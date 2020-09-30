Specialized's New Chisel Shows That Aluminium Isn't Just The Cheap Carbon Version

Sep 30, 2020
by Dan Roberts  
2021 Specialized Chisel

Always advocates for a good bit of aluminium engineering, Specialized has released the latest version of its popular Chisel cross-country hardtail.

Aluminium often plays second fiddle to carbon fibre composite frames and in many instances it ends up just being the cheap version of the top end fibre-ridden bikes. In reality, it's actually a fantastic material with lots of smart and clever engineering still left in its development. Specialized, amongst others, is one to see this and endeavour to up the level of its aluminium frames.

The Chisel is Specialized's 29" aluminium cross-country focussed hardtail and, while it may be appealing to people more on a budget, that doesn't mean that the frame is lacking in technology.

Frame weight is claimed to be as low as 1,400g. This starts to embarrass other companies carbon fibre offerings and actually comes in at only 610g heavier than the brands own Epic hardtail, which has a claimed frame weight of 790g. Weight claims are currently not allocated to a particular frame size or which bits of hardware are included. Either way, it shows how good aluminium can be if you develop a bike with this material as the focus.

2021 Specialized Chisel
The Smartweld idea uses extra forming on the tubes allowing them to piece together like a jigsaw and provide a natural cup for the weld to sit in, smoothing out the finished welded surface.

Specialized employed its Smartweld idea to the Chisel to use more complex tube forming and welding techniques to remove as much excess material as possible while boosting the overall look of the junctions to be smoother and cleaner. This can be most notably seen on a cross section through the headtube, top tube and down tube junction when compared to a more traditional tube forming and welding technique. It even extends to the internal cable routing entry on the downtube which, when finished, sits completely flush with the tube surface and hides the small forged part on the inside of the tube.

Specialized also sought to increase the comfort of the hardtail structure, with attention paid to the shape of the seat stay tubes to allow them to flex to provide some impact absorption while staying stiff in the directions of loads coming from cornering or hard pedalling.

The Chisel has all internal cable routing and uses a 30.9mm diameter seat post which opens it up to the possibility of running a dropper post. Frames also have two water bottle mount possibilities and lovers of threads can rejoice at the inclusion of a threaded bottom bracket too.

2021 Specialized Chisel
2021 Specialized Chisel

2021 Specialized Chisel

2021 Specialized Chisel
2021 Specialized Chisel

Also related to the Epic is the geometry, with the Chisel seeing much of the same flavours that were recently added to the Epic with changes in head angle, lengthened reach numbers and altered BB heights.

Five sizes from XS to XL are available ranging from 385mm to 480mm reach with a 68° head angle, a 74° seat angle and 432mm chain stays. BB drop is a tiny bit lower, at 68mm, on the XS compared to 63mm on the remaining sizes. The XS also uses an 80mm travel fork compared to the 100mm on the other sizes, likely done to help drop the stack height for the smallest of riders.

2021 Specialized Chisel

There are two build options available for the new Chisel. The Comp uses a RockShox Judy Gold, a Shimano 12-speed drivetrain with a mix of SLX and MT511, Shimano M6100 two-piston brakes, Shimano MT410 hubs on 25mm inner width rims clad in Specialized Fast Track 2.3" tyres. It retails for $1,700 USD or £1,699.

The Base uses a RockShox Judy Silver, a Shimano Deore 12-speed drivetrain with Specialized Stout Pro cranks, Shimano M4100 two-piston brakes, Shimano MT410 hubs on 25mm inner width rims clad in Specialized Fast Track 2.3" tyres. It retails for $1,500 USD or £1,399.

A frame only option is available for $900 USD and includes the seatpost. All bikes and frames are available now.

24 Comments

  • 51 0
 That pic of the rider is one of the worst offending camera tilts I've ever seen
  • 9 0
 It fooled me
  • 4 0
 Ha, the shrubs and trees are growing sideways out of the ground!
  • 3 0
 Almost as offending as the maths - I wouldn’t say that alum being almost twice as heavy carbon is embarrassing
  • 15 1
 Finally, Shimano 12s turning up on cheaper builds. The days of hating SX/NX/GX might be ending.
  • 2 0
 Aluminium for the price of carbon. Yay! First, industry made aluminum cool again and then just priced it at carbon level. There are a lot of XC hardtails with carbon frames that are lighter at this price point. I have nothing against aluminum, but almost 2k to euros for an aluminium hardtail with low end fork and wheels is ridiculously overpriced.
  • 3 0
 "Specialized's New Chisel Shows That Aluminium Isn't Just The Cheap Carbon Version"
And then article shows that it actually is.
  • 1 0
 I have the previous Chisel and it's excellent. The frame is gorgeous and very light, my size large bike with no carbon at all is 23 pounds. Looks like the new geo is even better but maybe not different enough for me to consider a frame upgrade.
  • 1 0
 I’d love to see a frame-only option with SS compatible dropouts like the fuse.

Geo looks like it would also work great with a 120mm fork. Nice low BB, 67HA, 73 SA

This bike ticks the boxes for NICA, and anyone’s first bike for XC trails.
  • 3 0
 I would say the Demo that Bruni and Finn ride shows that aluminum isn’t just the cheap carbon version. Haha
  • 1 0
 I have a Specialized SmartWeld Allez for spring/fall riding when the trails are wet and closed. Its hands down the most comfortable road bike I have ever owned. I have up carbon for aluminum and have not looked back.
  • 3 0
 When it comes to aluminium specialized is on another level
  • 4 1
 Full circle......
  • 1 1
 I just don't know who buys this bike when the Fuse exists. I say this as someone who works in a shop that sells the Big S. This is one of those "said nobody ever" situations.
  • 2 0
 I Would! The fuse is a great bike, but some people want a cheap (ish) second bike for getting the miles in and giving racing a go without going full XC money and spandex. This hits that's the spot for me!
  • 1 0
 People who want a cheaper Epic hardtail. The Chisel doesnt sell a lot but there is a market for budget xc race bikes.
  • 4 0
 Affordable XC race bike. Aimed for NICA stuff. When the kid grow every month, having a 1500$ bike to race on instead of spending 3-4 k and be over growing it in less than a year.
The fuse is a great bike, but it s a trail Hardtail, not a race bike.
  • 1 0
 Go to a NICA race and will see a lot of Chisels, it's a great way for the kids to get on a competive bike that doesn't break the bank.
  • 1 0
 @richdigital: This.
  • 1 0
 Aluminium is new carbon #bespecialized
  • 1 1
 Too had that geo wasn't a little more modern.
  • 1 0
 Agreed. Epic Evo style geo, and this would be my wife's primary bike (which will double as my son's XC bike).
  • 1 1
 any single speed option ?
  • 4 0
 Remove 11 cogs and you're right there.





