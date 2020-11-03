Specialized Announces New Trail-Series Apparel Collection

Nov 3, 2020
by I Am Specialized  
Trail-Series: Winter is for exploring and shredding, no matter how wet and cold

by Specialized
Views: 116    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


PRESS RELEASE: Specialized


For Fall/Winter 20, we've elevated our game to provide male and female trail riders with a layering system fit to tackle everything fall and winter have to offer; cold, wet, cold and wet, brisk, dry, a sliver of sun, and everything in between. Whatever the weather has to dish out, our Trail-Series collection will make sure that your riding forecast stays dry and warm so you can focus on the fun.

Our approach was simple, create a men's and women's layering system for trail riders that can be seamlessly layered and mixed in concert, and able to handle whatever the fall and dead of winter throw your way. Our Trail-Series essentials are designed to be matched with specifically crafted pieces to meet the ever-changing demands of weather and the performance needs of savvy riders, trail rippers, and committed commuters.

For those too wet situations we added Schoeller s 3XDRY fabric to keep you dry even in the heaviest rains on our newly redesigned MTB shorts.


For Fall Winter 20 we elevated our game to provide riders with a layering system fit to tackle everything fall and winter have to offer cold wet cold and wet brisk dry a sliver of sun and everything in between.
To get the most out of layers we incorporated the best technical fabrics to get the job done. You will be excited for a cold and dry epic ride like you never had before.

To get the most out of layers, we incorporated the best technical fabrics to get the job done. For those "too wet" situations, we added Schoeller's 3XDRY fabric to keep you dry even in the heaviest rains on the newly redesigned MTB shorts. Whatever riding experience defines your daily routine, the Trail-Series collection will make sure to keep the raindrops repelling.

The Trail-Series 3XDRY short is a definite staple. Swiss technology packed this short will resists dust mud gentle get off s crashes and repel the raindrops all day long. Gently hose it off or brush off the dirt of your session and ride it again tomorrow.

While the weather isn't always wet, the fall and winter can agree on being cold. For ultimate insulation, the Trail-Series Alpha Jacket features ultra-lightweight Alpha Direct Active Insulation. Initially developed for the U.S. Special Forces, Polartec Alpha insulation provides adaptable breathability that eliminates the need to shed or add layers while on the move. Covered with high venting fabrics with deliberately placed design lines to minimize water penetration spots in the stitching, the Alpha Jacket blurs the line between base/mid and outerwear.

Our Trail-Series layering system means challenging weather is no longer an excuse. Get outside and get after it

For cooler rides, to keep the cold at bay, our Trail-Series Thermal Jersey features Polartec Power Grid, the fleece used in the military's Extended Cold Weather Clothing System (ECWCS), and the same fabric relied upon as a functional tool by alpinists. Its lightweight, warm, and compressible grid structure is designed to manage sweat and provide high breathability for riding comfort.

Our Trail-Series essentials are designed to be mixed and matched with strategically crafted pieces to meet the ever-changing demands of weather and the performance needs of savvy riders trail rippers and committed commuters.

TRAIL-SERIES THERMAL JERSEY: The perfect option for cool days on the trail, or even as a long sleeve when you're grabbing a post-ride beverage.

To get the most out of your layers the trail-series collection is fit to tackle everything fall and winter have to offer cold wet cold and wet brisk dry a sliver of sun and everything in between.


TRAIL-SERIES THERMAL GLOVES: Perfect gloves for when the mercury drops. and while they are warm, they keep bulk at a minimum to ensure a confidant and comfortable grip on the bars.

Our Trail-Series Thermal Gloves are perfect for when the mercury drops. and while they are warm they keep bulk at a minimum to ensure a confidant and comfortable grip.

TRAIL-SERIES ALPHA JACKET: The ultimate winter warm protection with active insulation. The stretchy and fuzzy fabric keeps you dry and comfortable all day long. You will be excited for a cold, and dry epic ride like you never had before.

Whatever riding experience defines your daily routine the Trail-Series collection will make sure to keep the raindrops repelling.

TRAIL-SERIES SHORT SLEEVE RAIN ANORAK: The rider's choice, this piece is our fav in the taupe colorway. A short-sleeve rain Anorak that easily packs into a fanny pack. Plus, it just looks cool and gets the job done.

Our packable Trail-Series Wind Jacket is the perfect option for windy days and a chance of showers. And yeah you can wear it to your favorite pizza joint on a breezy evening.

TRAIL-SERIES WIND JACKET: Perfect option for windy days and a chance of showers. And yeah, you can wear it to your favorite pizza joint on a breezy evening.

Constructed with breathable fabric Polartec Neoshell the raindrops and water crossings will repel the sweat will breathe out and you won t be scared of a wet ride ever again.

TRAIL-SERIES RAIN JACKET: For ultimate rain protection, the Trail Series Rain Jacket features the world's most breathable waterproof technology Polartec Neoshell. The raindrops and water crossings will repel, the sweat will breathe out, and you won't be scared of a wet ride ever again.

The Trail-Series layering system means challenging weather is no longer an excuse. Get outside and get after it You re welcome

This layering system means challenging weather is no longer an excuse. Get outside and get after it! You're welcome.


specialized.com

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Apparel Specialized Specialized Trail Series


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Lousa World Cup DH 2020 - Round 3
94297 views
Final Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
91508 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 3
77691 views
Dangerholm vs. Kapfinger: The World's Finest DH Bike Challenge - Pinkbike Poll
68095 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
66891 views
This Aluminum Gearbox Hardtail Has No Seat Stays
64097 views
Pole Bicycles' CEO Resigns, Company Founder Leo Kokkonen to Take Leading Role
55627 views
Bike Check: Matt Lakin's Fully Rigid Stooge Cycles MK4 Enduro Race Bike
41560 views

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Can confirm that rain jacket will be the business with Polartec Neoshell fabric. I have the Acre Supply Alpine jacket in the same fabric and have ridden the hell out of it over 4 years and it is still going strong. Super breathable even under high aerobic output. Once it dies it will be another Neoshell jacket for me as a replacement.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.012203
Mobile Version of Website