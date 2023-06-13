Specialized Releases Levo SL HT - An eMTB Hardtail for Kids

Jun 13, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  

Specialized has added a new pint-sized electric hardtail to their lineup that uses the same SL 1.2 motor found in the recently launched full-sized, full-suspension Levo SL. The motor provides 50 Nm of torque and is powered by a 320 Wh battery. Considering the lighter weight of the riders this bike is aimed at, they'll be ready for snacks and a nap well before the battery needs to be charged.

The idea is that the very lucky rider (especially so considering the $3,800 price tag) who receives a Levo SL HT will be better equipped to keep up with their parents or other older, stronger, riding companions on longer rides.
Levo SL HT 24 Details

• Aluminum frame
• 100mm fork
• 24" wheels
• Specialized SL 1.2 motor; 50 Nm torque, 320 W power
• 320 Wh battery
• Weight: 36.6 lb (16.6 kg)
• MSRP: $3,800 USD
specialized.com

I don't have kids of my own, but I've spent enough time riding with my niece and nephew to know that the struggle is real – even just getting to the top of a small hill can end up feeling like an epic endeavor, especially when the tears start flowing and no amount of candy bribery can stop the meltdown. The Levo SL HT doesn't come with a no-tears guarantee, but I imagine it'll help reduce the likelihood of a trailside tantrum.


And yes, I'm sure that the mere existence of this bike will cause some outrage. “Kids these days have it too easy. Why, back in my day our bikes had cantilever brakes, tubes in the tires, and we rode uphill both ways. In the snow...” Keep in mind that Specialized isn't the first company to offer a kids eMTB – Commencal, Woom, and Scott, among others have had one in their lineups for years.

Personally, I'm really curious to see the progression of riders that have access to an e-bike at a young age. Do they end up totally shunning non-motorized bikes, or does it become another option, a way to mix things up when they're not on a regular bike? Is it a gateway to dirt biking? Or do they just end up forgetting about mountain biking altogether in favor of TikTok dances or whatever the latest teen craze is?





Getting back to the bike, there's only one size, which has a 365mm reach, a 66-degree head angle with a 100mm fork, and 420mm chainstays. According to Specialized, the low standover height should allow the bike to accommodate riders between 48” - 60” tall (122 -152 cm), or approximately 6-years-old and up.

The parts kit consists of a RockShox Reba fork, SRAM Level T brakes, and an 11-speed NX drivetrain. 24” alloy rims are mounted up with 2.35” wide Specialized Ground Control tires, and there's an 80mm Trans-X dropper post. The frame is available in three colors – Gloss Blaze, Gloss Oak Green, or Satin Black.

In conjunction with the launch of the Levo SL HT, Specialized is also donating hundreds of kids bikes and helmets to various local organizations. They issued the following statement:

"Specialized believes that kids hold the power to create our future and are dedicated to improving the lives of youth through cycling. With the introduction of their first ever electric mountain bike for kids, their focus was to not only expand the horizons of mountain biking, but to support greater access to the love of riding for all kids. To do so, Specialized is donating over 500 kids bikes and helmets to local organizations so that youth can harness the cognitive, socio-emotional, and physical well-being benefits of cycling."


Photos: Harookz / Specialized

Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech First Looks Hardtails Specialized Specialized Levo Sl


