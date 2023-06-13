Specialized Releases Levo SL HT - An eMTB Hardtail for Kids

Specialized has added a new pint-sized electric hardtail to their lineup that uses the same SL 1.2 motor found in the recently launched full-sized, full-suspension Levo SL
. The motor provides 50 Nm of torque and is powered by a 320 Wh battery. Considering the lighter weight of the riders this bike is aimed at, they'll be ready for snacks and a nap well before the battery needs to be charged.
The idea is that the very
lucky rider (especially so considering the $3,800 price tag) who receives a Levo SL HT will be better equipped to keep up with their parents or other older, stronger, riding companions on longer rides.
Levo SL HT 24 Details
• Aluminum frame
• 100mm fork
• 24" wheels
• Specialized SL 1.2 motor; 50 Nm torque, 320 W power
• 320 Wh battery
• Weight: 36.6 lb (16.6 kg)
• MSRP: $3,800 USD
I don't have kids of my own, but I've spent enough time riding with my niece and nephew to know that the struggle is real – even just getting to the top of a small hill can end up feeling like an epic endeavor, especially when the tears start flowing and no amount of candy bribery can stop the meltdown. The Levo SL HT doesn't come with a no-tears guarantee, but I imagine it'll help reduce the likelihood of a trailside tantrum.
And yes, I'm sure that the mere existence of this bike will cause some outrage. “Kids these days have it too easy. Why, back in my day our bikes had cantilever brakes, tubes in the tires, and we rode uphill both ways. In the snow...” Keep in mind that Specialized isn't the first company to offer a kids eMTB – Commencal, Woom, and Scott, among others have had one in their lineups for years.
Personally, I'm really curious to see the progression of riders that have access to an e-bike at a young age. Do they end up totally shunning non-motorized bikes, or does it become another option, a way to mix things up when they're not on a regular bike? Is it a gateway to dirt biking? Or do they just end up forgetting about mountain biking altogether in favor of TikTok dances or whatever the latest teen craze is?
Getting back to the bike, there's only one size, which has a 365mm reach, a 66-degree head angle with a 100mm fork, and 420mm chainstays. According to Specialized, the low standover height should allow the bike to accommodate riders between 48” - 60” tall (122 -152 cm), or approximately 6-years-old and up.
The parts kit consists of a RockShox Reba fork, SRAM Level T brakes, and an 11-speed NX drivetrain. 24” alloy rims are mounted up with 2.35” wide Specialized Ground Control tires, and there's an 80mm Trans-X dropper post. The frame is available in three colors – Gloss Blaze, Gloss Oak Green, or Satin Black.
In conjunction with the launch of the Levo SL HT, Specialized is also donating hundreds of kids bikes and helmets to various local organizations. They issued the following statement: "Specialized believes that kids hold the power to create our future and are dedicated to improving the lives of youth through cycling. With the introduction of their first ever electric mountain bike for kids, their focus was to not only expand the horizons of mountain biking, but to support greater access to the love of riding for all kids. To do so, Specialized is donating over 500 kids bikes and helmets to local organizations so that youth can harness the cognitive, socio-emotional, and physical well-being benefits of cycling."
Photos: Harookz / Specialized
-Bill Hicks.
No kid should have 300 watts to play with. It’s unsafe for them and other users.
"Oh don't worry little Billy, I can make your life just as easy as I've been making the rest of it by avoiding proper parenting and teaching life skills... here's this $4k e-hardtail... now stop whining, it makes me nervous that I may might have to learn to be a parent."
"...but I've spent enough time riding with my niece and nephew to know that the struggle is real – even just getting to the top of a small hill can end up feeling like an epic endeavor, especially when the tears start flowing and no amount of candy bribery can stop the meltdown..."
WTF... this is supposed to happen... this is when life lessons are learnt. These are the moments where too many parents are failing their children. When this happens... deal with it, go home. But come back and do it again. And again... and again. Guess what, pretty soon you have competent kids with life skills that don't fold like a wet noodle when their starbucks isn't hot enough
When my kids were little, they hated hard climbs... so guess what... teaching them to push through some tough climbs and just f*cking suck it up and muscle through most climbs... built their strength, resilience, performance and character. And now they're both 12 years old and climb like little goats and can deal with the real world. And my kids aren't some kind of jr. phenoms... just regular kids who hated climbing (still do) and had meltdowns... and now they're better for it.
If you buy this for your kid you're most likely pedaling an uber-E-bike with your dropper lowered, resting your pot belly on the top tube... raising the next entitled little pieces of shit. Sorry, this annoys the shit out of me.
Imagine being able to do a 10 mile ride with your 6 year old, without having to break their spirit and they still want to go back out next week. So horrible. Just think of it as two different sports on a similar platform, and you'll all be less mad.
Uhh... this is totally still very, very easy to do without dropping $4k on a kids hardtail ebike.
Yeah-this seems sooooooo great. My “core memories” of the freedom pedaling 10-15 miles to a friend’s house at 13 seem lame now. How did I endure such drudgery???
H.A.R.D. (Halt Activities of Recreational Decadence)
The first protest will be at ski resorts this winter, where the group can attempt to get ski resorts shut down for pussifying our children. After that we will take on towing activities, such as water skiing, wakeboarding, kite surfing, etc.
Honestly though, biking is fun, but some people aren't into the whole sufferfest aspect of cycling. If e-bikes are the way to a larger cycling population then I am all for it. It will make bikeable cities, and better cycling trails more viable for city planners to make in the future.
Let these people call themselves cyclists, embrace them as our own. No one on an e-bike is saying that they are more hardcore than regular cyclists.
You just don't like getting passed, you cucks!
let's not forget the real enemy here: Surons roosting out all over our trails
The bike industry forges on-pushing Bropeds with no concurrent commitment to trail (re)design and no concern for allowing motorized vehicles on non-motorized trails or trail user safety.