the manufacturers the ability to operate on skinnier margins thereby keeping MSRP's from inflating as fast. Hey I'm an idealist, so I like to think free market principles help keep things in check.
  • 1 0
 I see more and more people riding Canyon bikes these days. Like it or not just like when it comes to where a bike is built (China, Taiwan, or Vietnam), there is going to be a race to the bottom for retail/direct delivery. If you are competing with other companies that cut out the local bike shop and that cost, your LBS bike will either cost more, have lower spec parts, or you will be making less margin. If you are making less margin than you competitor you will have less money for development, marketing, customer service, and bonuses for execs. A lot of people say "I'm willing to pay extra for something made in a high labor cost country like the USA, Germany, UK, France, etc." but when it is time for them to pull out their wallet they pick the bike that costs $200 less with the same specs/kit made in a low cost region.
  • 1 0
 The choice with high end carbon bikes is rarely made in the USA , German, etc. vs China/Taiwan. It's big brand with high prices and lower level components vs DTC with higher value. Parts availability for things like Chris King and White Industries parts indicates people will pay for made in the USA when its an option.
  • 1 0
 I can't imagine paying the amount of money bikes cost these days without a solid two to three hour demo ride. Seems like if consumer-direct is the direction the industry is going, there should be a better solve for being able to demo bikes.
  • 1 0
 Unless the price drops for a direct shipment to home, there's no reason to bother with this. If it's either "have to put it together yourself", or "have the LBS assemble it on their time", I'll keep my free time, and let the LBS do the work. The only way this makes any sense is if there is a discount for putting it together yourself.
  • 2 0
 Did they have a choice if their main competition does direct to consumer?? (especially now that their patent on the Horst link suspension design has expired)
  • 3 0
 yes, all their bikes are constantly sold out. they absolutely had a choice.
  • 1 0
 People on here crying about their LBS are the same ones that expect the 10% team discount for placing 10/12 at their local age group enduro and putting the bike shop in their bikereg profile
  • 4 0
 Subject to status!
  • 3 0
 Cash Rules Everything Around Me
  • 2 0
 Cream
  • 2 0
 Get the Money! Dollar Dollar Bill Y all
  • 1 0
 CREAM?
  • 4 3
 This is great. I love my Stumpy and want to deal directly with Specialized anyway. I do my own service, part replacement...etc. Take out the middleman.
  • 5 0
 Usually taking out a middleman means lower prices. I imagine this means higher profit margins for Specialized.
  • 1 5
flag railbender (38 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @HB208: Good for Specialized. People need stop demonizing making a buck. In either case, the consumers will vote with their wallets. Adjust to change or get left behind.
  • 5 1
 @railbender: Lol, ok dude. I am just saying that the business model of cutting out the middle man usually benefits the consumer and the brand (reduce logistics, sales reps, etc.). It seems like Specialized is basically just benefitting them at the expense of an entire shop ecosystem and potentially the consumer.

I am not super worried about a multibillion dollar company "making a buck." Transition moved to a dual model and it has seemed to allow them to reduce prices somewhat because their prices are basically the best in the boutique brands.

Weird flex on capitalism though.
  • 1 0
 @HB208: I agreed with your first reply. It will be interesting to see how things turn out for them. I'm also happy that Transition has found a good business model. Ultimately, as long as good bikes are being made we all will be happy.
  • 1 0
 @railbender: Ultimately, as long as good bikes (that are affordable for the average person) are being made we all will be happy.

Fixed that for you.
  • 3 0
 I love not owning a Specialized
  • 1 0
 @pinkbike Specialized has been doing consumer direct for months. I bought a stumpy evo frame in November off their website. Welcome to 2021.
  • 2 0
 Now taking pre-orders for 2027 bikes!
  • 1 3
 And then the customer will show up at the shop with their unassembled bike that was just shipped to them asking for help putting it together. This is pretty rough for the LBS. At least the pricing will be the same online/in person.
  • 5 0
 Your scenario is grossly exaggerated. Bikes will be mostly assembled and come with tools. Just like Canyon et al. has shown, most people are NOT going to their LBS to have it assembled. The people who bring in boxed bikes for assembly are true novice riders who got in over their head and had an issue outside putting on a handlebar and front wheel.
  • 1 0
 They'll have to adjust and charge more for assembly, though I doubt they'll be able to charge more than $200.
  • 1 0
 @Jamminator: yeah its all good man. It's definitely going to happen at some point. I'm not saying that everyone's gonna do it!
  • 4 1
 Specialized sucks
  • 2 0
 Specialized to dealers - thanks for your help over the years, now GFY.
  • 1 0
 I wonder if this will remain a USA only option or if it will be rolled out worldwide eventually.
  • 1 0
 I wonder if the price point will change
  • 4 0
 Yep, it’ll keep going up.
  • 1 0
 Price drop coming in line with YT increasing prices?
  • 8 0
 No chance in hell lol
  • 1 0
 don't matter nothing in stock anyway......
  • 1 0
 Yay to lbs's dying and no place being able to service your bike.
  • 1 1
 If we purhcase online, who do we talk to when the shocks die early deaths to get us back on the trail?
  • 1 0
 I bet they start charging for shipping a bike to your house now too.
  • 1 0
 rip to all the shops that only sell sped. bikes...
  • 1 0
 I really with emoji's were compatible with PB
  • 1 0
 Oh no
  • 3 3
 F*** Specialized. Cutting out LBS all together.
  • 1 1
 Here for the comments.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011297
Mobile Version of Website