Report
74 Comments

  • 54 10
 What the actual f*ck is this? E-hardtail for kids has to be the jump the shark moment!
  • 31 7
 Yeah, this is dumb. I hope it fails.
  • 4 0
 @lowkeyokeydokey: unfortunately it won’t fail, Walmart has this for $398, they’ll be bought up. I like the concept of kids being able to keep up on longer rides, it really is tough for their little bodies. But mine will learn the same way I did and earn their turns.
  • 4 0
 This will sell like hot cakes … look at how many e-balance bikes there are out there. I’ve found most kids/people will chose throttle over pedal power when given an option.
  • 1 0
 these are already pretty common in Europe
  • 1 0
 It's jumping the shark... In space
  • 36 4
 People who think this is a bike for kids are a bit misguided... This is a bike for parents. No kid this age is going for trail rides alone, so if this means parents can actually go for a ride without having to drag their kid up the hill then everyone wins. Yeah the kid may turn out a bit whacky after growing up in e-bikes but everyone ruins their kids one way or another.
  • 3 2
 The view point most won't see. Well said.
  • 3 0
 I agree, this is for parents. Using the TowWhee to get my son up the hills to where the trails are is exhausting. Still not buying though.
  • 4 3
 Side note... that's true. It's a super selfish way of getting your kids into riding. "I want to ride with my kid, but I don't want to teach them life skills, hard work, work ethic, resilience etc... all that stuff just ruins my ride".
  • 5 1
 This is a bike for those parents for whom the only thing they are raising in their kids is a sense of entitlement. For many it will come back to bite them, hard
  • 1 1
 Yeah-a kid with 300 watts is the solution to park who can’t just go for a mellow ride once or twice a week.
  • 38 8
 Peak BS consumerism. No child needs an ebike.
  • 25 8
 They don't need Power Wheels either - just imagine how many electric Barbie Jeeps have been sold over the years.
  • 8 3
 @mikekazimer: Yeah but they don't grow up and buy human powered cars.
  • 9 3
 @mikekazimer: Barbie Jeeps don't cost $3800
  • 3 0
 @mikekazimer: As a parent I can say they outgrow those toys.
  • 4 3
 @mikekazimer: awful comparison. Power wheels are toy versions of cars, and cars suck and are the epitome of enabling selfish laziness, obesity, heart disease, and environmental destruction. Bikes are fitness and happiness machines that make things better on humans and the environment.
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: All i can see is how many of those are currently sitting in a landfill
  • 1 0
 @Tmackstab: are you saying the Flintstones wasn't a documentary??!
  • 26 6
 eBikes for kids... the pu_sification of our civilization, one step at a time.
  • 13 19
flag thechunderdownunder (42 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 It’s funny how my kid riding his Stacycs ebike would probably trigger you ebike haters, but on his regular bike not. Mind your own business people.
  • 6 6
 Totally. While we're at it we should get rid of airbags and bring back second-hand-smoke.
  • 4 2
 "If you work in marketing or advertising, do me a favor.... kill yourself".

-Bill Hicks.
  • 4 1
 Yet somehow the latest group of kids absolutely smokes you and every other adult on the trail. They move up from juniors to elites and win right out of the gate. You can call these kids whatever you want, but you'll be speaking to the back of their head as they pull away, and they're never going to look back.
  • 21 1
 I see the point behind this, but I still died a little inside.
  • 3 1
 In 10 years acoustic bikes will be as popular as single speeds are now ... consumerism wins, really sad.
  • 4 3
 @brentkratz: why is this sad? I took my SS race bike out this weekend for climbing intervals. My middle daughter said she wanted to go with me. No way she could on her normal trail bike, so she hoped on her mom's kenevo and chased me up the mountain a few times. She was outside, with me, on a bike when she wouldn't have been. That is hardly sad.
  • 11 0
 Kids have it too good these days! My parents acted as if that Team Murray from Gemco was the Redline I really wanted.
  • 3 0
 Comment of the day and it'll be lost on 98% of the Pinkbike commentariat. (Helmet doff)
  • 1 0
 I ended up wrenching for a living for years based on parental bike purchasing choices.
  • 1 0
 Hahahaha I got a Norco Spitfire instead of the Redline 500a that I couldn’t stop dreaming about.
  • 7 0
 Here's a thought... maybe you shouldn't be trying to hit some mileage quota on Strava when you are out riding with your kids. Who cares if they only get 2 miles in on the ride. As long as the kids have fun and can experience a sense of accomplishment, that is all that matters.
  • 4 0
 Yeah-kids rides are about fun and snacks. Adult rides would be better for most folks if the same was true.
  • 19 13
 I personally think it's great! This would allow my younger kids to ride way more trails than they currently can. Everywhere there are climbs just a bit too much or rides that are just a bit too long where I would normally have to pull out the tow rope to get my kids to the top will now all be rideable for the little ones! I think this is rad!
  • 8 5
 Parent on regular bike, kid on ebike. Seems like a great way to get in a proper ride with kids.
  • 8 5
 All you said was how it'll improve and make rides with your kids more enjoyable and have zero impact on other people yet you're getting downvotes. I swear PB users are 10 ply nowadays...
  • 10 1
 Yep, I did the rope tow thing every once in a while for one of my kids that needed help. But that time period goes by very quickly. And being forced to push through some tough climbs and just muscle through most climbs... built their strength, resilience, performance and character... and teach them that getting to the best trails takes work and is earned. Some things in life should be earned. And now they're both 12 years old and climb like little goats.
  • 1 0
 Or you could stuff your ego and ride with kids at their pace and ability level.

