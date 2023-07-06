Specialized Releases New P.Series Bikes

No longer an only child, Specialized's P3 now has three new siblings to keep it company in the lineup. The range now includes a wide spectrum of alloy-framed hardtail bikes, meant to cater to new riders and crusty dirt jumpers alike.

There are some global changes that have been made to the series that are worth noting. Specialized designed Boost-spaced sliding rear dropouts that allow for 15mm of horizontal adjustment and can be set up with a geared or singlespeed configuration. Tire spec on all P.Series bikes will be the Specialized Kicker, which is meant to span the needs of street, dirt, and skatepark riding. All of the new bikes use a 30.9 seatpost, and are routed for an internal dropper, should you want to make your jump bike a little more pedal-friendly. Every frame in the lineup has two color options, and the P3 and P4 can be purchased frame-only.

photo

P1
$650 USD / €800
The P1 is a 20" kids bike focused on progression and durability. The touchpoints have been modified to fit the littler ones, with 19mm OD handlebars, skinny grips, and low standover height. The geometry is corrected for an 80mm fork, should the young shredder require more damping.


photo

P2
$1250 USD / €1250
With 24" wheels and a pretty open-ended geometry, the P2 could be either the next size up for a growing kid, or the ideal smaller-wheeled park and DJ bike for a full-grown adult. The bike comes with a 100mm Manitou J-Unit fork, which should take the edge off any harsh landings.


photo

P3
$2000 USD / €1700
$700 USD / €900 frame only
The original member of the lineup keeps on trucking, with the P3 remaining relatively unchanged. The reach and stack have gotten a bit smaller, to better accommodate the sizing sweep of the new series, and the head angle has gotten a degree slacker, landing at 68.5°. Complete builds come with a Marzocchi Bomber DJ, which I've been impressed by in my experience with it. The P3 frame can also fit a 27.5" wheel, making the platform even more adaptable for those looking to experiment with their dirt jump setup.


photo

P4
$2100 USD / €1700
$700 USD / €900 frame only
Speaking of 27.5" dirt jump bikes, the P4 comes with larger wheels front and back. The frame geometry isn't that far off from hardtails from about 10 years ago, but the bike is still very much focused on jumping and pumping, not necessarily getting out and going for a long pedal. The logic behind the larger frame is simple; most people will be hopping on their dirt jumper as an accessory to their main trail bike, so the geometry should be larger to better bridge the gap between the two. The Bomber fork should help that feel remain consistent, as long as the fast rolling tires and little brakes don't throw you off.


HUPPERT Lucas

For more info on the P.Series bikes, head over to Specialized's website to learn more.


 I got my hopes up for a new P.slope

Can anyone explain to me why all dirt jumpers aren’t $1200?
  • 5 0
 I was hoping that too.
  • 8 1
 We can only hope they bring the P Slope back. Such a sick bike. Idk what the Specialized guys where smoking when they came up with the 27.5 DJ. Could have been a new P Slope instead
  • 4 0
 These are freaking expensive, given how simple they should be. Really disappointed.
  • 13 0
 @WestC0astWanderer: they are going after the 5 investment property owner kook who thinks he needs a new "pump track" bike to ride the recently installed velo-solutions asphalt abortion that was built between his timeshare and the starbucks down the street. 27.5 wheels but he doesn't understand why the pumptrack bike didn't come with 29 because the pinkbike people said that was the best when they ride their squamish enduro test route
  • 5 1
 It's like when a fancy restaurant charges 25 bucks for a burger. Specialized has a big nut. Too many engineers, primadonna industrial designers, over-glorified marketing, 1k an hour lawyers suing anything that moves, Synard's alimony payments. Gotta feed the monkey. Blends in more with fancy 12k road bikes but looks pretty out of place on a dirt jumper.
  • 2 1
 27.5 wheels are easier to source. Hard to find 26" OEM, plus you can just run 26" if you want to.
  • 5 0
 @hamncheez: pretty f*ckin easy considering every other company with a dj has 26" wheels. It's to cater to the sweater vest wearing crowd.
  • 12 0
 No 29er p5?
  • 8 2
 27.5 pumptrack bikes damn f*ck this sport lol. They are testing the waters to remove 26" dirt jumpers from their line up. Obviously they will sell way more since there's now 18 velo-solutions pump track abortions for every half decent set of dirt jumps getting built.

