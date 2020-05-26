First Look: Specialized's 1,240 Gram Roval Wheels Are Designed to Protect Your Tires

May 26, 2020
by Mike Levy  

While it's easy to convince ourselves that we'd be better riders with the latest widget or if we were on the newest bike, literally buying speed is a difficult thing to do if you already own a high-end rig. But one of the most effective methods is to bolt on a lighter wheelset. And at just 1,240-grams for the pair, or around 100-grams lighter than a single 29er Assegai, Specialized's new Roval Control SL Team Issue wheels are among the lightest.

Not only that, but they're also saying that the new rim design means that much more force is required before you'll slice a tire compared to the old version. Okay, so they're lighter and more reliable?

Roval Control SL Team Issue Details

• Intended use: cross-country
• Wheel size: 29"
• Weight: 1,283-grams (actual, w/ valve stems)
• Rim width: 29mm (internal)
• Rim material: Carbon fiber
• MSRP: $2,750 USD
• More info: www.specialized.com
I always refer to this kind of stuff as 'no excuses components,' for obvious reasons, but not being able to blame your gear doesn't come cheap. The Control SL Team Issue wheelset goes for $2,750 USD.





The Details

If you come to Pinkbike for the downhill and enduro content, or if you're more concerned with sending gaps than saving grams, the 358-gram Roval rim might sound fantastically light. And it is, no doubt there, but it's also in the same ballpark as other options; ENVE's M525 comes in at 341-grams, Crankbrothers' XCT at 365-grams, and it's Stan's 300-gram Podium SRD rim that takes the barely-there title. But all of those are between 23mm and 26.5mm wide internally, whereas the Roval rim is a huge-for-cross-country 29mm wide inside.

A wider rim can mean more sidewall support and less tire squirm at low pressures, especially if you're using lightweight racing tires with toilet paper-thin sidewalls.

It also gets rim walls that are 4mm wide, which is almost twice the width of what you'll see on most rims. Think of the top of the rim sidewall as a knife's cutting edge, which it can certainly be when you slam your rear wheel into that same rock yet again; Specialized is essentially making it wider and duller to lessen the chance of you having to walk out of the forest. They're saying that it takes 22-percent more force to pinch a tire than it did with their previous Control SL rim and its more traditional design.

All I'm reading is that I can take lines that are 22-percent dumber when I'm on my cross-country bike. And if you were considering a tire insert, it might be redundant if you're using these wheels.
The new Control rim is in green, the previous in gray.

The rim's shape is actually much more complicated than its predecessor, with an asymmetrical design that, with the Roval hubs, means there's a single spoke length all around and more even tension. The rim bed is stepped to make tubeless setup a bit easier as well, and there are the usual claims about more vertical compliance and improved (by 29-percent!) strength.

More importantly, they come with a lifetime warranty and no-fault crash replacement promise.


There's a set of Roval hubs at the center of each rim, with the rear using DT Swiss' new EXT clutch system, along with Competition Race straight-pull spokes and Pro Lock aluminum nipples. "Straight pull spokes use slightly less material than j-bends, so they were used here," Specialized says, which is hard to argue with. They're bladed, too, which makes truing and tension adjustments much easier.

So, what's the deal with the new Roval wheels: Can they actually be this light and, as Specialized claim, stand up to rowdy cross-country riding? My test wheels just arrived yesterday so I don't have an answer to that question yet, but I will soon. They've have been installed on a high-mileage test bike, so expect a full review of these apparently lighter and stronger Roval wheels later this spring.


32 Comments

  • 7 0
 Though they do cost more than a solidly specced XC hardtail or used enduro bike, I'm really liking the no-fault replacement policy. You can abuse these rims if you're racing at top level without worrying about having to shell out another couple hundred for a new rim every couple of months. Not for everyone, but I think a good idea for that use case.
  • 6 0
 I think these could be really cool for my 2019 transition smuggler. For where I live in the mid west its proving to be a bit of a quiver killer bike. Handles the rough stuff super well, but is also efficient enough for long rides. The only problem is its a bit portly. Id love to run Two wheel sets for it. Think Smash and Dash. I typically know what ill be riding before I head out. So just toss on the appropriate wheel set and go. Smash wheels with burly casing tires for the gnarly days. And the lightweight XC wheels for the days I just want to go pedal.
  • 1 0
 This is what I did with my SB100. Two forks, and two wheel sets. It kills everything.
  • 6 0
 Rims haven't cracked yet... Good news for a Pinkbike carbon wheel review....
  • 2 0
 I'm truly amazed that it's taken this long for some of the industry giants to get on the asymmetric rim gravy train (looking at you also Uncle Stan)
  • 2 0
 Makes me wonder. Specialized already uses an asymmetric rear end to get more symmetric spoke tension etc, why would they also get asymmetric rims?
  • 2 0
 Do they actually have an asymmetric rear end like Cannondale?
  • 2 2
 weight is impressive, but I had an older version and cracked a rim and multiple spokes broke. Moved to Reserves and immediately noticed how much more solid they felt. No problems whatsoever so far. Maybe these work if you are 120lbs.
  • 2 0
 Or maybe that was the reason for the complete redesign...
  • 4 1
 Yass! Just ordered a set for my turbo levo.
  • 1 0
 You can order even more pairs as spares.
  • 1 1
 "They're bladed, too, which makes truing and tension adjustments much easier." Sure, but fatigue life will be compromised as they are easier to dent at the edges. Round spokes for me, thanks.
  • 2 0
 I've had really, really good luck with bladed spokes for 4 years on a bike that gets absolutely punished under my 200 lbs. Plenty of sticks caught in them, and none have broken, a few bent that I replaced. The only downside to them is cost.
  • 1 0
 If you're a serious potential customer of $2800, 1300 gram wheels, you probably are also thinking that the bladed spokes are more aero, and not worrying about hitting them on rocks
  • 3 0
 They don’t spin when you are trying to tighten them for starters...
  • 1 0
 29mm internal width coming to strictly XC wheels. That probably means 35mm is getting close to ideal for Enduro.
  • 2 0
 Depends on what tyres youbarr running for enduro i think. XC now goes for 2.4 so its naturals that rims are wider
  • 1 0
 Ibis wheels... solidly 5 years ahead of the game
  • 6 4
 You know what also protects your tires? Proper air pressure...
  • 7 1
 you get out of here with your simple and sensible solutions
  • 2 0
 @mikeklevy: Hows the new epic ride?
  • 2 0
 Bladed are easier to true and tension? How so?
  • 2 0
 You can hold them tight innplace while twisting the nipple
  • 2 0
 Bladed straightpull spokes can be kept from twisting / turning by using a blade holder. With round straightpull spokes, tensioning is more difficult because the round spokes are harder to hold.
  • 1 0
 Oh, I see... this is about straight pull. Thanks.
  • 1 0
 "using DT Swiss' new EXT clutch system" It's EXP not EXT.
  • 2 2
 Did you know that more air in your tyres also stops flats and saves you 2000
  • 1 1
 I just orderer a MDE Damper Frame with custom geo. It costs less!!!!
  • 1 0
 Great value!

