Specialized's New Epic Uncovered

Mar 22, 2023
by Pinkbike Staff  

Specialized has been playing their cards close, and wrapped not only their prototype downhill bike’s suspension design but also their latest cross-country race bike. The cover has come off on the new Specialized Epic in a recent SRAM product knowledge video, showing off the sleek rear shock assembly.

From what we can tell on the production frame, denoted by the “EPIC” wordmark on the lower seatstay, does not use any variation on Specialized’s BRAIN system. The air valve does seem to be relocated to allow for the rear shock to nestle into the top tube though. There’s no sign of a remote lockout on this build but we’d wager that this will still be an option, like on the prior generation.

The architecture of the frame continues with flex-stay rear triangle, however, the rocker link has been inverted and mounts to the top tube instead of the seat tube. A main pivot sits in line with the top of the chainring and the seatstay flows into the top tube, hiding a rocker link to drive the shock.

We’ve reached out to Specialized to inquire about when this new XC race bike will be available and will update this space.

27 Comments

 Specialized Supercaliber.
 epiccaliber
 Jokes about Spec and Trek copying each others homework aside, what are the odds the remote lockout is wireless via AXS.

I have zero interest in smart suspension as it exists today, and am not real excited about wireless shifting/dropping, but give me wireless control over everything on the bike from the bars... That seems like a great use of the AXS ecosystem
 AXS twinlock!
 Looks like a Supercaliber.
 This will become the XC version of looks like a Session Smile
 Looks very fast. Also, I'm very intrigued to see the pricing on the highest-end version with the xxsl drivetrain. This could be one of the first bikes to come with it equipped, and it could set the precedent for other companies.
 Blurs clock in at 11.3k: www.santacruzbicycles.com/en-US/bikes/blur
 I wonder if there’ll be an Evo version?
  • 3 0
 my theory is that Epic and Epic EVO will continue as-is, this will be called (Not Epic) World Cup.
 i wonder how much aerodynamics matter on a xc bike vs a dh bike, but i suspect getting rid of the shock in the wind isn't a bad idea in that case. the bike looks crazy clean with the new brakes too hehe. ofc, i wouldnt buy this, but, its interesting.
 Its got to be much more important in DH - the speeds are way higher.
 Last season's first race in Brazil had a steep, straight chute that dumped the racers out onto a finish straight with a ton of speed. Aero was definitely important there.
 @pmhobson: lol at you getting downvoted. I think Nino even said he drafted the guy (Hatherly I think?) into the chute in his interview. Aero was absolutely a factor.
 We know how this goes. Pinkbike offical review of the Epic will be tomorrow.
 When are we gonna get internal fork brake cable routing to clean up that bad boy?
 looks sick, lite, and fast
 Where is that rear brake cable going?
 Looks like she's pointed towards the headset. Uh oh.
 I dig it. Been interested in the current epic but don’t want brain and the evo pedals poorly in comparison
 Looks like headset brake cable routing
 Looks like a supercaliber
 According to SRAM video bike called Epic WC 2025
 Dang, that fork looks like it has -42mm offset.
 Looks like a "Session" I mean a "SuperCaliber"!!!!
 Looks fast