have you ever spent more than 5 mins at an asphalt pump track before getting bored? shits a scam, the people need jumps
  • 2 0
 While I agree about pumptracks being boring, proper jumps are a lot of work. Even with a solid crew you’re probably busier building/maintaining then riding.
  • 8 0
 The P4 looks incredible. IDK why, but I'm an absolute sucker for gray/raw frames with red forks.
  • 5 1
 I understand the hate for the th P. 4, but they're really on to something for the n+1 causal jumper. Especially with a dropper... That's a great 'extra' bike to hit trails, roam the neighborhood with the kids, occasional DJ or park adventure.
  • 2 0
 A p2 with a long seatpost, 2 brakes, and a hacked 10 speed drivetrain was my introduction to mountain biking and will always hold a place in my heart.
  • 2 0
 I disagree. It just be mediocre all around.
  • 1 0
 @BiNARYBiKE: or its a really fun way to do all those things. I ride shuttle trails on mine all the time just because it is different, which is what makes it fun. If someone has the money for it, don't fault them for wanting to have a good time. not everything is a race.
  • 4 0
 I still have my old Specialized P2. Converted it to single-speed. Great bike! I got my hopes up when I saw the title of this article. They could have done some more research before commiting to this new lineup. Nothing next level here.
  • 3 0
 Is that a hydraulic rear brake and a mechanical front?? Probably assuming that everyone is going to take the front off anyways so they're saving a bit of cash but still a weird look.
  • 2 0
 yeah in the same release they try to bring back 24" dj bike for adults and introduce 27.5 dj bike AND BOOST SPACING so your nice bolt on135 rear wheel is useless on this bike and there's next to no options for a replacement unless you build your own.

I've always been a fan of the P bikes and will definitely consider one of these for my son's next bike
  • 5 0
 Why can’t there be multiple sizes in the P3?
  • 2 0
 Yeah chromag has 4 monk sizes, at least 2 would make more sense
  • 1 0
 they are trying to force the 26 as a "kids" size
  • 5 0
 Bring back the SX (supercross) 100mm rear end dual slalom 4x bike.....
  • 3 0
 or even just the P.slope
  • 2 0
 The people want slope bikes specialized.
  • 5 0
 I'm going to hold out for the36-inch wheel E-dirtjumper.
  • 2 1
 Geez. Pick a wheel size and be a d$%k about it. For those that think the 27.5 is stupid... cool. Don't buy it as they literally have the bike with the wheel size you prefer being released in the same article. I do think there will be a market for the 27.5 for exactly what they described.. .someone who might not be DJ to the core and wants a bike that can DJ from time to time but can also cruise around town, hit some jumps, roll an occasional trail... seems like a good addition to the gaggle.
  • 5 1
 NOOOOOOOOOOOOOoooOOOOOOOOOOOOOooooooo
  • 3 0
 Am I to believe Rogatkin signs off on a 27.5 dirt jump bike? This is silly.
  • 1 0
 I still ride a 24" DJ and getting tires is really difficult. There are only small batches of BMX tires that come out that are usually too skinny or too slick for DJ. Hopefully this'll help?
  • 8 5
 27.5 on a dirt jumper… god please stop.
  • 4 0
 26/27 mullet is next.
  • 8 0
 Never in my life have I thought about riding a 27.5 Dirt Jumper. Just get a 27.5 hardtail and hit jumps if you have the urge to do it and you will be able to ride other stuff with it too.
  • 1 5
flag hamncheez (35 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Not gotta lie, its hard to find stuff in 26. This makes it easier (at least from an OEM perspective) to spec the bike. Just get the frame only and put 26" wheels on it if thats what you want.
  • 3 1
 notice they shrunk the frame size down on the 26 to sell it as a "kids" bike, making the "adult" one the 27.5.

f*ckin whack specialized!
  • 3 0
 @hamncheez: try to hit a legit set of dirt jumps on 27.5 wheels. Let me know how it rides and feels.
  • 3 4
 It's just bikes dude, what's wrong with 27.5 dj?
  • 2 1
 @Bro-LanDog: shittier for dirt jumps, spins and tricks. It's annoying that they sized the 26" down, so if you want an adult sized bike you need the 27.5 version.

luckily almost every other brand still makes proper dirt jumpers
  • 2 0
 @hamncheez: how do you know this? Tons of brands continue to spec 26” DJ bikes year after year. I doubt there’s a big issue.
  • 1 0
 @luckynugget: why not just get a 20in bmx then?
  • 2 1
 Sold my dirtjumper because the small bike led to lots of crashing, I’m sure I’m not alone. After breaking my leg, and selling it, the p3 is making me want to come back.
  • 17 0
 You sold your leg?
  • 1 0
 Watch out for those vague pronoun references…
  • 2 0
 had a Spesh P back in the day...the most bombproof bike I think I ever owned...with the Norco Buzz as a close second.
  • 2 0
 What a beautiful rigid fork
  • 3 1
 Or pick up a trick Cult or We the People for 600 bucks off Facebook.
  • 2 0
 You could probably get one around that price new even.
  • 1 0
 Or a Canonnondale Dave, currently going for $950.
  • 3 0
 No steel, no deal