No kid should have 300 watts to play with. It’s unsafe for them and other users.
  • 13 7
 "Daddy, climbing is hard!!"

"Oh don't worry little Billy, I can make your life just as easy as I've been making the rest of it by avoiding proper parenting and teaching life skills... here's this $4k e-hardtail... now stop whining, it makes me nervous that I may might have to learn to be a parent."

"...but I've spent enough time riding with my niece and nephew to know that the struggle is real – even just getting to the top of a small hill can end up feeling like an epic endeavor, especially when the tears start flowing and no amount of candy bribery can stop the meltdown..."

WTF... this is supposed to happen... this is when life lessons are learnt. These are the moments where too many parents are failing their children. When this happens... deal with it, go home. But come back and do it again. And again... and again. Guess what, pretty soon you have competent kids with life skills that don't fold like a wet noodle when their starbucks isn't hot enough

When my kids were little, they hated hard climbs... so guess what... teaching them to push through some tough climbs and just f*cking suck it up and muscle through most climbs... built their strength, resilience, performance and character. And now they're both 12 years old and climb like little goats and can deal with the real world. And my kids aren't some kind of jr. phenoms... just regular kids who hated climbing (still do) and had meltdowns... and now they're better for it.

If you buy this for your kid you're most likely pedaling an uber-E-bike with your dropper lowered, resting your pot belly on the top tube... raising the next entitled little pieces of shit. Sorry, this annoys the shit out of me.
  • 6 0
 Got my daughter a Marin full suspension for half the price. She is happy to earn her turns and it is probably more fun.
  • 4 1
 In my mind I have this beautiful Christmas morning scenario where a stoked-out-of-his-mind kid starts unwrapping a gift that's clearly a bike, and as the wrapping paper comes off, he sees the electronics and the bloated downtube and slowly recognizes that it's an eBike, and the smile goes away and the excitement fades, and a slow and stark realization comes across the child's mind, and he looks up and locks eyes with his dad and says deadpan, "Is this what you think of me?"
  • 2 1
 And the fat slow dad with a stained tank top who's dirty ebike sits in the corner, cracks a big greasy smile... and says between bikes of his breakfast donuts... "and now you ride just like me!" Kids runs crying to his room.
  • 1 1
 @islandforlife: you sound ridiculous.
  • 5 2
 Lol, people really hate parents having too much fun with their kids. You should all stand at the bottom of ski lift lines yelling at skiers and snowboarders that they need to hike up and "earn their turns."

Imagine being able to do a 10 mile ride with your 6 year old, without having to break their spirit and they still want to go back out next week. So horrible. Just think of it as two different sports on a similar platform, and you'll all be less mad.
  • 3 1
 Wow. I use technology and electronics every day to keep patients alive that 50 years ago would have died. They live years on this equipment. Learning new ways to do things is how progress has happened. Technology will integrate that’s what it does. Fortunately for the hard core you can always find a harder, more simplistic way to do a thing. To the luddites out there I am sorry for your loss.
  • 2 0
 I am trying to figure out who this e-bike would benefit. For a less skilled kid that struggles on the climbs and general bike handling, a significantly lighter bike would likely be much more beneficial. For the little kids that can shred and want to do hot laps on the enduro track, a full suspension bike would be mandatory. My youngest falls into the former category and I am just picturing her tangled up on the side of the trail with a 37lb bike on top of her.
  • 2 0
 I've got nothing against technologies that are interesting. I do however have something against the class stratification that is inherent between people that can afford things like this for their kids, who also drive Tesla's. Again nothing against the technology it's just that working class people and their kids on affordable bikes and cars probably aren't going to want to hang out with Dr Frank and his son Alexander and vice versa. It creates a divide in our society of The haves and have nots. I will say that as a kid, no matter how much money your family has you still need a BMX bike so you can go jump off of curbs in your neighborhood, it's the fundamental building block and right of passage as a future cyclist, and they only cost a few hundred bucks.
  • 4 3
 I love all the haters here but I see it more like a set of training wheels than the world is going to hell because our kids are too lazy now. Allowing a young person to have super positive experience outdoors the first time out will build positive core memories and is super important I think. eBikes for kids so they can learn and experience the outdoors in a way they have never been able to do, it will hopefully build a foundation for them to keep getting out in the wild and the option to graduate to non-powered bikes will always be there. I am stoked to see these bikes on the local shredders with the stoke of fresh faced shredders, if you ever get bored on your bike go ride with someone new to the sport it is contagious. I think as long as were feeding the good wolf here this will be good for the sport on all ends.
  • 2 1
 "Allowing a young person to have super positive experience outdoors the first time out."

