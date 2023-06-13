Specialized Releases Levo SL HT - An eMTB Hardtail for Kids





The idea is that the very lucky rider (especially so considering the $3,800 price tag) who receives a Levo SL HT will be better equipped to keep up with their parents or other older, stronger, riding companions on longer rides.

Specialized has added a new pint-sized electric hardtail to their lineup that uses the same SL 1.2 motor found in the recently launched full-sized, full-suspension Levo SL . The motor provides 50 Nm of torque and is powered by a 320 Wh battery. Considering the lighter weight of the riders this bike is aimed at, they'll be ready for snacks and a nap well before the battery needs to be charged.The idea is that thelucky rider (especially so considering the $3,800 price tag) who receives a Levo SL HT will be better equipped to keep up with their parents or other older, stronger, riding companions on longer rides. Levo SL HT 24 Details



• Aluminum frame

• 100mm fork

• 24" wheels

• Specialized SL 1.2 motor; 50 Nm torque, 320 W power

• 320 Wh battery

• Weight: 36.6 lb (16.6 kg)

• MSRP: $3,800 USD

• specialized.com

• Aluminum frame• 100mm fork• 24" wheels• Specialized SL 1.2 motor; 50 Nm torque, 320 W power• 320 Wh battery• Weight: 36.6 lb (16.6 kg)• MSRP: $3,800 USD

I don't have kids of my own, but I've spent enough time riding with my niece and nephew to know that the struggle is real – even just getting to the top of a small hill can end up feeling like an epic endeavor, especially when the tears start flowing and no amount of candy bribery can stop the meltdown. The Levo SL HT doesn't come with a no-tears guarantee, but I imagine it'll help reduce the likelihood of a trailside tantrum.And yes, I'm sure that the mere existence of this bike will cause some outrage. “Kids these days have it too easy. Why, back in my day our bikes had cantilever brakes, tubes in the tires, and we rode uphill both ways. In the snow...” Keep in mind that Specialized isn't the first company to offer a kids eMTB – Commencal, Woom, and Scott, among others have had one in their lineups for years.Personally, I'm really curious to see the progression of riders that have access to an e-bike at a young age. Do they end up totally shunning non-motorized bikes, or does it become another option, a way to mix things up when they're not on a regular bike? Is it a gateway to dirt biking? Or do they just end up forgetting about mountain biking altogether in favor of TikTok dances or whatever the latest teen craze is?Getting back to the bike, there's only one size, which has a 365mm reach, a 66-degree head angle with a 100mm fork, and 420mm chainstays. According to Specialized, the low standover height should allow the bike to accommodate riders between 48” - 60” tall (122 -152 cm), or approximately 6-years-old and up.The parts kit consists of a RockShox Reba fork, SRAM Level T brakes, and an 11-speed NX drivetrain. 24” alloy rims are mounted up with 2.35” wide Specialized Ground Control tires, and there's an 80mm Trans-X dropper post. The frame is available in three colors – Gloss Blaze, Gloss Oak Green, or Satin Black.In conjunction with the launch of the Levo SL HT, Specialized is also donating hundreds of kids bikes and helmets to various local organizations. They issued the following statement:Photos: