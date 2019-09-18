Specialized to Close its Website this Friday in Support of Global Climate Strike

Specialized have announced that they will temporarily close their website in support of the Global Climate Strike on Friday, September 20th. The strike builds on "Fridays for Future" strikes, which have mostly involved students up to this point, but the Global Climate Strike
is open to all and is taking place in over 150 countries around the world.Specialized's website landing page
reads "Friday isn't business as usual. We hope that you’ll join us by participating in your local community, and show that together, we can pedal the planet forward." An internal memo from founder Mike Sinyard encourages employees to participate.
|This Friday, September 20th, Specialized will join the Global Climate Strike by closing our website leading a group ride from our global headquarters to support the youth activists driving this movement. All teammates are encouraged to ride their bikes and participate in Global Climate Strike events taking place on September 20th. I’ll be riding to Morgan Hill City Hall to join students in our community and other demonstrators, let’s ride together.
Bikes are a huge part of the solution, and together, we will pedal the planet forward.—Mike Sinyard
16-year-old Swedish activist, Greta Thunberg, will lead the global movement in New York City on Friday. The second round of protests is scheduled for September 27th with an International Earth Strike. According to the website for the Earth Strike, the date of September 27th was picked because it is the anniversary of the book Silent Spring
which was a catalyst in the environmentalist movement.
Hopes are that the protests will send a message to world leaders set to meet Monday, September 23 for the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit taking place in New York that policy needs to be implemented to combat climate change. According to Vox, the summit on the 23rd is a meeting ahead of the UN General Assembly, where countries are expected to "ramp up their ambitions to curb greenhouse gases under the 2015 Paris climate agreement."
The UN states, "global emissions are reaching record levels and show no sign of peaking. The last four years were the four hottest on record, and winter temperatures in the Arctic have risen by 3°C since 1990. Sea levels are rising, coral reefs are dying, and we are starting to see the life-threatening impact of climate change on health, through air pollution, heatwaves and risks to food security. The impacts of climate change are being felt everywhere and are having very real consequences on people’s lives. Climate change is disrupting national economies, costing us dearly today and even more tomorrow. But there is a growing recognition that affordable, scalable solutions are available now that will enable us all to leapfrog to cleaner, more resilient economies."
New York City schools, including their 1.1 million public school students are officially allowed to attend the strike without being penalized for their absence, according to the New York Times. Other companies, including Patagonia, Burton, and Specialized will be observing the day, with their websites and web stores redirecting customers to the Global Climate Strike website. Burton brick and mortar stores will serve as gathering places for those marching in protest both before and after local marches. Employees at Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are also planning on taking the day away from work in protest.
According to the UN, UN Secretary-General António Guterres is calling on all leaders to come to New York on 23 September with concrete, realistic plans to enhance their nationally determined contributions by 2020, in line with reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent over the next decade, and to net zero emissions by 2050.
Just because you care about the environment does not make you good for the environment. Building bikes that are designed to last longer (component to component) would do a lot more good for the planet than this stunt.
People need to pick their head up and parse through the bullshit, which is rife especially in the non-motorized "outdoor industry".
The Problem is: People want the newest stuff.
Are you any less happy with a Speci Enduro from 2014? I dont think so.
Lot of people here change bikes anually- stupid consumerism needs to stop.
Same goes for cars- people lease their BMWs/Mercs and dont give a f*ck after they got a new one.
Soil Searching was a good idea. Trail advocacy is important; it connects people to so many elements of our community. It stimulates ideas. While others are doing it and have been doing it for a while, Spesh are pushing it.
Now this. Not what I expected.
I wrote in my last piece that if you want to go down this route as a brand, you need to go deeper than just superficial marketing campaigns. They seem to be working towards that with looking at supply chains, advocacy, recycling programs and more within their brand.
We know bikes aren't carbon neutral, and I think we need to look at a circular lifespan for products rather than the linear model we currently follow, but we need to start somewhere. The change is too slow, but it always was, and will be, where humans are concerned. So we have to keep going, chipping away.
Time will tell, but so far, good on ya Spesh. Now let's make product lifecycles longer.
We have essentially put our earth into a microwave oven.
To blame individual people for this problem is what the globalists want, so some day they can charge you for the air you breath in a hotel room. if you think thats nuts then you need to look up quotes from the guy who received the Nobel prize with Al Gore.
Students don't organize besides a bake sale. This has George Soros written all over it and brainwashed people think they are doing something by protesting Co2? so stupid. our exhaust is not a waste product hurting the world,. co2 is plant food.
Specialized caught up in this new world order "politically correct" cheerleading BS. get real guys.
By the way, going to get some new carbon handlebat, what to choose - renthal or syncros?
Isn’t it reseller of made in china bikes??
Wether she has done it all by herself or „only“ acted as a spokesperson doesn’t matter to me as long as there will be a change in public thinking in the end.