Uhh... this is totally still very, very easy to do without dropping $4k on a kids hardtail ebike.
  • 1 1
 Core memories-of hitting other users. Or crashing from going waaaay too fast. And memories reserved only for the wealthy.

Yeah-this seems sooooooo great. My “core memories” of the freedom pedaling 10-15 miles to a friend’s house at 13 seem lame now. How did I endure such drudgery???
  • 1 0
 It's looking like this would be the place to organize a protest against all activities that are too much fun and not enough sweat and tears.

H.A.R.D. (Halt Activities of Recreational Decadence)

The first protest will be at ski resorts this winter, where the group can attempt to get ski resorts shut down for pussifying our children. After that we will take on towing activities, such as water skiing, wakeboarding, kite surfing, etc.
  • 1 0
 Can't wait to get passed on an uphill section, popping and wheezing (mouth agape), only to hear the cherub angelic voice of a third grader saying, "on your left" as they zip by on a toy that is worth twice my net worth.

Honestly though, biking is fun, but some people aren't into the whole sufferfest aspect of cycling. If e-bikes are the way to a larger cycling population then I am all for it. It will make bikeable cities, and better cycling trails more viable for city planners to make in the future.

Let these people call themselves cyclists, embrace them as our own. No one on an e-bike is saying that they are more hardcore than regular cyclists.

You just don't like getting passed, you cucks!

let's not forget the real enemy here: Surons roosting out all over our trails
  • 4 0
 Wear a condom and a helmet folks.
  • 7 5
 Buncha "adults" pissed off because some kids might have more fun on bikes... But ya, eBikes are the real problem in the sport...
  • 1 1
 If riding a bicycle isn’t fun enough, get the kid a dirt bike………
  • 1 0
 @wyorider: must be weird being so narrow minded.
  • 3 1
 eBike parents need eBike kids, the SWorks E-stroller will be released soon. At least they learned their lesson on the carbon kickbike and made this aluminium.
  • 4 4
 To all the "no kids needs an ebike" posters. No kid needs a computer/ipad/iphone either. I didn't have one growing up. Your kid has one, so stop being a hypocrite. I didn't have an ebike growing up, but that doesn't mean my kid should never have one.
  • 1 1
 And my kids didn't have access to computers/ipads (still no phones) until a certain age either. And it's still limited. They can buy all the ebikes they want once they've learned proper riding and life skills on regular bikes first.
  • 2 0
 Aaaaaaand maybe (just maybe) kids do need a more analog childhood.
  • 6 4
 Everyone wants easy.. raising the NXT generation of kooks and the cycle continues.
  • 2 3
 No child should have 300 watts at their disposal. This is just reckless.

The bike industry forges on-pushing Bropeds with no concurrent commitment to trail (re)design and no concern for allowing motorized vehicles on non-motorized trails or trail user safety.
  • 2 0
 How does an Orbea Rise weigh the same? Made from Unobtainium?
  • 1 1
 It's specialized way of teaching the kids of today patience when they have to sit around and wait for their motor to be repaired.
  • 1 0
 Does this mean my kid can tow me up the hill with a tow-whee now?
  • 1 0
 This is fine.....(everything is on fire)
  • 1 1
 CARL NEED FOR HIS MASCULINE YET SLENDER FRAME!
  • 7 6
 WE ARE FUCKED
  • 1 0
 You guys have bigger problems rn.
  • 4 5
 Specialized continues to make bad moves.
  • 1 0
 By making bikes they will sell?
  • 2 2
 We deserve the nukes
  • 1 3
 Please don't buy your kid this thing





