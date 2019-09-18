Specialized to Close its Website this Friday in Support of Global Climate Strike

Sep 18, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

Specialized have announced that they will temporarily close their website in support of the Global Climate Strike on Friday, September 20th. The strike builds on "Fridays for Future" strikes, which have mostly involved students up to this point, but the Global Climate Strike is open to all and is taking place in over 150 countries around the world.

Specialized's website landing page reads "Friday isn't business as usual. We hope that you’ll join us by participating in your local community, and show that together, we can pedal the planet forward." An internal memo from founder Mike Sinyard encourages employees to participate.

bigquotesThis Friday, September 20th, Specialized will join the Global Climate Strike by closing our website leading a group ride from our global headquarters to support the youth activists driving this movement. All teammates are encouraged to ride their bikes and participate in Global Climate Strike events taking place on September 20th. I’ll be riding to Morgan Hill City Hall to join students in our community and other demonstrators, let’s ride together.

Bikes are a huge part of the solution, and together, we will pedal the planet forward.Mike Sinyard

16-year-old Swedish activist, Greta Thunberg, will lead the global movement in New York City on Friday. The second round of protests is scheduled for September 27th with an International Earth Strike. According to the website for the Earth Strike, the date of September 27th was picked because it is the anniversary of the book Silent Spring which was a catalyst in the environmentalist movement.

Hopes are that the protests will send a message to world leaders set to meet Monday, September 23 for the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit taking place in New York that policy needs to be implemented to combat climate change. According to Vox, the summit on the 23rd is a meeting ahead of the UN General Assembly, where countries are expected to "ramp up their ambitions to curb greenhouse gases under the 2015 Paris climate agreement."

These halls will be empty on Friday as Specialized staff are encouraged to ride or take part in the Strike.

The UN states, "global emissions are reaching record levels and show no sign of peaking. The last four years were the four hottest on record, and winter temperatures in the Arctic have risen by 3°C since 1990. Sea levels are rising, coral reefs are dying, and we are starting to see the life-threatening impact of climate change on health, through air pollution, heatwaves and risks to food security. The impacts of climate change are being felt everywhere and are having very real consequences on people’s lives. Climate change is disrupting national economies, costing us dearly today and even more tomorrow. But there is a growing recognition that affordable, scalable solutions are available now that will enable us all to leapfrog to cleaner, more resilient economies."

New York City schools, including their 1.1 million public school students are officially allowed to attend the strike without being penalized for their absence, according to the New York Times. Other companies, including Patagonia, Burton, and Specialized will be observing the day, with their websites and web stores redirecting customers to the Global Climate Strike website. Burton brick and mortar stores will serve as gathering places for those marching in protest both before and after local marches. Employees at Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are also planning on taking the day away from work in protest.

According to the UN, UN Secretary-General António Guterres is calling on all leaders to come to New York on 23 September with concrete, realistic plans to enhance their nationally determined contributions by 2020, in line with reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent over the next decade, and to net zero emissions by 2050.

Regions in Article
Morgan Hill

Posted In:
Industry News Specialized


43 Comments

  • 28 0
 I haven't been to their website in years. It's my way of helping Mother Earth
  • 28 2
 Specialized, do not just strike but instead make an effort to reduce your own carbon footprint.
  • 3 0
 This. Absolutely this.
  • 5 0
 How do you know they don’t already do everything they can to keep their carbon footprint as low as possible?
  • 5 0
 Don't they already do this by pumping out carbon bikes like no tomorrow ? Afterall carbon bikes and parts are trapping carbon don't they Big Grin
  • 1 0
 You're saying they should only make metal frames now? Wink
  • 1 0
 Exactly, ride aluminum people!
  • 1 0
 Bikes with batteries that have a 5 year life cycle?
  • 21 4
 Their website? For one day? That’ll make a difference.
  • 3 3
 Their website alone might not make a big difference, but perhaps other bike companies will follow. And this willl make a difference.
  • 2 1
 They at least acknowledge climate change and support the movement. It's already something!
  • 10 0
 This is a great way to appear more environmentally friendly than you really are. Do the math here, bikes are not carbon neutral in any way shape or form. The entire product cycle is energy intensive, and the "throw away" nature of the industry is not anything near aligned with "sustainability".

Just because you care about the environment does not make you good for the environment. Building bikes that are designed to last longer (component to component) would do a lot more good for the planet than this stunt.

People need to pick their head up and parse through the bullshit, which is rife especially in the non-motorized "outdoor industry".
  • 6 0
 Well to be fair every good bike you can buy today can be ridden for over 5-10 years.

The Problem is: People want the newest stuff.

Are you any less happy with a Speci Enduro from 2014? I dont think so.

Lot of people here change bikes anually- stupid consumerism needs to stop.

Same goes for cars- people lease their BMWs/Mercs and dont give a f*ck after they got a new one.
  • 12 2
 Specialized, love them or loathe them, appear to going through a cultural shift. I think they are making some positive moves.

Soil Searching was a good idea. Trail advocacy is important; it connects people to so many elements of our community. It stimulates ideas. While others are doing it and have been doing it for a while, Spesh are pushing it.

Now this. Not what I expected.

I wrote in my last piece that if you want to go down this route as a brand, you need to go deeper than just superficial marketing campaigns. They seem to be working towards that with looking at supply chains, advocacy, recycling programs and more within their brand.

