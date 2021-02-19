Specialized Releases Artsy Limited-Edition Chisel Framesets

Feb 19, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
The Earth design

Specialized has pursued an unprecedented level of artistry with the new Chisel LTD frameset, which aims to represent the elements of earth, air, fire, and water in four colorways. The theme and inspiration, according to Specialized, is the idea that the natural world is decaying as the digital world expands, hence the series name Disrupting the Decay.

From the Specialized website:

bigquotesJust as the Chisel rides a thin ribbon of dirt through the landscape, we are riding a thin line between a physical and digital reality in our daily lives–a line that is becoming increasingly blurred every day. As our natural world decays and our digital world continues to expand, we challenge you to question the relationship of the two with our latest Artist Series – Disrupt the Decay. We used the elements of Earth, Air, Fire, and Water as inspiration to push against the digital world to create four unique, limited-edition Chisel frames that beg the question, “Where does one world end and the other begin?

The Chisel is the Epic Hardtail’s alloy sister but has marginally more aggressive numbers than the race-bred carbon version. It has internal cable routing, BSA bottom bracket threading, and 12x148 rear hub spacing. Each frame comes with a coffee-table book that showcases the art and thought processes of the artists.

The Air design

Specialized explains each design:

EARTH: The subdued colors on the Earth frame are inspired by the ceramic-like tones and textures of the desert landscape interrupted with a digital glitch effect, creating a gap in the information. The glitch appears on areas of the seatstay and the collage photography of the seat tube.

AIR: The luminous wash on the Air frame symbolizes the fog rolling over the hills off the Pacific colliding with Silicon Valley. Just as the fog envelopes you in the natural world, the digital world can also envelope you in its technicolor infinity, which is represented in the colorful and glitch-filled logos.

FIRE: Fire can be overwhelming and creates a barrier, with only small gaps between the flames to pass through. Similarly, digital firewalls are a barrier, only allowing small pieces of data to pass through. Reflective foil pieces under red tint on the Fire frame represent data passing through, while the Chisel graphic on the seat tube melts from the heat of fire.

WATER: The flowing layers of color on the Water frame are inspired by the shifting blues of Icelandic lakes. This flow also takes place in the digital world through the binary code of 1’s and 0’s. Binary 1’s and 0’s create the Specialized downtube logo and the S head tube badge. When translated to English, the binary reads “Nature Digital Nature Digital…” over and over again.

The Earth and Air framesets are available now for $1,500 USD, and the Fire and Water designs are expected to become available in June.

Fire
Water


23 Comments

  • 15 0
 Yay. Last Airbender frames. I live knowing my true wish has been fulfilled
  • 5 0
 But then the fire frame attacked....
  • 4 0
 Yip yip!
  • 8 0
 Calling a frame "artsy" is a good way to make a custom frame painter throw him/herself off a cliff.
  • 1 0
 hahaha
  • 1 0
 I mean, they're cool but 'custom' is a pretty strong word
  • 6 0
 Very nice idea, but I'm still waiting for the delivery of the regular Chisel frameset that I ordered last November. I hope it is not being painted over and sold to someone else as part of this new release...
  • 1 0
 Am I the only one that wants to have a word with specialized for constantly releasing frames and bikes that are “Special Editions” when the normal spec bikes aren’t even in stock? Like cmon specialized, I love your products but 8-10 month waits on bikes for the masses yet you release CARBON STRIDER BIKES?!?!?
  • 1 0
 I feel like whoever wrote the descriptions would be the worst to have a beer with. They would use words like "charcuterie" and refer you to an NPR podcast on it they found really "informative."
  • 1 0
 Sweet. Specialized finally decided to paint a frame in something than puke pink, bone white, Easter egg colors, or black. It’s about damn time. They’ve had the worst colorways over the past few years.
  • 1 0
 Turns out people like different things. I've been a huge fan of Specialized's colour choices the last few years.
  • 3 0
 wait for the summer of Love real LSD you can lick paint scheme
  • 2 0
 The air frame is really pretty, it'll probably make your wallet feel like air too!
  • 3 1
 Trying to decide how I feel about this... I keep coming back to somewhere between No and Disingenuous.
  • 1 0
 Disrupting decay with wet paint and hydroforming--they can't be composted
  • 3 0
 Can someone please explain the $1500 worth of features here?
  • 2 0
 The earth colorway reminds me of yogurt.
  • 1 0
 Hmmmm yoghurt!
  • 1 0
 What is this? The earth frame looks sightly different (other welds no chaintay protection) Cmon..
  • 2 0
 And what about the Earth, Wind and Fire version ?
  • 2 0
 I dig 'em.
  • 1 0
 "Specialized has pursued an unprecedented level of artistry" ????
  • 1 1
 Cool gravel bike frames.

