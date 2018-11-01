PRESS RELEASES

Specialized Releases New Eliminator Tire

Nov 1, 2018
by I Am Specialized  

PRESS RELEASE: Specialized

We’re rolling out a new tire, the Eliminator. While it’s a versatile, all-around gravity tire, the Eliminator is especially at home on loose and aggressive trails. In a sense, Eliminator fills the gap between the Butcher (harder, compacted soils) and the Hillbilly (loose and wet soil).

If you want to call that “enduro”—go ahead. The Eliminator, after all, rolls up to speed easily and absolutely slays on rowdy, chunder-filled tracks. Or you can ditch the buzzword-of-the-day and just think of the Eliminator as an excellent choice for rides when you’ll need a ton of braking control and cornering grip.

TONS OF CORNERING BITE
Let’s start with the tread. The Eliminator combines a distinct row of shoulder knobs with smaller center blocks. The center blocks are arranged evenly to bite in soft soil, but they also help with straight line-to-corner transitions. Carefully-shaped transition knobs between the center blocks and the aggressive shoulder knobs also give the Eliminator a smooth and predictable feel when you lean hard into a corner at high speeds. You get lots of grip and a clear sense of how far you can push the Eliminator before drifting commences.


STICKY AND FAST
Riders need traction, but they also need fast-rolling tires. That’s why we developed a specific GRIPTON tread compound that delivers excellent traction by better conforming to the trail. This compound also helps the tire roll fast, given the tread blocks’ ability to return to their original, un-deformed state with surprisingly little friction. The stuff is sticky and fast.


IT COMES IN TRAIL AND GRAVITY FLAVORS
Eliminator comes in two casings. GRID is your trail casing, as it’s light and supple but burly enough to handle rock gardens. BLCK DMND takes it a step further with more heavily-reinforced sidewalls that help it to blur the line between our GRID and DH casing, while letting you ride DH tracks on a trail bike.

SIZES AND SUCH
Eliminator is available in both GRID and BLCK DMND casings in the following sizes:

27.5 x 2.3” | 27.5 x 2.6” | 29 x 2.3” | 29 x 2.6”

PRICING:
From £50 / $70 USD for the BLCK DMND casing and £40 / $60 USD for the Grid casing

Must Read This Week
Final Results: Red Bull Rampage 2018
133508 views
Canyon Recalls Mountain Bikes Due to Crash Hazard
84809 views
Video: The Top 3 Runs From Red Bull Rampage 2018
78398 views
Halloween Throwback Video: Strahan of the Dead
55750 views
Review: Orange Stage 6 RS
55712 views
What 5 Things Would Make Red Bull Rampage Even Better?
47738 views
Video: The Starling Cycles Sturn is a Single-Speed DH Bike
45891 views
Finals Photo Epic: Kickstart My Heart - Red Bull Rampage 2018
44948 views

33 Comments

  • + 29
 What's with all the aggro names? Maybe we'll see some friendly names sometime soon? The Includer, the Complimenter, the Healer, the Beautifier, the Kindness?
  • + 3
 I just hope we get the "Radiator" at some point.
You know...to get rad on!
  • + 2
 I never had so many punctures in such a short amount of time as I did after mounting a set of GRID tires. For tires that were about the same weight as Maxxis EXO, they sure were a lot weaker. BLCK casing sounds like a step in the right direction but im sour on Specialized rubber. Though the tread wear life was great for the few months I ran them. Same old cliche: back to Maxxis tires once again...
  • + 2
 Interesting, I’ve spent a fair amount of time on Grid tires and have had minimal puncture issues. I did have super fast wear though. Go figure.
  • + 2
 My buddy (Spec. employee) has been on these for about a month, riding daily. They have held up well in extremely rocky conditions this past weekend in the Lost Sierra (Mills Peak). I have been beggin him to grab me one of these to replace the Purgatory in the rear of my Rallon.
  • + 0
 Same experience here, GRID is weak.
  • + 4
 There are different versions of Grid. The old Butcher and Slaughter (pre-Griptron) weighed around 950-1000 g and had heavier casings that Purgatory, Ground Control and the new Griptron Grid tires (800-900 g). So it depends which version of Grid you’re talking about.

My pre-Griptron Slaughter has been bombproof, but I managed to put several holes in a Purgatory Grid within the first month of owning it.

I am guessing the BLCK DMND casing fills the gap after they lightened up Butcher and Slaughter Grids.
  • + 2
 @DMal: true. The only issue was that the old Grid wasn’t that good either. Currently Grid is like something like Exo-light. I went though old Slaughter grid twice. Second time I had Huck Norris in. Tyre pattern is good, better than Minion SS. But it should be beefier around 1050-1100g like Super Gravity
  • + 2
 @DMal: Same here on the Purgatory 2.6 "Grid." 3 or 4 rides on that thing and I punctured the casing. Never again.
  • + 1
 @DMal: same experience with a Purgatory Grid.. tread is still brand new because i got 4 rides out of. Puncture or slice every ride before i retired it and shed a single tear...
  • + 6
 Assegai anyone?
  • + 5
 aggressor
  • + 2
 I hope they fixed their sizing, calling a 2.35 butcher a 2.6 is not right. I bought a 2.3 pergatory as well and it measured 2.1, looked like a xc tire.
  • + 0
 How wide are your rims? That particular variable matters. A lot.
  • + 3
 Yep, Specialized Butcher 2.6 is not wider than the E13 TRS 2.35. That's plain false advertisement.
  • + 5
 @egoncalves09: The specialized 2.6 is not supposed to measure 2.6 on anything less than a 35mm internal rim. Its printed on the package what rim width corresponds to what width. It should measure 2.4 on 30mm rims.
  • + 1
 @JacksonTM: you expect us to read anything but pinkbike comment sections? Down votes for you.
  • + 2
 The marketing is strong with this release. All you need to know: All around Enduro tire and sizes, but with the sizes be sure to subtract 0.2 inches from the width.
  • + 1
 Vernon!
  • + 5
 Looks like an Aggressor.
  • + 1
 Purgatory on EPO? Like the idea of this for a front tyre. The Butcher on my bike has never instilled the kind of confidence I like.
  • + 1
 Would love to have weights listed somewhere. Especially the GRID vs BLK DMND setups.
  • + 0
 Irrelevant.

27,5 2.5” aggressive tyres will have following weights

1ply stupid tyre that will flat all the time will weigh like 700-750g
1ply reinforced flatting a bit less. Grid/exo 750-950g
1.5 ply proper tyre SG/DD 1050-1150g
2ply 1300-1400.

Anyone claiming durability and puncture protection between those categories like 800g tyre being puncture resistance is lying in your face.
  • + 1
 So uhm, we doing this looks like a Session thing for tires now?
I´ll start:
"Looks like a Magic Mary!"
  • + 1
 I take it the ' BLCKDMND ' is their DH casing ?
  • + 1
 Nice tire but will Reebok take legal action?
  • + 1
 Yeah a assegai at half the price I'm in
  • + 2
 Huh
  • + 1
 When will these be available?
  • + 1
 Specialized has them listed as being in stock now.
  • + 1
 Purgatory 3.0
  • + 1
 Weights?
  • - 3
 When will Schwalbe release Randy signature tyre: F@cking Randy

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.042460
Mobile Version of Website