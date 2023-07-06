Specialized Releases New P.Series Bikes

No longer an only child, Specialized's P3 now has three new siblings to keep it company in the lineup. The range now includes a wide spectrum of alloy-framed hardtail bikes, meant to cater to new riders and crusty dirt jumpers alike.
There are some global changes that have been made to the series that are worth noting. Specialized designed Boost-spaced sliding rear dropouts that allow for 15mm of horizontal adjustment and can be set up with a geared or singlespeed configuration. Tire spec on all P.Series bikes will be the Specialized Kicker, which is meant to span the needs of street, dirt, and skatepark riding. All of the new bikes use a 30.9 seatpost, and are routed for an internal dropper, should you want to make your jump bike a little more pedal-friendly. Every frame in the lineup has two color options, and the P3 and P4 can be purchased frame-only.P1$650 USD / €800
The P1 is a 20" kids bike focused on progression and durability. The touchpoints have been modified to fit the littler ones, with 19mm OD handlebars, skinny grips, and low standover height. The geometry is corrected for an 80mm fork, should the young shredder require more damping.
P2$1250 USD / €1250
With 24" wheels and a pretty open-ended geometry, the P2 could be either the next size up for a growing kid, or the ideal smaller-wheeled park and DJ bike for a full-grown adult. The bike comes with a 100mm Manitou J-Unit fork, which should take the edge off any harsh landings.
P3$2000 USD / €1700$700 USD / €900 frame only
The original member of the lineup keeps on trucking, with the P3 remaining relatively unchanged. The reach and stack have gotten a bit smaller, to better accommodate the sizing sweep of the new series, and the head angle has gotten a degree slacker, landing at 68.5°. Complete builds come with a Marzocchi Bomber DJ, which I've been impressed by in my experience with it. The P3 frame can also fit a 27.5" wheel, making the platform even more adaptable for those looking to experiment with their dirt jump setup.
P4$2100 USD / €1700$700 USD / €900 frame only
Speaking of 27.5" dirt jump bikes, the P4 comes with larger wheels front and back. The frame geometry isn't that far off from hardtails from about 10 years ago, but the bike is still very much focused on jumping and pumping, not necessarily getting out and going for a long pedal. The logic behind the larger frame is simple; most people will be hopping on their dirt jumper as an accessory to their main trail bike, so the geometry should be larger to better bridge the gap between the two. The Bomber fork should help that feel remain consistent, as long as the fast rolling tires and little brakes don't throw you off.
