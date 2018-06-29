PINKBIKE TECH

Specialized's New BLCK DMND Tire Casing - EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018

Jun 29, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Specialized BLCK DMND

Curtis Keene and Jared Graves will be riding on new versions of the Specialized Butcher and Hillbilly this weekend at the fourth round of the Enduro World Series, tires that were created based specifically on their requests. According to Wolf VormWalde, who heads up Specialized's tire development, “We started last year with Jared and Curtis approaching us and saying, 'We don't have the right tires. We either have the Grid tires, a reinforced trail version, but it's not tough enough, or we have the DH version, but it's too heavy, so we need something in between.'”

The result is the new 120 tpi BLCK DMND casing (apparently there was a vowel shortage when they came up with the name), which used an exclusive design that was developed in conjunction with the factory that Specialized works with. The casing has one ply that wraps all the way around, and a second ply that stops just under the shoulder knobs. This helps to keep the crown of the tire flexible in order to adapt to the shape of the ground, while still maintaining plenty of sidewall support. There's also a rubber apex layer that's thicker around the bead area, and then thinner towards the shoulder knobs, a design that's intended to help prevent pinch flats by protecting the tire's sidewall from being sliced if it bottoms out against the rim.

Specialized BLCK DMND

Specialized BLCK DMND
Specialized BLCK DMND
The tread pattern of the Butcher and the Hillbilly remains the same, but the rubber compound and casing construction are all new.

The actual tread pattern of the BLCK DMND tires is the same as the current versions of the Butcher and Hillbilly, but the rubber compound that's used is slower rebounding to help the tire stick to the ground. “When you want grip, and you want the tire to stick to the ground, that's what you want," says VormWalde. “It doesn't need to be super soft, but it needs to come back slowly.” The new tires will be available in 2.3” and 2.6” version for both 27.5 and 29” wheels, along with a 27.5 x 2.8” Butcher.

In addition to the new casing option, Specialized is also launching their own line of tire sealant. It's not radically different from other options on the market, but they wanted to be able to offer a sealant they were confident would work well with their tires and wheels.

Specialized BLCK DMND

It's looking like it could be a wet and wild two days of racing on the Austrian / Slovenian border, a perfect proving ground to see how the new tires hold up - check back for videos, photo epics, and results throughout the weekend.


MENTIONS: @Specialized


Must Read This Week
First Impressions: Riding Shimano's New XTR Components
58467 views
Review: Guerrilla Gravity Smash
50599 views
Brand New Tech: The Sequence Downhill Bike - Crankworx Les Gets 2018
50067 views
Devinci Announces All-New Troy
45570 views
Review: e*thirteen's New TRS Plus 12-Speed Upgrade Kit
39038 views
First Ride: 2019 Canyon Lux
33551 views
5 Men's Shoes Tested - 2018 Summer Gear Guide
32116 views
Ask Pinkbike: Coil Shocks on Trail Bikes, Changing Fork Travel, and Drivetrain Upgrades
31551 views

10 Comments

  • + 5
 im actually really glad to see this. i love specialized tires and their gripton compound but the hard blocky rocks round here arent conducive to running anything besides their dh casing and its not dhland around here. glad to see a new middle ground.
  • + 1
 And the weights? The current 29 x 2.6 grid is a nice front tire. It's not strong enough for rear use so this could be good.
  • + 1
 Soooo Jared will flat on the first stage and then "borrow" Curtis's wheel for the rest of the race. Calling it now.
  • + 3
 yeah but is it enduro
  • + 2
 Can I ride them on blue trails?
  • + 2
 double black only. i only ride double blacks.
  • - 1
 “It’s not radically different than other options on the market”

... so it’s re-labeled orange sealant? Way to go specialized.

#imspecialized
  • + 4
 Umm, it's not orange, so probably not. And liquid latex isn't exactly the hardest thing to figure out and package.
  • + 0
 High speed rebound, low speed rebound, now rubber rebound.
  • + 2
 Has always been around. Slow Reezay.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.028113
Mobile Version of Website