We know bikes aren't carbon neutral, and I think we need to look at a circular lifespan for products rather than the linear model we currently follow, but we need to start somewhere. The change is too slow, but it always was, and will be, where humans are concerned. So we have to keep going, chipping away.

Time will tell, but so far, good on ya Spesh. Now let's make product lifecycles longer.
  • 5 2
 This is a step in the right direction. Making people aware there is a problem. However far too many people are still complacent to the huge amount of carbon ripped from the world every year to feed our industry. Regardless of how carbon bikes are made it's a huge amount of carbon pulled from the earth that can't be put back. There is a much larger issue that cannot possibly be addressed here. But seeing a company as big as specialized taking steps is encouraging.
  • 6 0
 This is such a nice way to setup a big site maintenance window and call it a day for the planet. Marketing at its best!!!
  • 5 1
 I'm more interested in hearing about Specialized factories and how they produce their carbon fiber frames and wheels! Specialized goes #MeToo is a JOKE!
  • 3 1
 People don't want to talk about all the radiation from wireless communications, radar and anything else that uses antennas.
We have essentially put our earth into a microwave oven.

To blame individual people for this problem is what the globalists want, so some day they can charge you for the air you breath in a hotel room. if you think thats nuts then you need to look up quotes from the guy who received the Nobel prize with Al Gore.

Students don't organize besides a bake sale. This has George Soros written all over it and brainwashed people think they are doing something by protesting Co2? so stupid. our exhaust is not a waste product hurting the world,. co2 is plant food.

Specialized caught up in this new world order "politically correct" cheerleading BS. get real guys.
  • 2 1
 Greta Thunberg, I applaud that se is raising the next generations awareness of how we continue to f*ck this planet up, most of the carbon off cuts made to produce our fabulous bikes goes to ocean fill, but what I dislike is the way she preaches to us whilst contradicting her own message, her recent trip across the Atlantic meant that 2 of her crew flew back from New York for another engagement and 3 more flew in the opposite direction the bring the vessel back to the UK, Carbon offset, ZERO!
  • 1 0
 I feel the same, Greata is great and Specialized making a right move. Yes, we all should start to think about our mother planet, climat, ecological situation..
By the way, going to get some new carbon handlebat, what to choose - renthal or syncros?
  • 1 0
 Global cooling, then global warming, now climate change. The climate has always changed. This notion that we can control the climate is a farce. Trying to curb carbon dioxide, the gas that comes out of our mouthes as we breath, when we are actively doing so much harm to the planate like dumping millions of tons of glyphosate and other toxins is joke. It's a massive money and power grab so the powers that be can regulate, again, the hot hair coming out of your mouth, all while they continue to pollute the planate and make a killing while they do it.
  • 8 4
 Lol
  • 2 0
 Oh great, now bicycle companies are joining the political hysteria. I guess I'm not buying from them again.
  • 1 0
 Sooo... we will see a lot of Specialized banners at NYC streets at 20th ? )
  • 1 1
 Earth is alive and fighting back. It's like my friend said. These crazy hurricanes are Earth clearing its throat of phlegm. We need to help tho.
  • 2 0
 What is specialized??
Isn’t it reseller of made in china bikes??
  • 1 0
 This is a symbolic gesture, but a symbolic gesture can be a catalyst to action. Well done, Mr. Sinyard.
  • 1 0
 Is climate change/global warming really a bad thing tho? I'm personally all for more decent weather!
  • 1 0
 I pedal the planet forward often...but I drive my SUV 30 minutes (at a minimum) to do so.
  • 3 1
 Yawn
  • 1 0
 Yes well done then the rest needs to follow this thinking!!!!!
  • 12 15
 Thinking aloud here... WTF does a 16 year old really know about the world..... Not taking either side on this issue I'm just remembering all the things I thought I had figured out at 16 but really I still don't know shit.
  • 4 1
 A lot.
  • 13 1
 WTF does any given person living in a suburb know about the world...I'd trust a 16-year old who's been to more than one country than someone who's spent their life learning from the television and not leaving their zip code.
  • 4 2
 What about the majority of world's scientists that say the same thing the 16 year old does?
  • 9 2
 WTF does it matter if it help against global warming by raising awareness about the problem ? I know I know 'Murica (f*ck yeah) don't believe in Global Warming, you prefer to believe in God which has been proved by many studies as opposed to Global Warming ! So keep driving your 6L V8 Truck for 2 miles to go buy your monster energy can when thirsty and let us dumb europeans worry about none existing problems.
  • 3 1
 @tegnamo: tsss... they still think that Spain is situated in South America..
  • 3 4
 @Balgaroth: no offence but you seem like a bit of a douche.
  • 3 2
 This 16 year old has singlehandedly brought more attention to climate change than probably the next 5 people on that list.

Wether she has done it all by herself or „only“ acted as a spokesperson doesn’t matter to me as long as there will be a change in public thinking in the end.
  • 1 0
 Aside from the fact that age doesn’t necessarily equate to wisdom, I don’t think Greta is saying she knows anything more about the world than what science has been telling us for decades. She’s just voicing our collective concern in a way that we’ve become too selfish or defeatist to do.
  • 1 2
 Just thinking aloud here. I think you should shut your mouth. Respectfully.
  • 3 4
 Our planet's only hope lies in Greta. Good on Specialized for its support.

Post a Comment



