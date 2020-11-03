Specialized Announces New Trail-Series Apparel Collection

PRESS RELEASE: Specialized

For Fall/Winter 20, we've elevated our game to provide male and female trail riders with a layering system fit to tackle everything fall and winter have to offer; cold, wet, cold and wet, brisk, dry, a sliver of sun, and everything in between. Whatever the weather has to dish out, our Trail-Series collection will make sure that your riding forecast stays dry and warm so you can focus on the fun.Our approach was simple, create a men's and women's layering system for trail riders that can be seamlessly layered and mixed in concert, and able to handle whatever the fall and dead of winter throw your way. Our Trail-Series essentials are designed to be matched with specifically crafted pieces to meet the ever-changing demands of weather and the performance needs of savvy riders, trail rippers, and committed commuters.To get the most out of layers, we incorporated the best technical fabrics to get the job done. For those "too wet" situations, we added Schoeller's 3XDRY fabric to keep you dry even in the heaviest rains on the newly redesigned MTB shorts. Whatever riding experience defines your daily routine, the Trail-Series collection will make sure to keep the raindrops repelling.While the weather isn't always wet, the fall and winter can agree on being cold. For ultimate insulation, the Trail-Series Alpha Jacket features ultra-lightweight Alpha Direct Active Insulation. Initially developed for the U.S. Special Forces, Polartec Alpha insulation provides adaptable breathability that eliminates the need to shed or add layers while on the move. Covered with high venting fabrics with deliberately placed design lines to minimize water penetration spots in the stitching, the Alpha Jacket blurs the line between base/mid and outerwear.For cooler rides, to keep the cold at bay, our Trail-Series Thermal Jersey features Polartec Power Grid, the fleece used in the military's Extended Cold Weather Clothing System (ECWCS), and the same fabric relied upon as a functional tool by alpinists. Its lightweight, warm, and compressible grid structure is designed to manage sweat and provide high breathability for riding comfort.TRAIL-SERIES THERMAL JERSEY: The perfect option for cool days on the trail, or even as a long sleeve when you're grabbing a post-ride beverage.TRAIL-SERIES THERMAL GLOVES: Perfect gloves for when the mercury drops. and while they are warm, they keep bulk at a minimum to ensure a confidant and comfortable grip on the bars.TRAIL-SERIES ALPHA JACKET: The ultimate winter warm protection with active insulation. The stretchy and fuzzy fabric keeps you dry and comfortable all day long. You will be excited for a cold, and dry epic ride like you never had before.TRAIL-SERIES SHORT SLEEVE RAIN ANORAK: The rider's choice, this piece is our fav in the taupe colorway. A short-sleeve rain Anorak that easily packs into a fanny pack. Plus, it just looks cool and gets the job done.TRAIL-SERIES WIND JACKET: Perfect option for windy days and a chance of showers. And yeah, you can wear it to your favorite pizza joint on a breezy evening.TRAIL-SERIES RAIN JACKET: For ultimate rain protection, the Trail Series Rain Jacket features the world's most breathable waterproof technology Polartec Neoshell. The raindrops and water crossings will repel, the sweat will breathe out, and you won't be scared of a wet ride ever again.This layering system means challenging weather is no longer an excuse. Get outside and get after it! You're welcome.