Specialized UK Headquarters Gutted by Fire

Feb 7, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Photo: London Fire Brigade

Specialized's UK headquarters were gutted by fire last night with a four-hour effort by the London Fire brigade to get the blaze under control.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to the six at 6:36 pm on Saturday where they deployed twelve fire engines and around eighty firefighters to tackle the blaze at the Chessington business park. The LFB found nobody injured from the fire but, a warehouse was destroyed.

UK head of marketing for Specialized, Kirsty Woodcock, told Cycling Weekly: “Last night, we were notified that a fire had affected our UK headquarters in Chessington. Thankfully, no one was hurt, but sadly the fire has had a devastating effect to our offices. There will be some short-term changes to certain business operations, but our warehouse is located elsewhere and riders should not be concerned.”

Neil Guyett, the LFB Station Commander who attended the scene, said: “Fire crews arrived to find a well-developed fire and worked hard to bring it under control in what was a protracted incident. There was thick smoke issuing across the business park."

The cause of the fire is unknown but, the LFB's Fire Investigation Unit and the Metropolitan Police Service are now investigating what could have started the fire.

Posted In:
Industry News


19 Comments

  • 7 1
 It was an electrical fire caused by a faulty fuse. After an epic 4 hour pitch-ed battle with the fire, LFB have announced the status of the building is now safe, although it may now need to be demo-lished.
  • 8 0
 Man specialized is having a bad last 6 months.
  • 4 0
 First their prized historic bikes are stolen, now their headquarters burning down. 2021 really wasn't much better...
  • 1 0
 At least they still have Bruni....
  • 3 1
 I guess they are just going to have to pass along these cost to the consumer. The 2022 s-works stumpjumper will finally surpass the base price of a base model Tesla.
  • 1 0
 I believe “the world” is having a really bad year (again!)
Having said that, bikes are selling like hot cakes; Production (and trying to keep up with demand) is the issue
  • 9 7
 Specialized are literally on fire right now!
  • 2 1
 Possible Lithium fire..?

At least regular bikes dont spontaneously burst into flames...
  • 4 1
 karma strikes back
  • 1 0
 WTF ist falsch mit dir!? Sage ich dann auch wenn deine Hütte abbrennt, weil du der alten Dame letze Woche nicht über die Straße geholfen hast. ????????‍♂️
  • 2 0
 Wow, first a break-in in the US now a fire in the UK.
  • 1 0
 I will cry if the Jason McRoy SWorks and FSR plus kit have been lost - absolute icons of our sport!
  • 6 4
 E bikes! Tut
  • 1 0
 Driving up their own demand
  • 1 0
 Tell me? Who forgot to turn off the Levo charger for the night?
  • 1 0
 ok who left the ebike charging overnight with no one looking after it..
  • 2 2
 It couldn’t have happened to a nicer company.
  • 1 2
 Is it just me of is the bike industry having a REALLY REALLY BAD year?...
  • 4 0
 NO, the industry is 30% up and demand is outstripping supply. Most bike companies have sold all their bikes to distributors for the year and most bikes are already allocated to a customer.

