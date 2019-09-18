Specialized to Close its Website this Friday in Support of Global Climate Strike

This Friday, September 20th, Specialized will join the Global Climate Strike by closing our website leading a group ride from our global headquarters to support the youth activists driving this movement. All teammates are encouraged to ride their bikes and participate in Global Climate Strike events taking place on September 20th. I’ll be riding to Morgan Hill City Hall to join students in our community and other demonstrators, let’s ride together.



Bikes are a huge part of the solution, and together, we will pedal the planet forward. — Mike Sinyard